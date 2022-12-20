IA Lottery
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky For Life
22-23-26-34-39, Lucky Ball: 17
(twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Mega Millions
03-04-33-36-52, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4
(three, four, thirty-three, thirty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $510,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
6-8-4
(six, eight, four)
Pick 3 Midday
4-6-4
(four, six, four)
Pick 4 Evening
8-7-4-8
(eight, seven, four, eight)
Pick 4 Midday
1-7-4-0
(one, seven, four, zero)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000
