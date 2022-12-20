Valerie Bertinelli Launched Award-Winning Moscato & Sangiovese Wines — Here's Where to Buy Them

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Who doesn’t love unwinding with a delicious and refreshing glass of wine after a long day? Or maybe you’re all about finding the perfect pour to pair with some of your favorite meals. Well, no matter how you prefer to drink your wine, actress and Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli recently released a line of wines available at HSN and you’re fall in love with vino all over again. Be it Moscato, Chardonnay, or Sangiovese, Bertinelli has a variety for every kind of wine lover!

Bertinelli Estates’ 2019 Moscato is a delicious blend of key lime, melon, stone fruit, and citrus zest that is slightly sweet and pairs well with lighter fare, spicey foods, fruit-based dishes and desserts. The blend is 95 percent Sangiovese and 5 percent Colombard and it’s aged for 10 months in neutral oak barrels. The 2019 Moscato even won silver at the 2022 New York World, Wine and Spirits Competition!

Serve chilled to experience the full aroma and flavor of this pristine and crisp Moscato.

Looking for something a bit deeper? Bertinelli Estates’ 2019 Chardonnay is just that with its rich undertones of vanilla and toasted oak paired with brighter notes of crisp fruit. It ages for six months in neutral oak barrels and is a smooth blend of 90 percent Chardonnay, 3 percent Pinot Grigio, and 7 percent Sauvignon Blanc.

If you’re a red wine fan, then you’ll love Bertinelli’s 2019 Sangiovese , which also won silver at the 2022 New York World, Wine and Spirits Competition. Much more savory than the prior two white varieties, Bertinelli Estates’s Sangiovese has a deep flavor that goes great with hardy winter meals and is an excellent beverage for relaxing in front of the fire with a good book.

Each of Bertinelli’s wines comes in a set of three on the HSN website , so you can stock up or feed a crowd. Good luck deciding which variety to try first!

