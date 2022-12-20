DE Lottery
DOVER, Del. (AP) _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky For Life
22-23-26-34-39, Lucky Ball: 17
(twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Mega Millions
03-04-33-36-52, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4
(three, four, thirty-three, thirty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $510,000,000
Play 3 Day
0-5-3
(zero, five, three)
Play 3 Night
3-3-2
(three, three, two)
Play 4 Day
0-5-9-1
(zero, five, nine, one)
Play 4 Night
5-6-1-5
(five, six, one, five)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000
