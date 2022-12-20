California cities considered the ‘best’ places to celebrate the holidays
While all of California may not look transform into a snowy wonderland during the holidays, a new study from WalletHub shows that California cities are among the best places to celebrate the joyous season.
The personal finance website put together a list of the top-ranked locations to celebrate Christmas based on 32 key metrics grouped into five categories: Traditions & Fun, Observance, Generosity, Shopping, and Costs.
Researchers analyzed 100 of the country’s largest cities, giving each location an average score that determined its position.
Three California cities, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego, ranked within the top 20 best places to celebrate the holiday.
11 th : San Francisco, overall score: 54.30
12 th : Los Angeles, overall score: 54.24
20 th : San Diego, overall score 50.40Source: WalletHub
Other California cities on the list included:
26 th : Sacramento
41 st : Oakland
43 rd : Anaheim
54 th : Irvine
60 th : Santa Ana
65 th : San Jose
77 th : Long Beach
80 th : Fremont
83 rd : Fresno
86 th : Riverside
91 st : Stockton
94 th : Chula Vista
99 th : San BernardinoBest California small town to visit for Christmas
The best places to celebrate the holidays are Seattle, Atlanta, and Las Vegas, ranked first, second, and third, respectively.
