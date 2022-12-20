FL Lottery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash4Life
22-24-27-29-42, Cash Ball: 3
(twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, forty-two; Cash Ball: three)
Fantasy 5
06-14-16-20-22
(six, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two)
Jackpot Triple Play
01-03-10-33-38-43
(one, three, ten, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $675,000
Mega Millions
03-04-33-36-52, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4
(three, four, thirty-three, thirty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $510,000,000
Pick 2 Evening
6-8, FB: 4
(six, eight; FB: four)
Pick 2 Midday
5-1, FB: 3
(five, one; FB: three)
Pick 3 Evening
8-7-4, FB: 4
(eight, seven, four; FB: four)
Pick 3 Midday
0-6-6, FB: 3
(zero, six, six; FB: three)
Pick 4 Evening
5-9-9-7, FB: 4
(five, nine, nine, seven; FB: four)
Pick 4 Midday
2-5-5-6, FB: 3
(two, five, five, six; FB: three)
Pick 5 Evening
8-5-3-0-8, FB: 4
(eight, five, three, zero, eight; FB: four)
Pick 5 Midday
8-6-9-0-9, FB: 3
(eight, six, nine, zero, nine; FB: three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000
