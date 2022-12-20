ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LkldNow

New Bethel AME Church Creating a Community Garden

New Bethel AME Church is in the very early stages of creating a community garden. “(We want) to provide more fresh vegetables for the (people) that we serve … increase the level of awareness for healthier options, (and) address (the) somewhat food desert that we have,” said the Rev. Eddie Lake, New Bethel’s pastor. New Bethel AME is located at 2122 Martin Luther King Jr., Ave, in one of Lakeland’s historically Black neighborhoods, with one grocery store in the area.
LAKELAND, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete artist Nick Davis dies at 31

I’m still trying to find my place in the art world. That’s why I just love to draw. I just love to know that art is taking care of itself. And I won’t be here forever, so with the time that I do have, I’d rather my art make an impact. With every opportunity I have to draw, it’s an opportunity to spread a new message. And that’s the only thing I focus on. I don’t need to reach millions of people. I just need to reach one person, and let that one person take the message to the next person.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wfla.com

Tampa Pastor Fighting Stage 4 Brain Cancer helps those in need

Pastor Anthony Brown of Vertical Tampa is fighting stage 4 brain cancer, but still finds it in his heart to help those in need this holiday season and year round. Pastor Brown joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share why it’s important to help others even if he doesn’t have much time left on this earth.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA expands counties eligible for Hurricane Nicole assistance

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota and Manatee Counties have been added to list of FEMA assistance eligibility in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole. Fifty-one additional Florida counties affected by Hurricane Nicole are now eligible for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under the Public Assistance program. The counties are...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

1 transported to hospital after vehicle collides with dirt bike

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are responding to a crash involving a dirt bike and vehicle. The crash occurred at 32nd Street and Osprey Avenue. Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating. The dirt bike operator has been taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Suspect in Wells Fargo bank robbery captured

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - US Marshals and the FBI have captured the man that deputies say robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Bee Ridge Road Wednesday. Authorities caught up with the suspect in Orlando. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said that Michael Forsythe entered the bank on Dec. 21 and...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy