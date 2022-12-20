ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

0-6-6, FB: 3

(zero, six, six; FB: three)

Related
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Evening’ game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Evening” game were:. 01-08-10-27-31-32-33-35-36-42-47-50-54-55-62-65-70-74-77-80, BE: 50. (one, eight, ten, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-two, sixty-five, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-seven, eighty; BE: fifty)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Publix sells winning Fantasy 5 ticket

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced that Jacksonville is home to one of the four Fantasy 5 winners from Tuesday. According to a news release, the Jacksonville winner purchased the winning ticket at Publix #0393 at 11250 Old St. Augustine Road, Suite 4. The winning numbers were 6-14-16-20-22.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yahoo Sports

Recruiting in Florida: Best in class awards from the early signing period

Editor's note: Because of holiday deadlines, this story was written before Lakeland cornerback Cormani McClain made his decision public. The early signing period had its share of drama and suspense, but at the end of the day things went pretty much as expected. Few Florida high school players flipped on...
FLORIDA STATE
Scorebook Live

Florida's All-Early Signing Day Team 1st Team

If you were wondering who are the top-rated players from the Class of 2023, as of Early Signing Day, here is the list: Offense QB - Marcus Stokes - Nease - 4-Star - Uncommitted RB - Cedric Baxter - Edgewater - 4-Star - Texas RB - Richard Young - Lehigh - 4-Star - Alabama TE - Riley Williams - IMG ...
FLORIDA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?

When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?. For families in Florida, a $450 check may have been sent to your mailbox. According to the letter signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, The one-time, $450-per-child payment will help a total of 59,000 families in the state amid rising inflation. The price can be used for anything, but the state expects it to be used for back-to-school expenses or filling up at the pump.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

2 new Florida license plates now available

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state of Florida has new car swag. Two license plates were released and made available statewide by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. In July, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a Gadsden flag license plate featuring historic slogan “Dont Tread On Me.” Now that license plate is available […]
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Florida colleges fill up their football rosters on early signing day

Wednesday marked early signing day for college football, a day when young athletes can sign National Letters of Intent to play for the team of their dreams and universities can start to restock their rosters for next season. The day had been primarily an avenue for colleges to bring in...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

