FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: Jones Furniture Co. served Greenville for 46 years
William Heyward Jones started his first furniture store in the closing years of the 1800s in Augusta, Georgia, beginning a family business that would go on to serve more than three generations of families throughout the Southeast. After surviving a devastating fire and flood in downtown Augusta and expanding to larger buildings several times, the family opened their first expansion into Greenville, South Carolina, in 1921. The textile industry provided a large population and a booming economy for Greenville families to buy and upgrade furniture on a regular basis. Existing competitors at the time included Busbee-Southern Funiture Co., Craig-Rush Furniture Co., The Globe Furniture Co., JC Haley Furniture, and the Standard Furniture Co. — all on Main Street, not far from Jones Furniture Co.’s original location in a small storefront at 313 S. Main St. between East Broad and East Court streets.
Outdoor food hall ‘The Yard’ coming to Simpsonville
A new food hall with a large outdoor space for walking and playing is on its way to Simpsonville next year.
FOX Carolina
What’s open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Greenville?
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you are wanting to show you out-of-town guests or don’t feel like dirtying up your kitchen on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, we have a list of Greenville restaurants, breweries and coffee shops that will be open. Here’s a list of what will...
FOX Carolina
Power restored for thousands in downtown Greenville as record-breaking cold arrives
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy reported more than 12,000 customer outages in the downtown Greenville area on Friday night. Ryan Mosier, a spokesperson for Duke Energy, said a substation issue was reported around 6:45 p.m. As of 7:30 p.m., more than 12,000 customer outages were reported in the area.
FOX Carolina
Greenville mayor urges community to prepare for winter weather
With temps going below the freezing mark, there are additional preventative steps residents should take. Dispatchers said SWAT officers were on scene serving a warrant on Hunts Bridge Road. Western NC braces for bitter cold temps. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. Bomb squad...
1150kknw.com
It’s A Wonderful Life in Seneca (Bedford) Falls!
Welcome to Seneca Falls, the Real Bedford Falls! Each year, the town celebrates It’s A Wonderful Life Festival the second weekend in December. But the Museum is open all year round. Memorabilia abounds in this magical place of seasonal mirth and endless goodwill no matter when you come to town in this encore edition of American Road Trip Talk!
WYFF4.com
Thousands of reported power outages in Downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — UPDATE: 9:00 p.m.: According to the Duke Energy website, power is restored in the area. UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.: Duke Energy spokesperson Ryan Mosier released the following statement regarding the outages:. "A substation outage occurred around 6:45 p.m. affecting much of downtown Greenville and nearby neighborhoods. Crews...
WYFF4.com
Church opens doors to homeless community as cold shelters prepare for frigid weather
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. — As temperatures continue to drop, volunteers are opening cold shelters across the Upstate for people in need. Greenville Rescue Mission (men) 575 W Washington Street, Greenville, SC 29601. Shepherd's Gate (women) 11 Regency Hill Drive, Greenville, SC 29607. Spartanburg Rescue Mission (men/women) 189 N. Forest Street,...
greenvillejournal.com
The Creperia to open in Greer
The Creperia is coming to Greer. The eatery, located in Hudson Corners at 2434 Hudson Road, is slated to open in Spring 2023. The restaurant will offer a variety of crepes and coffee drinks. “We chose this location to serve our lovely community with amazing crepes and coffee, any day,...
greenvillejournal.com
Two Chefs Co-owner Judy Balsizer dies
Judith “Judy” Ann Gwin Balsizer, co-owner of the Two Chefs restaurants in Greenville, died on Dec. 16 after battling a year-long, according to an obituary provided by her husband, Bill. She was 61. Balsizer was born on July 31, 1961, in Bellevue, Ohio to Robert and Mary Lieber...
greenvillejournal.com
SC Governor’s School blurs the line between art and technology
Logan Stephens sits at a computer workstation and shows off George. George’s aqua-colored bald head, neck and shoulders frame green, brown and purple swirls around his lips and eyes. George isn’t real — at least, he wasn’t until Stephens created him three weeks ago. “It is...
wspa.com
The Yard, an outdoor food and entertainment venue, is expected to occupy 210 and 216 N.E. Main Street in Simpsonville next year
The Yard, an outdoor food and entertainment venue, is expected to occupy 210 and 216 N.E. Main Street in Simpsonville next yea. The Yard, an outdoor food and entertainment venue, …. The Yard, an outdoor food and entertainment venue, is expected to occupy 210 and 216 N.E. Main Street in...
greenvillejournal.com
Giving Matters: Upstate Circle of Friends matches needs with resources to serve community
Sixteen years ago, Deloris Pinson looked at what others saw as an eyesore — a neglected former elementary school at the heart of the Belle Meade neighborhood — and saw a way to improve lives. Pinson, a budget analyst for Greenville County Schools, had no one to care for her child with special needs during the summer, and she realized she wasn’t the only parent facing that dilemma. She worked out an agreement with the district to use the building, and in May 2006 she resigned her position and established Upstate Circle of Friends.
Huge holiday display draws crowds to ‘The Christmas House’ near Inman
A Spartanburg County home has the Christmas spirit on full display.
greenvillejournal.com
Carolinian Debutante Club to present 17 young women at annual ball
The Carolinian Debutante Club presented 17 young women on December 17 during the 53rd annual ball at the Poinsett Club. Miss Adair Agnes Bannister, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Wofford Bannister, was presented by her parents. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Baynard Ellis of Columbia and Mr. and Mrs. Oscar William Bannister of Greenville. A student at Wofford College, she was escorted by Mr. John Robert Etheridge.
FOX Carolina
Crash on I-85NB causes backup in Greenville
Fire safety tips for the holiday season. The Salvation Army of Greenville needs your help because of the freezing temperatures they've opened their cold shelter until Monday and they're asking for donations to keep everything running. Protecting Yourself From Cold. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Health experts are giving tips...
greenvillejournal.com
The complicated history of the poinsettia
It’s a question William Shakespeare famously posed in “Romeo and Juliet,” arguing that so much stock is put in the names of things that perhaps we lose sight of their essence. “That which we call a rose,” Shakespeare wrote, “by any other name would smell as sweet.”...
FOX Carolina
Longtime owner of downtown Greenville restaurant passes away
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A manager at Two Chefs Cafe and Market confirmed one of the restaurant’s owners, Judy Balsizer, passed away on Friday. Judy and her husband Bill first opened a deli on Main Street in Greenville in 1996. A decade later they later moved into the space on the corner of North Main and Stone Avenue, opening Two Chefs which has expanded to a second location along Pelham Road.
Deputies locate missing Upstate man with health issues
Deputies are searching for a missing man Friday morning with health issues in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Temporary warming shelter opening in Oconee Co. Christmas weekend
WALHALL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dure to expected freezing temperatures expected in the area, Oconee County Emergency Services is opening a temporary warming shelter for people seeking a warm place to sleep. The warming shelter, located at the Seneca Church of God of Prophecy, 1016 Overbrook Drive, will open it’s...
