Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Morganton church to open warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness
MORGANTON, N.C. — Calvary Lutheran Church and other local congregations in Morganton are opening a warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness starting Thursday night. “I heard snow and very cold temperatures,” said resident Retha Hollifield. “It’s not going to be good for a lot of people. I love them...
Morganton businesses, housing authority surprise residents with an early Christmas
MORGANTON, N.C. — Dozens of residents in Morganton got an early Christmas Wednesday morning when they were brought gifts by local businesses and the housing authority. For weeks, the group has collected gifts to spread holiday cheer to part of the community that is often overlooked during this time.
Should you leave water dripping during a deep freeze?
An arctic front moving in will drop temperatures across parts of the U.S. to dangerously low numbers over the next few days.
WBTV
Woman accused of scamming Huntersville family of terminally ill child arrested in Arizona
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Police in Arizona have arrested an Iredell County woman accused of scamming a family out of thousands of dollars for their terminally ill daughter. Back in November, the family came forward saying Tammy Domenick organized a fake fundraiser for their terminally ill child before...
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County roads blocked by fallen trees
ELIZABETHTON — A winter storm once again brought out the workers of the Carter County Highway Department early in the morning, but for Friday’s storm, the department’s snow equipment was not needed. Assistant Superintendent Shannon Burchett said the road crews were called out at 4 a.m. Friday,...
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – December 21-22, 2022
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507- 508-211645- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA- Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford- Amherst-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington,. Hot Springs, Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,. Stuart, Rocky...
Go Blue Ridge
Beech Mountain Holiday Parade
The Beech Mountain Holiday Parade Tomorrow will happen 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm The parade route runs along the Beech Mountain Parkway starting at the Ski Resort and ending just past Town Hall. At Town Hall, immediately after the parade, help the Beech Elves get Santa ready for his sleigh...
NC mountains prepare for wind, bitter cold to sweep through over holiday weekend
GRANITE FALLS, N.C. — The Carolinas are preparing for bitter cold temperatures for the next few days, especially in the mountains. Power crews are on high alert. As temperatures drop, the chance of power outages increases in the high country and foothills. The wind will only make it feel worse.
Go Blue Ridge
Closings And Delays Thursday December 22, 2022
Watauga County Offices will operate on a two-hour delay on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Watauga County Project on Aging will not have Home Delivered Meals, Congregate Meals or Transportation today. Watauga Opportunities will operate on a two hour delay opening at 10 AM…. Watauga Opportunities will be closing today at...
wccbcharlotte.com
Ashe County Schools Closed Thursday Due To Threat Of Wintry Weather
ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — Ashe County Schools announced it will be closed for students on Thursday, December 22 due to forecasted inclement weather. The district posted on its website that Thursday will be an optional workday for teachers and staff. Thursday was scheduled to be the last school day...
lincolntimesnews.com
Denver man’s ‘hunka hunka burning love’ steals the show
DENVER – There’s a new “Master Distiller” in town. Nick Calo, who lives in Denver with his wife and daughter, started his foray into fermenting with Welch’s grape juice which he turned into wine. He kept experimenting and started exploring distilling spirits, a/k/a moonshine. As so many did in that era, his grandfather distilled moonshine to help make ends meet. He joined a Facebook group geared towards home brewers and last year, producers of “Moonshiners: Master Distiller,” a reality television show on the Discovery Channel, posted that they were looking for competitors. Calo applied and was accepted. The show aired last Wednesday night. The challenge was for the three moonshiners to make 20 gallons of mash (corn wine which is filtered and put in a still to be condensed into moonshine) for $30.
Man accused of infant abuse in McDowell Co.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Monday after an infant was admitted to a hospital for numerous broken bones and a head injury. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 22-year-old David Ochoa Ocampo, of Marion, with two counts of felonious intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. Deputies said on December 6th, […]
Arctic blast moves into Upstate, Western NC ahead of Christmas
A strong arctic cold front is moving across the United States, which means Christmas in the Upstate and Western North Carolina will feel more like Christmas, just without the snow.
860wacb.com
East Bend Man Arrested In Alexander County
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Surry County man on Wednesday. 40-year old Joseph Patrick Harvey Jr of East Bend was served arrest warrants from Surry County for felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance and felony conspiring to traffic methamphetamine. Harvey is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $200,000.
Go Blue Ridge
Closings For The Holidays, Weather
The Watauga Community Recreation Center will be closed Saturday and Sunday, December 24 & 25, 2022, in observance of Christmas. Sanitation is closed December 23-25, 2022. All container sites will be open on Monday & Tuesday, December 26 & 27, 2022. Other County Offices are closed Friday, Monday and Tuesday, December 23, 26, & 27, 2022, in observance of Christmas.
Go Blue Ridge
CCC&TI Student proves you can accomplish anything no matter your age
In January 2021, Adrienne Childres of Lenoir was returning to school as an adult learner at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. Two years later, Childres is packing her bags for New York City, where she will be working toward her bachelor’s degree in the Ivy League. “To think...
FOX Carolina
McDowell Co. deputies find missing woman last seen at her home
OLD FORT, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman who was last seen on Friday, Dec. 16 has been found. Mary Theresa Basham, 46, was last seen leaving her home on Comfy Cove Drive in Old Fort, according to deputies. Basham was described as...
supertalk929.com
Routine Traffic Stop And K-9 Mafia, Results In Seizure Of More Than 50 Grams Of pot
A 20 year old Johnson City woman is jailed after a routine traffic stop, and the assistance of K-9 Mafia found more than 50 grams of pot on her person. Aliyah M. Blakley was parked in a vehicle on Dry Creek Road with her lights off. Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s officers conducted a welfare check on the occupants of the vehicle. Deputies noticed a strong odor of marijuana, and K-9 Mafia did an open air sniff of the vehicle and turned up 58 grams of pot along with a glass pipe, grinder, and bong. Blakley is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
wraltechwire.com
Broadband provider in Wilkesboro raises nearly $2.5 million
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – A fiber internet based services provider in northeastern North Carolina has raised nearly $2.5 million from one investor as it continues to expand operations. River Street Networks is part of Wilkes Communications. It’s based in Wilkesboro. The fund raise of $2,456,176 was disclosed in...
Statesville Record & Landmark
What you missed this week in notable Statesville crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Statesville Record and Landmark . (4) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Comments / 0