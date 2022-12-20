ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

IA Lottery

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Lucky For Life

22-23-26-34-39, Lucky Ball: 17

(twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

Mega Millions

03-04-33-36-52, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4

(three, four, thirty-three, thirty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $510,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

6-8-4

(six, eight, four)

Pick 3 Midday

4-6-4

(four, six, four)

Pick 4 Evening

8-7-4-8

(eight, seven, four, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

1-7-4-0

(one, seven, four, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000

