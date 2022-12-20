ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

01-02-12-21-32

(one, two, twelve, twenty-one, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $800,000

Pick Three-Midday

6-8-6, Fireball: 7

(six, eight, six; Fireball: seven)

Pick Three-Evening

4-4-8, Fireball:

(four, four, eight; Fireball: zero)

Pick Four-Midday

2-6-8-5, Fireball: 8

(two, six, eight, five; Fireball: eight)

Pick Four-Evening

9-4-2-2, Fireball: 2

(nine, four, two, two; Fireball: two)

Lucky Day Lotto

11-13-14-28-37

(eleven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $800,000

Mega Millions

03-04-33-36-52, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4

(three, four, thirty-three, thirty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $510,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Evening’ game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Evening” game were:. 01-08-10-27-31-32-33-35-36-42-47-50-54-55-62-65-70-74-77-80, BE: 50. (one, eight, ten, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-two, sixty-five, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-seven, eighty; BE: fifty)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
601K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy