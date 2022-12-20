Read full article on original website
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Pedestrian involved crash impacting downtown Charleston traffic
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a pedestrian has been seriously injured Friday afternoon following a downtown crash. Police say Septima Clark Parkway at Rutledge Ave is down to one lane on either side. “Officers and investigators are on scene and assisting with traffic control,” the department stated in...
abcnews4.com
CCSO investigating after man injured in Ladson-area shooting
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Woodside Manor which left one person injured Thursday morning. Gunfire was reported just after midnight on the 4400 block of Garwood Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found "numerous" shell casings and damaged sustained to a home.
live5news.com
Charleston Police respond to water main break
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking people to find an alternative route as they respond to a water main break. Police say the break happened at East Bay Street near Cumberland Street. The Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Water are also responding. This is a developing...
live5news.com
Man injured in early-morning Ladson shooting
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say one person was injured shortly after midnight Tuesday morning in a shooting in the Ladson area. Deputies responded to a report of gunfire in the 4400 block of Garwood Drive in the Woodside Manor community where they found shell casings and a home that had been damaged by gunfire, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
CPD: Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Crosstown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston police closed a portion of the Crosstown Friday afternoon following an auto versus pedestrian collision. According to the Charleston Police Department (CPD), a man was struck on Septima Clark Parkway around 4:00 p.m. He was taken to the hospital with “serious injuries.” Septima Clark Parkway at Rutledge Avenue is down to […]
live5news.com
Report: Woman arrested after firing gun into air outside apartments
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing charges after police say she fired a gun into the air outside a Summerville apartment complex Tuesday night. Authorities say Jasmine Hill, 31, faces charges of discharging a firearm in town limits and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Summerville Police officers were...
1 dead, 1 arrested in Summerville apartment shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly early morning shooting at a Summerville apartment complex. Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to the Villas of Summerville off Boone Hill Road just before 2:00 a.m. where they found a victim dead from several gunshot wounds in an outdoor stairwell. Police arrested Tyreike Mitchell […]
live5news.com
Coroner IDs Summerville apartment complex shooting victim, 1 in custody
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in an early-morning shooting at a Summerville apartment complex Thursday morning. Nasir S. Fogle, 21, of Summerville, was found shot to death on an outdoor staircase at the Villas of Summerville by Summerville Police o at approximately 2 a.m., Coroner Paul Brouthers said. Fogle was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:05 a.m.
counton2.com
Community helps man who dropped $1,700 on Berkeley Co. highway
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Kyle Kons was driving his motorcycle to Walmart on Wednesday when he dropped an envelope containing $1,700 cash somewhere along Highway 52. The Naval Nuclear Training School student had just returned from North Carolina with the money he had leftover from purchasing a car.
walterborolive.com
CRIME REPORTS: 12/22/2022
12/13/22-LODGE: Officer responded to a phone call about a trailer being stolen on Bells Highway. 12/13/22-ROUND O: At approximately 1:30 p.m., an officer arrived on the scene on Turner Lane in reference to the victim wanting to report items missing from their location. The victim advised the officer of the missing items along with a possible suspect. Officer notified headquarters of the incident and responded to the scene.
live5news.com
Report: Woman kicks husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos’
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Airport Police say a woman is facing a charge after attacking her husband Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport. Paula Barbour, 55, is charged with one count of domestic violence, third-degree. The Charleston County Aviation Authority responded to guest services for “an active domestic” at...
live5news.com
Deputies: Man targeted Hispanic families in Dorchester Co. crime spree
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 21-year-old who was arrested after a Wednesday standoff now faces more charges in connection to a crime spree that deputies called racially motivated. Elleyon Adrian White is charged with four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, four counts of first-degree...
live5news.com
SWAT, deputies on scene of man barricaded in Dorchester Co. home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is responding to an incident in the Dorchester Manor subdivision Wednesday afternoon. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Rick Carson says deputies and SWAT are working a situation involving a barricaded suspect in a house on Cedar Grove Drive. The sheriff’s...
Park Circle bank robbery suspect arrested
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities made an arrest in connection with a bank robbery that happened in Park Circle. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a reported bank robbery at CPM Federal Credit Union last month. A bank teller said the suspect walked into the bank wearing a mask and slipped […]
counton2.com
Man in custody following standoff in Dorchester Manor
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) took a man into custody Wednesday following a standoff in the Dorchester Manor subdivision. Deputies attempted to serve multiple felony warrants on the man — identified as Elleyon White (21) — around 2:30 p.m., but he refused to come out of the home on Cedar Grove Drive.
Man in custody following South Carolina standoff
According to DCSO, some of the warrants were for violent crimes. A portion of the neighborhood was shut down during the standoff to ensure resident safety.
counton2.com
Crews extinguish electrical fire in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) on Monday responded to the 300 block of Jonesville Avenue in reference to a possible structure fire. According to CCFR, units arrived shortly before 2:00 p.m. and found smoke venting from the roof of a single-story home.
live5news.com
Strangers gift over $2K to Goose Creek man looking for work after cash stolen
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Christmas came early for a young man in Goose Creek but not before a couple of Grinches got in the way. After realizing he dropped more than $1,700 in cash while riding his motorcycle down Highway 52 as he was headed to the store, 20-year-old Kyle Kons got to his destination Wednesday afternoon only to find his money missing. He retraced his steps to see several cars pulled over on the side of the highway - people were grabbing his cash and driving off.
Deputies search for woman who tried to steal snacks from Georgetown convenience store
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are looking to identify a shoplifting suspect. Employees at the Winyah One Stop off Highmarket Street said a woman entered the store on Monday and began stealing snack items. “A store manager and cook were able to stop the woman and recover some items, but she fled […]
Charleston City Paper
Blotter: Free peep show
The Blotter is taken from reports filed Dec. 5 to Dec. 14 with area police departments. Blotter of the week: Someone reported to police that they saw a topless woman Dec. 8 in the parking lot at Wholesale Liquors in West Ashley, according to a Charleston police report. When an officer approached her, she reportedly was covered in a blanket and he asked her to put a shirt on. The woman said she didn’t have a shirt on because she was hot and she didn’t have any clothes. Multiple witnesses confirmed they saw the woman in “varying degrees of undress.” She was arrested for indecent exposure.
