LINDON, Utah — Federal officials announced that Tuesday that a Utah-based cookie company was found to have violated child labor laws at 11 locations in six states. In a news release, the U.S. Department of Labor said that a federal investigation found that Crumbl Cookies allowed employees as young as 14 years old to work longer and later than the law allows. Other violations involved allowing young workers to operate ovens or machinery considered hazardous in violation of labor laws.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO