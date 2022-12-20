Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune awayAsh JurbergProvidence, RI
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times
Powerful storm pounds Martha’s Vineyard
This story is being updated frequently. If you know of any storm-related news write to us at editor@mvtimes.com. Islanders woke up Friday morning to driving rain and strong winds. Ferries were canceled to and from the Vineyard through at least 10 am by the Steamship Authority. More cancellations are likely.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Heart for Sofia Hart
A community fundraiser for a 29-year-old Vineyard resident who is on the waiting list for a heart transplant garnered roughly $25,000 on Dec. 18. In November, Sofia Hart was diagnosed with idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy, an irreversible heart condition — the same disease that her twin sister, Olivia was diagnosed with just over six years earlier. Olivia later underwent a successful heart transplant in 2016.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Veterans are appreciative
The Martha’s Vineyard Veterans Transitional and Affordable Housing Committee, initiated by the Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS) Veterans Services Program and facilitated by Dr. Robert Tankard, outreach worker/advocate, and Tom Bennett, director of veteran services, are grateful that the town of Oak Bluffs has designated a parcel of land to build 12 units of housing for Island veterans. MVCS and team wish to thank the town, which will soon be issuing an RFP to begin construction and operation of the units.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Cheer by the forkful from Edgartown PD
On Saturday, Dec. 17, Vineyard seniors got a holiday treat from the Edgartown Police Department, a filet mignon dinner. Police officers traded in their badges and uniforms for aprons and skillets, and served nearly 80 seniors high-end holiday meals at the Edgartown School. Edgartown Police Sgt. William Bishop led the event with help from a core group that included Special Police Officer Mike Gazaille, former longtime organizer of the event, Sgt. Michael Snowden, school head cook Gina Debettencourt, Officer Dodi Klingensmith, and 19 Raw owner Joe Montero. The event was funded by the Edgartown Patrolman’s Association, Sgt. Bishop said, and included a raffle of poinsettias and several types of pies. The whole department helped, he said, with officers doing everything from serving to busing. The kids of many officers helped too. The annual event has gotten bigger over the past decade, Sgt. Bishop said.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Stop the bleeding — regionalize
Someone dared utter the word “regionalize” on the Vineyard, and fires did not ignite spontaneously, massive waves did not crash over the Island, and locusts did not emerge to terrorize us. At a recent meeting between the Tisbury select board and the finance committee, finance committee chair Nancy...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Parody: Bridge dancing is a draw
The town of Tisbury loves the dancing gates of its famous drawbridge. According to the town manager, it feels like a drive-in movie theater as the metal arms imitate a ballet, elegantly appearing out from their hidden places and performing a dance to a mysterious silence, except for an occasional clink, as they slowly and methodically settle into a horizontal position — resting as it will — until the next arm, slender as a ballet dancer, moves into its position. The performance happens at various intervals in time, and vehicles line up for miles to sit and wait for the show to proceed. Eventually eight dancing limbs find their way to their horizontal resting places and prepare for another performance in a very short while.
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury approves VTA electric bus equipment plan
Vineyard Transit Authority (VTA) administrator Angela Gompert returned during a Wednesday, Dec. 21, meeting, with a new plan to install a 500-kilowatt transformer for its electric bus fleet, that the West Tisbury select board found more satisfactory and unanimously approved. During another meeting earlier this month, the board sent Gompert...
Martha's Vineyard Times
M.V. receives state grant for adult education
The Baker-Polito administration announced in a press release that numerous adult education providers, including Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools, were awarded “historic funding amounts” totaling $250 million over the next five years. Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools received $347,300. A representative from Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools was not immediately...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Liquor law change endorsed by Tisbury select board
During a brief public hearing on Wednesday, the Tisbury select board voted 2-0 to support a legislative change that allows alcohol to be served in Vineyard Haven restaurants without customers having to purchase food. The change was supported by voters at town meeting, by the state legislature, and in a...
Martha's Vineyard Times
County kicks off Norton Point negotiations
With The Trustees of Reservations stepping away from their role as stewards and managers of Norton Point Beach, Dukes County Commissioners must work to assist in handing off that responsibility to the Town of Edgartown — currently the only entity to step forward. Norton Point, a vital barrier beach...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Land Bank bans camping, for now
The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank unanimously voted not to allow camping on its properties during its Monday afternoon meeting. This was the first reading of the recommended policy, and the commission may return to it for a second reading after considering potential changes. The proposal to develop a campground...
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVC demo lawsuit put on hold
Homeowners who were denied their request to demolish a historic East Chop house by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, and later filed a lawsuit against the planning agency, filed a motion to put the lawsuit in Dukes County Superior Court on hold while they seek a joint resolution. After the...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Tisbury boosts residential exemption
Tisbury’s select board voted 2-0 on Wednesday to fatten the town’s residential tax exemption from 18 percent to 22 percent. The change comes as Tisbury’s average assessed value has jumped 35 percent for fiscal ‘23. Tisbury finance director Jonathan Snyder later told The Times the average assessed value for a home in Tisbury is now $1,435,392.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Land Bank’s new management plan moves forward
The West Tisbury Land Bank advisory board unanimously approved a combined management plan for Christiantown Woods Preserve and Arrowhead Farm after holding a public hearing on Tuesday. The 128-page management plan was unanimously approved during a joint meeting between the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission and the advisory board earlier...
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVC: Legal expenses are ‘driving our costs’
The Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s finance committee met Tuesday to discuss the upcoming fiscal year’s budget. Presented with the proposed draft budget, which involves a need to request an increase from each Island town, commissioners agreed to forward the budget to the full commission for consideration and possible approval.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Shining the light on utility’s solar stalling
Eversource is standing in the way of its customers trying to utilize solar energy, and currently is not approving solar systems over 15kW. Every solar panel that goes up on a home is money out of their pockets. Of course alternative energy is not in Eversource’s best interest. To accommodate and take full advantage of what solar and other alternative energy can offer as a solution, the outdated infrastructure on our grid needs to be upgraded immediately.
Martha's Vineyard Times
NOAA to implement improved high-tide flood predictor
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced in a press release it is planning to “unveil a new model to more accurately predict when and where high-tide flooding will likely occur, up to a year ahead of time,” in 2023. NOAA scientists detailed the effort in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Marine Science.
Comments / 0