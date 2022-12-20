MO Lottery
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ These Missouri lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky For Life
22-23-26-34-39, Lucky Ball: 17
(twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Mega Millions
03-04-33-36-52, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4
(three, four, thirty-three, thirty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $510,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
1-0-9
(one, zero, nine)
Pick 3 Midday
3-8-7
(three, eight, seven)
Pick 4 Evening
0-6-6-3
(zero, six, six, three)
Pick 4 Midday
6-1-7-1
(six, one, seven, one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000
Show Me Cash
01-17-23-24-32
(one, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $198,000
