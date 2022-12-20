ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FL Lottery

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash4Life

22-24-27-29-42, Cash Ball: 3

(twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, forty-two; Cash Ball: three)

Fantasy 5

06-14-16-20-22

(six, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Jackpot Triple Play

01-03-10-33-38-43

(one, three, ten, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $675,000

Mega Millions

03-04-33-36-52, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4

(three, four, thirty-three, thirty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $510,000,000

Pick 2 Evening

6-8, FB: 4

(six, eight; FB: four)

Pick 2 Midday

5-1, FB: 3

(five, one; FB: three)

Pick 3 Evening

8-7-4, FB: 4

(eight, seven, four; FB: four)

Pick 3 Midday

0-6-6, FB: 3

(zero, six, six; FB: three)

Pick 4 Evening

5-9-9-7, FB: 4

(five, nine, nine, seven; FB: four)

Pick 4 Midday

2-5-5-6, FB: 3

(two, five, five, six; FB: three)

Pick 5 Evening

8-5-3-0-8, FB: 4

(eight, five, three, zero, eight; FB: four)

Pick 5 Midday

8-6-9-0-9, FB: 3

(eight, six, nine, zero, nine; FB: three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000

