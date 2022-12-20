ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wbrc.com

Love Angels Ministry is giving away thousands of toys

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Love Angels Ministry, based in Birmingham, is giving away thousands of toys to anyone who shows up. The free event kicked off this morning at 10 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. There is a room full of over 1,000 toys that are being given away....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Authentic pizza comes to Inverness—Capella Pizzeria is now open

Italian lovers, get ready for true authentic wood-fired pizza in Birmingham! Capella Pizzeria is now open along U.S. 280, near Starbucks and Fresh Market. Keep reading to learn about the imported ingredients and delicious recipes that make this restaurant unique. From Italy to Birmingham. When you eat at Capella Pizzeria,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

5 Birmingham-area tattoo shops to visit in the New Year

Planning for ways to spend your holiday money and gazing longingly at the tattoo you dreamed of ages ago? Look no further than these five spots in the Birmingham area that will help you finalize the perfect design. 1. Classic 13. With over 50 years of experience in the tattoo...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

COMING SOON: 16 openings we can’t wait to try in 2023

There are always openings of the newest hot spots happening in Birmingham. To get excited for the new year, we’ve rounded up sixteen new restaurants, coffee shops and more opening in 2023. 1. MELT Lane Parke. MELT’s Avondale location is closing, but the cheesy goodness isn’t going anywhere. MELT...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Find the ultimate gift – 20 home listings – Dec. 23-25

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 20 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact John Franklin at 205-907-5951 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Slice Pizza + 7 other new openings and coming soon businesses

It has been an exciting week for Birmingham when it comes to new openings and coming soon businesses. From reopenings to new locations, there is a lot to look forward to. Keep reading to find your new favorite spot in The Magic City. 1. EVEREVE | The Summit. Women’s fashion...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
constructiondive.com

Alabama contractor gives Santa a break

A Birmingham, Alabama, general contractor gave Santa Claus a much-needed vacation. At least, that’s the plot of a video from Brasfield & Gorrie, titled “Santa’s Year Off.” The plot revolves around Kris Kringle feeling burned out, and Mrs. Claus calling on Chairman Miller Gorrie and CEO Jim Gorrie to get their company to help save the holiday season.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 restaurants open on Christmas Day in Birmingham

Finding somewhere open on Christmas day can be tough. Have no fear—you can still find a delicious meal in The Magic City on December 25. Keep reading for seven restaurants that will be open for business on Christmas this year. 1. Jack Brown’s Burgers and Beer. After all...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: No injures reported at Nucor Steel Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham & Rescue Service Department responded to Nucor Steel Birmingham Friday afternoon after reports of two people injured on the job site. According to a representative with Nucor Steel, an employee was near an electrical event, but no one was electrocuted or injured. Get news...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

12 candlelight services on Christmas Eve in Birmingham

‘Tis the season to bring your whole family to a candlelight service. Read on to learn how you can have a Christmas Eve filled with peace and hope at a church in The Magic City. 1. Asbury United Methodist Church. With traditional candlelight services and a modern one at 6PM,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

Landfill fire near Birmingham burning for almost a month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An underground fire has been raging at an environmental landfill near Birmingham for almost a month, covering Alabama’s largest metro area with smoke. Al.com reports officials now are trying to determine the next steps and who will cover the costs associated with putting it out. The news site says the fire […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

