Planned Hospital on US 1 All But Dead, Mayor Says, as Advent, Baptist and Halifax Vie to Buy Flagler Health

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The legend of the mysterious "Bardin Booger" is more disturbing than I thoughtEvie M.Palatka, FL
Let's Spend a Day in America's Oldest CityRene CizioSaint Augustine, FL
Major discount retail store opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersFlorida State
Fast-growing supermarket chain adding another location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersSaint Augustine, FL
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekendDebra FineJacksonville, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com
FDOT focuses post-storm restoration work on coquina rock placements
The Florida Department of Transportation continued post-storm restoration work Dec. 12-21 along A1A in Flagler and Volusia counties. Operations will resume in Volusia County from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, and then again on Jan. 3 during daytime hours, according to an FDOT press release. From Dec. 12-21, efforts focused...
flaglerlive.com
Is Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin Running for Paul Renner’s Seat? Maybe.
Getting a straight answer from Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin can sometimes be like an Outward Bound experience. It can be arduous and uncertain. But stick with it long enough and you’ll likely get there. So it is with learning whether Alfin is running for Paul Renner’s seat at the Florida State House in 2024.
WESH
Police: Man reported missing in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a man reported missing. Around 2 a.m. on Friday, Alexander Kern, 27, was last seen in the area of the 800 block of Main Street, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking anyone with information to...
Vandals cause $1M in damage to dam built to protect Volusia County’s dunes, homes
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Someone caused more than a million dollars in damage to the new system designed to protect dunes and homes on the Volusia County coast after Hurricane Nicole. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. State officials installed a dam as a temporary fix...
mynews13.com
Palm Coast resident struggles against aggressive feral hogs
Palm Coast is a Flagler County city of some 75,000 people located north of Daytona Beach, and while residents like Bart Kaplan enjoy keeping a well-manicured yard, they say keeping it that way has become a challenge lately thanks to feral hogs. “The feral hogs came, and they are looking...
WESH
'Catastrophic loss': Tiger dams on Daytona Beach Shores beach vandalized
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A state-run effort to help prevent more beach erosion in parts of Volusia County where back-to-back storms hit hard has been sabotaged. Officials found a million dollars worth of materials vandalized. “This is truly, if you will, a catastrophic loss on these tiger dams,” director...
Bay News 9
Plan to connect 417 to Sanford airport receives pushback
SANFORD, Fla. — A proposal to build a toll road directly to Sanford’s airport is receiving push back from neighbors. Central Florida Expressway Authority is studying a connector route from SR-417 to Orlando Sanford International Airport. Chelsea LeNoble is concerned the new road would take away lands used...
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
Husband of woman who took dishwasher job during pandemic to keep them together dies 'peacefully'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Their love inspired us all during the pandemic. Mary Daniel shared that her husband, Steve, passed away peacefully on Wednesday at Community Hospice. Their story touched the First Coast after she took a job as a dishwasher during the pandemic to be with her husband who had Alzheimer's.
flaglerlive.com
It’s Groundhog Day for Deficit-Ridden Belle Terre Swim and Racquet as School Board Again Dithers Over Fate
It was Groundhog Day at the Flagler County School Board’s workshop last Tuesday. That’s when the board discusses the fate of the Belle Terre Swim and Racquet Club. It does so periodically every few weeks, or months. It’s done so for years. The discussion points are always the same. Only the numbers change, but not the color: red. The club is losing money. The district is subsidizing it with revenue even its auditors say should not be used to that purpose. It’s doing so even though most of the people who use the facility, and they’re few, are not students.
flaglerlive.com
Should There Be Armed Civilians in Schools? Flagler District Will Survey Employees and Residents
With numerous questions still unanswered–and some unanswerable questions–the Flagler County School Board is moving forward with gauging interest from school employees and residents in arming civilians ins schools as a presumed addition to the security provided by the Sheriff’s Office’s school resource deputies. If such a...
Two dead and two seriously injured in crash on CR 214 in Clay County
Keystone Heights, Fla. — Update: According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a sedan driven by a 20-year-old woman was traveling at high speeds, eastbound on County Road 214. The driver was unable to safely turn during a curve in the road and crossed the centerline. A vehicle heading...
WESH
Armed robbery in Flagler County under investigation, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said an armed robbery is being investigated. According to deputies, the robbery happened in Palm Coast on Monday at a Mobil gas station located on Pine Lakes Parkway. The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to contact them at...
flaglerlive.com
School District Will Develop Policy on Stocking Narcan to Counter Overdoses, With Broad Availability
The Flagler County School Board on Tuesday gave its administration direction to develop a policy that will make naloxone available for use in every school. But the final decision to locate the agent in schools is still ahead. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, one of the brands that market the...
Man arrested after trying to rob Publix in Deltona, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. — A man is behind bars after Volusia County deputies said he tried to rob a Publix supermarket in Deltona. The incident happened at the Publix store on Saxon Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies said Steven Williams gave a note to an employee asking for...
fox35orlando.com
Sanford intersection is hotspot for SunRail train, car crashes
SANFORD, Fla. - Transportation officials have given FOX 35 more details about an intersection where trains have crashed into cars three different times. SKYFOX flew above the intersection of Old Lake Mary Road and West Airport Boulevard after a driver died when his truck was hit by a train Monday.
flaglernewsweekly.com
SMA Healthcare Announces Major Staffing Changes
DAYTONA BEACH – SMA Healthcare’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) Rhonda Harvey has announced that she will retire from her role, effective July 1, 2023. Harvey, who has been with SMA Healthcare for 29 years, will move to the role of Director of External Affairs, effective January 1. “Words...
Flagler condo association president arrested again on more video voyeurism charges, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Flagler County said they have rearrested a man on additional charges of video voyeurism. Officials said Robert W. Orr was arrested on Dec. 14 on nine additional felony charges. Deputies said Orr was charged with an additional five counts of video voyeurism and...
New details in bear attack at the Jacksonville Zoo
Jacksonville, Fla. — Action News Jax has obtained the police report for Wednesday’s bear attack at the Jacksonville Zoo. According to the report, when officers arrived at the zoo, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was treating zookeeper Jennifer McCabe for injuries to her back, thighs and head.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Head-on crash kills 2 from Keystone Heights
Two young adults from Keystone Heights died Friday when their vehicle hit another car head on in Clay County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the accident occurred at 2:40 p.m. on County Road 214. The road runs south and east of Keystone Heights, but the FHP report did not say exactly where on County Road 214 the accident took place.
