Positive News: Buffalo Wing Wings Employees Help Gift a Gardendale H.S. Student & Fellow Employee a Car for ChristmasZack LoveGardendale, AL
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
Federal lawsuit alleges that inmate "baked to death" in prison cellAmy NiuBessemer, AL
wbrc.com
Love Angels Ministry is giving away thousands of toys
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Love Angels Ministry, based in Birmingham, is giving away thousands of toys to anyone who shows up. The free event kicked off this morning at 10 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. There is a room full of over 1,000 toys that are being given away....
Bham Now
Authentic pizza comes to Inverness—Capella Pizzeria is now open
Italian lovers, get ready for true authentic wood-fired pizza in Birmingham! Capella Pizzeria is now open along U.S. 280, near Starbucks and Fresh Market. Keep reading to learn about the imported ingredients and delicious recipes that make this restaurant unique. From Italy to Birmingham. When you eat at Capella Pizzeria,...
Bham Now
5 Birmingham-area tattoo shops to visit in the New Year
Planning for ways to spend your holiday money and gazing longingly at the tattoo you dreamed of ages ago? Look no further than these five spots in the Birmingham area that will help you finalize the perfect design. 1. Classic 13. With over 50 years of experience in the tattoo...
Bham Now
COMING SOON: 16 openings we can’t wait to try in 2023
There are always openings of the newest hot spots happening in Birmingham. To get excited for the new year, we’ve rounded up sixteen new restaurants, coffee shops and more opening in 2023. 1. MELT Lane Parke. MELT’s Avondale location is closing, but the cheesy goodness isn’t going anywhere. MELT...
Bham Now
How one toy drive is making a difference for children in Birmingham this Christmas
Throughout the month of December, United Way of Central Alabama (UWCA) partnered with Publix to host their annual Toy Drive that provides new, unwrapped toys for children in need across Birmingham. Keep reading to learn more!. How it works. The holiday season is the perfect time of year to give...
This Alabama City Named Was Named The Most Unhappiest in America
If you're trying to convince a family or friend to move to the state of Alabama, the results of this new study might not help your case. Can you believe, an Alabama city has been named the most unhappiest city in the whole United States?!. I'm not saying Alabama has...
Bham Now
Stone Hollow was just recommended by Oprah—see how this Pepper Place store is on a roll
The Pepper Place favorite, Stone Hollow Farmstead, is on a holiday roll receiving three different national recognitions and awards. From their delicious bloody mary mixes to beautiful flowers, this mother-daughter duo does it all. Keep reading to see which of their products got featured. National recognition. Every year, Oprah announces...
Bham Now
Find the ultimate gift – 20 home listings – Dec. 23-25
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 20 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact John Franklin at 205-907-5951 or...
Bham Now
Slice Pizza + 7 other new openings and coming soon businesses
It has been an exciting week for Birmingham when it comes to new openings and coming soon businesses. From reopenings to new locations, there is a lot to look forward to. Keep reading to find your new favorite spot in The Magic City. 1. EVEREVE | The Summit. Women’s fashion...
constructiondive.com
Alabama contractor gives Santa a break
A Birmingham, Alabama, general contractor gave Santa Claus a much-needed vacation. At least, that’s the plot of a video from Brasfield & Gorrie, titled “Santa’s Year Off.” The plot revolves around Kris Kringle feeling burned out, and Mrs. Claus calling on Chairman Miller Gorrie and CEO Jim Gorrie to get their company to help save the holiday season.
Bham Now
Christmas lights, shows, candlelight services + more this weekend—Dec. 23-25
‘Tis Christmas weekend in The Magic City. As you’re celebrating the season with your loved ones, stop by one of these events happening in Birmingham, December 23-25. Candlelight services: Celebrate the season with your family at these Christmas Eve services. Holiday cheer: Check out local artist Java Lewis’ festive...
10 places in Birmingham are offering free Christmas dinner to those fighting hunger
This story originally appeared in The Lede. For more or to subscribe, visit www.birminghamlede.com. As the holiday season approaches several organizations in Birmingham are working diligently with volunteer assistance to ensure no one has an empty stomach on Christmas day. There are dozens of nonprofit organizations and churches in metro...
Bham Now
7 restaurants open on Christmas Day in Birmingham
Finding somewhere open on Christmas day can be tough. Have no fear—you can still find a delicious meal in The Magic City on December 25. Keep reading for seven restaurants that will be open for business on Christmas this year. 1. Jack Brown’s Burgers and Beer. After all...
WSFA
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests
SNEED, Ala. (WSFA) - A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers along with it. The Howard family of Snead purchased their family tree at a Christmas tree farm in Marshall County. “When we bought our tree, the guy said, “Yeah, there was...
Bham Now
LeNell’s named among best spirits shops in the US by Wine Enthusiasts Magazine
LeNell’s Beverage Boutique is proving to be the crème de la crème. This spot in Norwood was just named among the best spirits shops in the country by Wine Enthusiasts Magazine. Read on to learn all about this cheers-worthy news. Cheers to LeNell’s Beverage Boutique. After...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: No injures reported at Nucor Steel Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham & Rescue Service Department responded to Nucor Steel Birmingham Friday afternoon after reports of two people injured on the job site. According to a representative with Nucor Steel, an employee was near an electrical event, but no one was electrocuted or injured. Get news...
Bham Now
12 candlelight services on Christmas Eve in Birmingham
‘Tis the season to bring your whole family to a candlelight service. Read on to learn how you can have a Christmas Eve filled with peace and hope at a church in The Magic City. 1. Asbury United Methodist Church. With traditional candlelight services and a modern one at 6PM,...
Landfill fire near Birmingham burning for almost a month
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An underground fire has been raging at an environmental landfill near Birmingham for almost a month, covering Alabama’s largest metro area with smoke. Al.com reports officials now are trying to determine the next steps and who will cover the costs associated with putting it out. The news site says the fire […]
wbrc.com
Ramsay-McCormack developer says they’re fighting through delays to deliver for Ensley neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In late 2019, when the city of Birmingham chose Ensley District Developers to redevelop the Ramsay-McCormack building, there was hope that within a couple of years, a 10-story symbol of blight could be transformed into a catalyst for change in the Ensley community. In 2020, the...
