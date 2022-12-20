Read full article on original website
Powerful storm pounds Martha’s Vineyard
This story is being updated frequently. If you know of any storm-related news write to us at editor@mvtimes.com. Islanders woke up Friday morning to driving rain and strong winds. Ferries were canceled to and from the Vineyard through at least 10 am by the Steamship Authority. More cancellations are likely.
Parody: Bridge dancing is a draw
The town of Tisbury loves the dancing gates of its famous drawbridge. According to the town manager, it feels like a drive-in movie theater as the metal arms imitate a ballet, elegantly appearing out from their hidden places and performing a dance to a mysterious silence, except for an occasional clink, as they slowly and methodically settle into a horizontal position — resting as it will — until the next arm, slender as a ballet dancer, moves into its position. The performance happens at various intervals in time, and vehicles line up for miles to sit and wait for the show to proceed. Eventually eight dancing limbs find their way to their horizontal resting places and prepare for another performance in a very short while.
Up-Island school budget certified with a call
The up-Island school committee voted 4-1 to certify the fiscal year 2024 budget after a public hearing on Thursday evening, just in time for the holiday season. Committee member Skipper Manter was the sole dissenting vote. Committee member Jim Newman, who was initially absent from the meeting, was called in...
O’Keefe’s office deemed Sgt. Day unusable
A Vineyard police sergeant’s alleged misconduct ruined his value as a witness, and may have damaged the reputations of the two departments where he worked. Following a credibility attack by Edgartown defense attorney Ryan Searle, Tisbury Police Sgt. Jeff Day was found to be unusable as a prosecution witness last winter, records recently obtained by The Times show.
Oak Bluffs, Tisbury look to triple embarkation fees
In a joint meeting with the select board on Wednesday, the Oak Bluffs finance and advisory committee recommended an increase to the town’s ferry embarkation fee. Finance committee member Sherry Countryman said the overall goal of an increase is “to make improvements and enhance the revenues in the town.”
Stop the bleeding — regionalize
Someone dared utter the word “regionalize” on the Vineyard, and fires did not ignite spontaneously, massive waves did not crash over the Island, and locusts did not emerge to terrorize us. At a recent meeting between the Tisbury select board and the finance committee, finance committee chair Nancy...
Liquor law change endorsed by Tisbury select board
During a brief public hearing on Wednesday, the Tisbury select board voted 2-0 to support a legislative change that allows alcohol to be served in Vineyard Haven restaurants without customers having to purchase food. The change was supported by voters at town meeting, by the state legislature, and in a...
Land Bank bans camping, for now
The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank unanimously voted not to allow camping on its properties during its Monday afternoon meeting. This was the first reading of the recommended policy, and the commission may return to it for a second reading after considering potential changes. The proposal to develop a campground...
MVC demo lawsuit put on hold
Homeowners who were denied their request to demolish a historic East Chop house by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, and later filed a lawsuit against the planning agency, filed a motion to put the lawsuit in Dukes County Superior Court on hold while they seek a joint resolution. After the...
SSA fails to move on off-Cape freight
At its last meeting of the year, the Steamship Authority’s board recently failed, again, to demonstrate new thinking, initiative, or leadership in support of off-Cape freight service to the Islands. Freight service between Falmouth and Martha’s Vineyard increased 13 percent year-to-year in October 2022, and set a record high...
Tisbury boosts residential exemption
Tisbury’s select board voted 2-0 on Wednesday to fatten the town’s residential tax exemption from 18 percent to 22 percent. The change comes as Tisbury’s average assessed value has jumped 35 percent for fiscal ‘23. Tisbury finance director Jonathan Snyder later told The Times the average assessed value for a home in Tisbury is now $1,435,392.
Land Bank’s new management plan moves forward
The West Tisbury Land Bank advisory board unanimously approved a combined management plan for Christiantown Woods Preserve and Arrowhead Farm after holding a public hearing on Tuesday. The 128-page management plan was unanimously approved during a joint meeting between the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission and the advisory board earlier...
MVC: Legal expenses are ‘driving our costs’
The Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s finance committee met Tuesday to discuss the upcoming fiscal year’s budget. Presented with the proposed draft budget, which involves a need to request an increase from each Island town, commissioners agreed to forward the budget to the full commission for consideration and possible approval.
NOAA to implement improved high-tide flood predictor
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced in a press release it is planning to “unveil a new model to more accurately predict when and where high-tide flooding will likely occur, up to a year ahead of time,” in 2023. NOAA scientists detailed the effort in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Marine Science.
