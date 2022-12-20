California cities considered the ‘best’ places to celebrate the holidays

While all of California may not look transform into a snowy wonderland during the holidays, a new study from WalletHub shows that California cities are among the best places to celebrate the joyous season.

The personal finance website put together a list of the top-ranked locations to celebrate Christmas based on 32 key metrics grouped into five categories: Traditions & Fun, Observance, Generosity, Shopping, and Costs.

Researchers analyzed 100 of the country’s largest cities, giving each location an average score that determined its position.

Three California cities, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego, ranked within the top 20 best places to celebrate the holiday.

11 th : San Francisco, overall score: 54.30

12 th : Los Angeles, overall score: 54.24

20 th : San Diego, overall score 50.40

Other California cities on the list included:

26 th : Sacramento

41 st : Oakland

43 rd : Anaheim

54 th : Irvine

60 th : Santa Ana

65 th : San Jose

77 th : Long Beach

80 th : Fremont

83 rd : Fresno

86 th : Riverside

91 st : Stockton

94 th : Chula Vista

99 th : San Bernardino

The best places to celebrate the holidays are Seattle, Atlanta, and Las Vegas, ranked first, second, and third, respectively.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.