DE Lottery

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Lucky For Life

22-23-26-34-39, Lucky Ball: 17

(twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

Mega Millions

03-04-33-36-52, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4

(three, four, thirty-three, thirty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $510,000,000

Play 3 Day

0-5-3

(zero, five, three)

Play 3 Night

3-3-2

(three, three, two)

Play 4 Day

0-5-9-1

(zero, five, nine, one)

Play 4 Night

5-6-1-5

(five, six, one, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000