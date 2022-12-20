Planned Hospital on US 1 All But Dead, Mayor Says, as Advent, Baptist and Halifax Vie to Buy Flagler Health

It was Groundhog Day at the Flagler County School Board’s workshop last Tuesday. That’s when the board discusses the fate of the Belle Terre Swim and Racquet Club. It does so periodically every few weeks, or months. It’s done so for years. The discussion points are always the same. Only the numbers change, but not the color: red. The club is losing money. The district is subsidizing it with revenue even its auditors say should not be used to that purpose. It’s doing so even though most of the people who use the facility, and they’re few, are not students.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO