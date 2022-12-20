Read full article on original website
4 Habitat for Humanity homes dedicated just in time for the holidays
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Four families will be spending their holidays in their very own homes, thanks to Habitat for Humanity. The homes are being dedicated just three days before Christmas. Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties is hosting the four home dedication ceremonies located in...
Tampa woman rescues Christmas for families she's never met
Christmas often brings out the best in people, but one Tampa woman goes to great lengths to rescue the holiday for families she's never met.
New Bethel AME Church Creating a Community Garden
New Bethel AME Church is in the very early stages of creating a community garden. “(We want) to provide more fresh vegetables for the (people) that we serve … increase the level of awareness for healthier options, (and) address (the) somewhat food desert that we have,” said the Rev. Eddie Lake, New Bethel’s pastor. New Bethel AME is located at 2122 Martin Luther King Jr., Ave, in one of Lakeland’s historically Black neighborhoods, with one grocery store in the area.
Sarasota phone repair man sends customer’s explicit video to himself
A Sarasota County phone repair technician was arrested after he sent himself a copy of an explicit video stored on a customer's device, according to authorities.
Cash, check, crab legs: Healthcare CEO charged with ‘scheme to defraud’
CEO Wendy Merson of Windmoor Healthcare of Pinellas Park was charged with three counts of scheme to defraud, records show.
St. Pete artist Nick Davis dies at 31
I’m still trying to find my place in the art world. That’s why I just love to draw. I just love to know that art is taking care of itself. And I won’t be here forever, so with the time that I do have, I’d rather my art make an impact. With every opportunity I have to draw, it’s an opportunity to spread a new message. And that’s the only thing I focus on. I don’t need to reach millions of people. I just need to reach one person, and let that one person take the message to the next person.
Tampa Pastor Fighting Stage 4 Brain Cancer helps those in need
Pastor Anthony Brown of Vertical Tampa is fighting stage 4 brain cancer, but still finds it in his heart to help those in need this holiday season and year round. Pastor Brown joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share why it’s important to help others even if he doesn’t have much time left on this earth.
FEMA expands counties eligible for Hurricane Nicole assistance
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota and Manatee Counties have been added to list of FEMA assistance eligibility in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole. Fifty-one additional Florida counties affected by Hurricane Nicole are now eligible for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under the Public Assistance program. The counties are...
1 transported to hospital after vehicle collides with dirt bike
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are responding to a crash involving a dirt bike and vehicle. The crash occurred at 32nd Street and Osprey Avenue. Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating. The dirt bike operator has been taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Teen arrested for string of burglaries that netted rare Pokemon cards
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old boy is responsible for a string of burglaries, stealing everything from credit cards, AirPods, purses and phones. But the most valuable items he allegedly stole were Pokemon cards. Pokemon cards are worth more to collectors than you might think. A photo...
Hillsborough County workers face paycheck problems ahead of holidays
Workers estimate that hundreds of county employees have not been paid correctly over the past month.
Police: 2 hospitalized after St. Petersburg grocery store shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Detectives from the St. Petersburg Police Department are working to learn more about a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. The shooting reportedly happened at the Shadyside Meat Market, located at 4200 15th Avenue South in St. Pete. The area was blocked off while police canvassed the area, but it has since reopened.
Man rescued from Tampa garbage truck after he was likely sleeping in dumpster, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa garbage truck driver was following his usual route Wednesday morning when he looked at the truck's camera and noticed movement in the back – which turned out to be a person. The driver quickly called first responders. Tampa Fire Rescue crews arrived near North...
Clearwater man's good deed to homeless couple nearly lands him in prison for three felonies
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Clearwater man thought he was doing a good deed when he took in a homeless couple, but six weeks later, he was in the county jail charged with three felonies and looking at years in prison. Philip Felix said a false police report turned his life...
Woman arrested after 2 women shot at St. Pete sports bar
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder after a fight escalated into a shooting at a St. Petersburg sports bar on Thursday. Around 11:25 p.m., the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the Doubles Sports Bar, 3301...
Person fatally shot in Tampa
A person was fatally shot Wednesday in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Suspect in Wells Fargo bank robbery captured
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - US Marshals and the FBI have captured the man that deputies say robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Bee Ridge Road Wednesday. Authorities caught up with the suspect in Orlando. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said that Michael Forsythe entered the bank on Dec. 21 and...
Lakeland Police officer punches man several times during arrest
A video circulating social media shows a Lakeland Police officer punching a man who is already on the ground several times during an arrest.
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing another man during argument
A man was arrested on Wednesday after he stabbed another man during an argument, Pinellas Park Police Department said.
