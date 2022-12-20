ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Valerie Bertinelli Launched Award-Winning Moscato & Sangiovese Wines — Here's Where to Buy Them

By Olivia Harvey
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hf5JD_0jp7g9QP00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Who doesn’t love unwinding with a delicious and refreshing glass of wine after a long day? Or maybe you’re all about finding the perfect pour to pair with some of your favorite meals. Well, no matter how you prefer to drink your wine, actress and Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli recently released a line of wines available at HSN and you’re fall in love with vino all over again. Be it Moscato, Chardonnay, or Sangiovese, Bertinelli has a variety for every kind of wine lover!

Bertinelli Estates’ 2019 Moscato is a delicious blend of key lime, melon, stone fruit, and citrus zest that is slightly sweet and pairs well with lighter fare, spicey foods, fruit-based dishes and desserts. The blend is 95 percent Sangiovese and 5 percent Colombard and it’s aged for 10 months in neutral oak barrels. The 2019 Moscato even won silver at the 2022 New York World, Wine and Spirits Competition!

Serve chilled to experience the full aroma and flavor of this pristine and crisp Moscato.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. HSN is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HlINr_0jp7g9QP00
Image: Bertinelli Estates

Bertinelli Estates Moscato, 3-Bottle Set

Price: $50

Buy Now

Looking for something a bit deeper? Bertinelli Estates’ 2019 Chardonnay is just that with its rich undertones of vanilla and toasted oak paired with brighter notes of crisp fruit. It ages for six months in neutral oak barrels and is a smooth blend of 90 percent Chardonnay, 3 percent Pinot Grigio, and 7 percent Sauvignon Blanc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486dN9_0jp7g9QP00
Image: Bertinelli Estates
Bertinelli Estates Chardonnay, 3-Bottle Set $50 Buy now

If you’re a red wine fan, then you’ll love Bertinelli’s 2019 Sangiovese , which also won silver at the 2022 New York World, Wine and Spirits Competition. Much more savory than the prior two white varieties, Bertinelli Estates’s Sangiovese has a deep flavor that goes great with hardy winter meals and is an excellent beverage for relaxing in front of the fire with a good book.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1etQCj_0jp7g9QP00
Image: Bertinelli Estates

Bertinelli Estates Sangiovese, 3-Bottle Set

Price: $50

Buy Now

Each of Bertinelli’s wines comes in a set of three on the HSN website , so you can stock up or feed a crowd. Good luck deciding which variety to try first!

Before you go, check out Garten’s best dinner recipes below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25aUt4_0jp7g9QP00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 1

Related
SheKnows

Valerie Bertinelli's Zesty Salmon Kabobs Add a Pop Of Freshness To Your Winter Menu

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The fridge is loaded with heavy cream, cheese, and butter; the freezer holds at least one rich beef roast; and the cupboards are stocked with Christmas cookies and candy. It must be winter, right? But even though we love having our favorite stick-to-your-ribs comfort foods on rotation throughout the cold months, sometimes your taste buds start craving flavors that are a little brighter — a promise of the warm weather yet to come, you might say. If you’ve been looking...
SheKnows

Ina Garten's Surprisingly Easy Cheesy Phyllo Appetizer Was Made for Holiday Parties

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. What’s the best present you can give yourself this holiday season? Sure, you could spring for one of these amazing presents for foodies, or book a vacation at one of these VRBO beach houses. But the real gift to give yourself this holiday season is keeping things low stress. That means scaling back when needed, and looking for clever recipes so you’re not stuck in the kitchen all day trying to perfect a 40-step French hors d’oeuvre to impress your...
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
Robb Report

11 Outstanding Super Tuscan Wines to Buy Right Now

The Super Tuscan movement began quite innocently when Marchese Mario Incisa della Roccheta and his wife moved to coastal Tuscany in the 1940s and planted Cabernet Sauvignon vines that he had brought over from Bordeaux. He only made wines for personal family consumption until his relative Piero Antinori convinced him to sell 250 cases of his wine commercially. It was an instant international hit. Around the same time the Antinori family decided to go against Chianti DOC regulations and eliminated white grapes from their Chianti blend. The DOC promptly punished the nonconformists and forced them to label their wines as...
Eater

The Chef Behind This Long-Running Fine Dining Pop-Up Is Opening a Pac-Heights Restaurant

Diners have gotten acquainted with chef Mike Lanham’s post-modern American cuisine through his fine-dining pop-up Anomaly, which took up residency in spots like Serpentine, Stable Cafe, and Mansion on Sutter since 2018. Now, Lanham is preparing to welcome customers into a space of his own, with the December 14 opening of Anomaly in its new Lower Pac Heights home at 2600 Sutter Street.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

Dickel Is Relaunching Its Oldest Whiskey and We Got an Exclusive First Taste

In 2016, Tennessee whiskey brand George Dickel released a 17-year-old expression in small 375-ml bottles, and devoted fans promptly fell in love with it. Six years later, the Cascade Hollow Distilling Co., now under the direction of GM and distiller Nicole Austin, has brought it back. George Dickel 17 Year Old Reserve is now in full-sized 750-ml bottles, and we got a first taste while we chatted with Austin about this new whiskey. There are a whole lot of barrels aging at Cascade Hollow in Tullahoma, TN, and Austin has used these (as well as overseeing distillation of new whiskey) to...
TULLAHOMA, TN
studyfinds.org

Best Red Wine Under $20 For 2023: Top 5 Must-Try Bottles Most Recommended By Experts

For some, a nice glass of red wine at night is the ultimate equalizer between life’s demands and the need for downtime. To find a great bottle of red doesn’t mean you need to drop a fortune — in fact, many highly-rated wines are actually quite inexpensive. We did some digging for you and came away with a list of five of the best red wines under $20, according to experts.
The Independent

Kelly Clarkson ranks celebrities’ holiday side dishes: ‘Blake Lively for the win’

Kelly Clarkson has given her thoughts on celebrities’ top holiday side dishes, ranking one star’s favourite treat as the best out of them all.The 40-year-old TV host revealed which of the dishes she liked the best during a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Before she began her ranking, she hilariously explained why she was doing this.“I have a taste for this kind of thing,” she said. “Even though I won’t be tasting it but aesthetically, I will be able to tell if I would put that on my mouth or if I wouldn’t.”As she set out to...
SheKnows

Alex Guarnaschelli Has The Perfect ‘Make-Ahead Holiday Dish’ You Can Make in Your Dutch Oven That People Are ‘Salivating’ Over

Deciding what to make for your holiday dinner is one of the most challenging things. You have to find something hearty and warm that’s easy to prepare on the big day, and — most importantly — something that’s super delicious! Alex Guarnaschelli has just the thing. She shared the perfect “make-ahead” holiday dish, and it looks so good. “If you missed it on ‘The Kitchen’, this is a great make-ahead holiday dish or a whenever dish too…” the Food Network chef wrote on Instagram yesterday. She also shared a video of her Pork Osso Buco recipe, which she notes can be...
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Loves this Luxury Fragrance from Jo Malone & We Found It on Rare Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Take time to stop and smell the roses, or rather luxury fragrances this spring. And if there are any particular ones to bask in, Jo Malone has the finest perfumes to make as your signature scent. Typically, Jo Malone can be an expensive purchase compared to other brands, but everything from the brand is on sale at Sephora for a limited time. Plus, the royal duchesses Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are known to favor this lavish fragrance brand, making...
SheKnows

Shoppers Say Their Hands No Longer Look Like ‘Crispy, Crumpled Paper’ Thanks to This $14 Cream

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The official start of winter is still a few days away, but we’re already feeling the effects of colder temps on our hair, nails, and skin. If dry hands are something you’re struggling with right now, we’re right there with you. So when we came across Dermelect’s award-winning Timeless Anti-Aging Daily Hand Treatment, we just had to put it on your radar. According to shoppers, it’s a winter skin savior. Not to mention, an award winner as well. Best part?...
SheKnows

6 Under $40 Nordstrom Gifts You Can Still Buy Online & Pick Up In Store

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are just three days until Christmas, and that means we’re entering the final days to secure last-minute gifts. Whether you have a few people to shop for or just one more to cross off your list, we have the best solution for you. Nordstrom is offering in-store pickups on some of the best gifts until 3 pm on December 24th. It’s overwhelming trying to gather every gift you need on such a time crunch. Thankfully this year, Nordstrom has extended...
SheKnows

This Two-Ingredient Trader Joe's Recipe Is the Festive Holiday Appetizer Your Menu Needs

We are officially in time crunch mode, people. Christmas is just a few days away and that means you’ll be gathering with your friends and family before you know it. Do you have an appetizer already in the works? If not, don’t fret — there’s a super easy and festive app you can bring to your Christmas gathering that only requires two ingredients you can pick up at Trader Joe’s. Natasha from @TraderJoe’sList put a Christmas spin on this appetizer recipe from Jamie of the @JamiesHealthyHome Instagram account. It’s a Spinach Artichoke Christmas Tree and all it takes to make...
SheKnows

SheKnows

87K+
Followers
9K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy