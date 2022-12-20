Read full article on original website
Lubbock Elks Lodge #1348 delivers Christmas gifts to the veterans at Crown Point Health
LUBBOCK, Texas—Members of the Lubbock Elks Lodge #1348 held a Christmas party for the veterans at Crown Point Health and we stopped by. The veterans made their lists and were gifted at a special party. They enjoyed fellowship, snacks and live music. One member says that giving back to children and veterans is what they do throughout the year. For more on Crown Point Health Suites, take a virtual tour at: crownpointhealth.com or call 806-687-6640.
Lubbock residents decorate homes for Christmas in unique way
On 100th Street and Avenue U, two homeowners have teamed up to decorate their houses with Christmas lights and sync them on the radio for people to drive by and watch.
Open Door extending hours of service during freezing temperatures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bitterly cold temperatures moving through the South Plains are putting Lubbock’s homeless population in danger, forcing local non-profits to step in. Open Door’s Community Center near 13th and Avenue T opened its doors for extended hours starting Wednesday night. The non-profit extended its hours to offer shelter and warm meals to as many people as possible.
UMC Health System delivers food bags to Brown Elementary School
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, employees from UMC Health System donated food bags to students at Brown Elementary School in Lubbock. According to a press release from UMC Health System, this marked the 14th year employees have donated the food bags at the school. UMCs Legal and Compliance Departments...
How Cold is Too Cold for Outdoor Dogs?
With the arctic chill that has made its way to Lubbock, people have many concerns. Some of the most important ones include freezing pipes, power outages, and keeping warm. Focusing on staying warm, it is important to make sure not only you, but your pets stay warm as well. This is especially important to anyone that has an outdoor dog. While you might think the dog is fine in the cold because of their fur, that is only applicable to breeds that are designed to handle freezing weather. Even then, it is best to not leave your dog out in freezing temperatures.
Latino Lubbock and different culture celebrations
LUBBOCK, Texas—Latino Lubbock shares how different cultures celebrate holidays. Plus, we get updates on events coming up. Make sure to pick up your free copy of the December edition of Latino Lubbock magazine. Get more information at latinolubbock.net.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet DeeKay
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet DeeKay KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a nine-month-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months. He is a big goofball and still has puppy energy. He loves to run around and is very submissive with other dogs. An active family would be best for him. DeeKay is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
Logan’s Roadhouse is offering Feasts To Go to feed your family and a gift card deal
LUBBOCK, Texas—If you are not much into cooking for the holidays; let Logan’s Roadhouse help. They are serving up Feasts To Go for the family to enjoy. Plus, they have a gift card special that makes the perfect gift or stocking stuffer. Visit their website or stop in for holiday hours, to place your holiday orders and to grab gift cards to finish your shopping, 6251 Slide Road, LogansRoadhouse.com.
Lubbock Firehouse employee gets holiday surprise from customers
One Firehouse employee was in for a surprise when he went into work Wednesday. Justin Cadzow has worked at Firehouse Subs at Canyon West for over two years as a cashier, always going above and beyond for his customers.
‘Just love on them’: 35th Annual Lubbock County Detention Center Christmas Visit
LUBBOCK, Texas — Former City Councilman TJ Patterson started a tradition 35 years ago visiting the men and women at the Lubbock County Detention Center on Christmas day. The late TJ Patterson had a passion for helping people and to always try and raise them up and not push them down. “You do the crime, […]
6 and counting, emergency calls for water removal Friday in Lubbock
The recent cold weather is a good reason to remember the dangers of frozen pipes.
▶️ Teen gets surprise reunion with military dad before Christmas
A Lubbock, Texas, teen got the best present of all. She thought she wouldn’t get to spend Christmas with him. That is … until he showed up at her school.
18 Lubbock Stores & Restaraunts Open on Christmas & Christmas Eve 2022
The holidays are here and if you are looking to do some last-minute shopping, get food or just need to grab something real quick these are the places open for Christmas and Christmas Eve in Lubbock. There are restaurants, stores and each one has its hours. 21 Awesome Places to...
Lubbock Co. Courthouse announces Christmas, New Year’s schedule
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Courthouse announced its upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holiday schedule. The Lubbock County Courthouse and Annex will close at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 22. Both will remain closed on Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26. Regular business hours and services...
Burst pipe causes thousands in damage at Discount Tire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was a long night and a back-and-forth battle with the elements for one Lubbock business. At Discount Tire on 82nd and University, it all began when their sprinkler system blew a head. Then, a couple of water pipes froze and burst, followed by air pipes breaking in the garage. And finally, the main water line burst.
Unique & Decadent Lubbock Eatery to Re-Open Under New Management
I'm not going to knock a great burger or a good chicken fried steak. But doesn't it seem like there are PLENTY of restaurants serving that type of fare in Lubbock. Again, I'm grateful, but what if you're craving something totally different, unique, and- why not?- totally decadent?. You're in...
Sippin’ on the South Plains: Idalou Harvest
LUBBOCK, Texas—Our Sippin’ on the South Plains shares more about Idalou Harvest. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk about the High Plains wine industry that will air every weekend from now until January 1 on KLBK.
Another Landmark Lubbock Institution Has Closed It’s Doors For The Final Time
And so it goes. Another Texas Tech institution is no more. First, it was the iconic Double T scoreboard (which is being replaced with the upgrade of Jones AT&T Stadium). Now, after announcing that they were closing, the Varsity Bookstore is officially done after 88 years serving Texas Tech students and fans.
Frenship ISD names new Willow Bend Elementary principal
WOLFFORTH, Texas — On Wednesday, the Frenship Independent School District (FISD) announced the selection of Skylar Roddy as the new principal for Willow Bend Elementary School. According to a press release from FISD, Roddy is no stranger to the school as she recently served as the school’s interim principal...
Lubbock child hurt in pedestrian-vehicle collision Thursday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — Police said a child was seriously hurt when a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the 4300 block of Justice Avenue. After this story was initially published, LPD provided the following update. Officers were called at 8:41 a.m. for reports of a collision with injuries at 4322...
