ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blowing Rock, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County roads blocked by fallen trees

ELIZABETHTON — A winter storm once again brought out the workers of the Carter County Highway Department early in the morning, but for Friday’s storm, the department’s snow equipment was not needed. Assistant Superintendent Shannon Burchett said the road crews were called out at 4 a.m. Friday,...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – December 21-22, 2022

NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507- 508-211645- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA- Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford- Amherst-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington,. Hot Springs, Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,. Stuart, Rocky...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Beech Mountain Holiday Parade

The Beech Mountain Holiday Parade Tomorrow will happen 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm The parade route runs along the Beech Mountain Parkway starting at the Ski Resort and ending just past Town Hall. At Town Hall, immediately after the parade, help the Beech Elves get Santa ready for his sleigh...
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Closings And Delays Thursday December 22, 2022

Watauga County Offices will operate on a two-hour delay on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Watauga County Project on Aging will not have Home Delivered Meals, Congregate Meals or Transportation today. Watauga Opportunities will operate on a two hour delay opening at 10 AM…. Watauga Opportunities will be closing today at...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Ashe County Schools Closed Thursday Due To Threat Of Wintry Weather

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — Ashe County Schools announced it will be closed for students on Thursday, December 22 due to forecasted inclement weather. The district posted on its website that Thursday will be an optional workday for teachers and staff. Thursday was scheduled to be the last school day...
lincolntimesnews.com

Denver man’s ‘hunka hunka burning love’ steals the show

DENVER – There’s a new “Master Distiller” in town. Nick Calo, who lives in Denver with his wife and daughter, started his foray into fermenting with Welch’s grape juice which he turned into wine. He kept experimenting and started exploring distilling spirits, a/k/a moonshine. As so many did in that era, his grandfather distilled moonshine to help make ends meet. He joined a Facebook group geared towards home brewers and last year, producers of “Moonshiners: Master Distiller,” a reality television show on the Discovery Channel, posted that they were looking for competitors. Calo applied and was accepted. The show aired last Wednesday night. The challenge was for the three moonshiners to make 20 gallons of mash (corn wine which is filtered and put in a still to be condensed into moonshine) for $30.
DENVER, NC
WSPA 7News

Man accused of infant abuse in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Monday after an infant was admitted to a hospital for numerous broken bones and a head injury. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 22-year-old David Ochoa Ocampo, of Marion, with two counts of felonious intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. Deputies said on December 6th, […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

East Bend Man Arrested In Alexander County

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Surry County man on Wednesday. 40-year old Joseph Patrick Harvey Jr of East Bend was served arrest warrants from Surry County for felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance and felony conspiring to traffic methamphetamine. Harvey is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $200,000.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Closings For The Holidays, Weather

The Watauga Community Recreation Center will be closed Saturday and Sunday, December 24 & 25, 2022, in observance of Christmas. Sanitation is closed December 23-25, 2022. All container sites will be open on Monday & Tuesday, December 26 & 27, 2022. Other County Offices are closed Friday, Monday and Tuesday, December 23, 26, & 27, 2022, in observance of Christmas.
BOONE, NC
Go Blue Ridge

CCC&TI Student proves you can accomplish anything no matter your age

In January 2021, Adrienne Childres of Lenoir was returning to school as an adult learner at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. Two years later, Childres is packing her bags for New York City, where she will be working toward her bachelor’s degree in the Ivy League. “To think...
HUDSON, NC
supertalk929.com

Routine Traffic Stop And K-9 Mafia, Results In Seizure Of More Than 50 Grams Of pot

A 20 year old Johnson City woman is jailed after a routine traffic stop, and the assistance of K-9 Mafia found more than 50 grams of pot on her person. Aliyah M. Blakley was parked in a vehicle on Dry Creek Road with her lights off. Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s officers conducted a welfare check on the occupants of the vehicle. Deputies noticed a strong odor of marijuana, and K-9 Mafia did an open air sniff of the vehicle and turned up 58 grams of pot along with a glass pipe, grinder, and bong. Blakley is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wraltechwire.com

Broadband provider in Wilkesboro raises nearly $2.5 million

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – A fiber internet based services provider in northeastern North Carolina has raised nearly $2.5 million from one investor as it continues to expand operations. River Street Networks is part of Wilkes Communications. It’s based in Wilkesboro. The fund raise of $2,456,176 was disclosed in...
WILKESBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy