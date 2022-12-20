ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 5 Midday” game were:

8-6-9-0-9, FB: 3

(eight, six, nine, zero, nine; FB: three)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Evening’ game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Evening” game were:. 01-08-10-27-31-32-33-35-36-42-47-50-54-55-62-65-70-74-77-80, BE: 50. (one, eight, ten, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-two, sixty-five, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-seven, eighty; BE: fifty)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFLA

Florida woman wins $5M top lottery prize

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was the latest jackpot winner to claim a top prize from the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Maria Pagan, 69, of Hollywood, chose to receive her $5 million top prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698. According to the Florida Lottery, Pagan […]
FLORIDA STATE
Scorebook Live

Florida's All-Early Signing Day Team 1st Team

If you were wondering who are the top-rated players from the Class of 2023, as of Early Signing Day, here is the list: Offense QB - Marcus Stokes - Nease - 4-Star - Uncommitted RB - Cedric Baxter - Edgewater - 4-Star - Texas RB - Richard Young - Lehigh - 4-Star - Alabama TE - Riley Williams - IMG ...
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star edge to in-state program

Isaiah Nixon, a 4-star edge out of Saint Petersburg, Florida (Lakewood), has decommitted from Florida and flipped his commitment to Central Florida. Nixon told Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, after he’d been committed to the Gators since June, that, “I had a way better relationship with the coaches at UCF than I did at Florida.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
orangeandbluepress.com

When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?

When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?. For families in Florida, a $450 check may have been sent to your mailbox. According to the letter signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, The one-time, $450-per-child payment will help a total of 59,000 families in the state amid rising inflation. The price can be used for anything, but the state expects it to be used for back-to-school expenses or filling up at the pump.
FLORIDA STATE
Jake Wells

The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
Uncovering Florida

Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week

Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
601K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy