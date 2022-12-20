Read full article on original website
Related
fox4now.com
Stray llama leads cops on a foot chase in Virginia
A stray llama led cops on a foot chase in Virginia. "Llama drama! Our officers are prepared for anything," the Fairfax County Police Department said in a Facebook post. "That doesn’t mean we’re still not surprised when we get a unique call for service." The department said on...
fox4now.com
Cracker Barrel waitresses receive generous $1,000 tip
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WMAR) — Barb Harris wanted to give back this holiday season. She rounded up 24 people to have breakfast at a Cracker Barrel in Maryland. They met at 10 a.m. on Monday to eat grits, apples, eggs and pancakes. When the check arrived, everyone reached for...
fox4now.com
11 locations of Crumbl Cookies found in violation of child labor laws
LINDON, Utah — Federal officials announced that Tuesday that a Utah-based cookie company was found to have violated child labor laws at 11 locations in six states. In a news release, the U.S. Department of Labor said that a federal investigation found that Crumbl Cookies allowed employees as young as 14 years old to work longer and later than the law allows. Other violations involved allowing young workers to operate ovens or machinery considered hazardous in violation of labor laws.
Comments / 0