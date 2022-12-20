The town of Tisbury loves the dancing gates of its famous drawbridge. According to the town manager, it feels like a drive-in movie theater as the metal arms imitate a ballet, elegantly appearing out from their hidden places and performing a dance to a mysterious silence, except for an occasional clink, as they slowly and methodically settle into a horizontal position — resting as it will — until the next arm, slender as a ballet dancer, moves into its position. The performance happens at various intervals in time, and vehicles line up for miles to sit and wait for the show to proceed. Eventually eight dancing limbs find their way to their horizontal resting places and prepare for another performance in a very short while.

2 DAYS AGO