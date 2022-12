TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sam Hartman completed 23 of 36 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns in what was expected to be his final game with Wake Forest, a 27-17 win over Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday night. The redshirt junior, named the MVP of the game, now will look at entering the NFL draft or the transfer portal. “To my teammates, everyone past, present, it’s been incredible,” Hartman said. “To all my teammates, I love you guys.” Hartman threw his 108th career touchdown pass to set an Atlantic Coast Conference record on a 5-yard strike to Taylor Morin that made it 7-0 in the first quarter. He had been tied with Clemson’s Tajh Boyd (2010-13), and ended up with 110 overall.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO