Jimmy Eat World, Lee Brice shows among free Super Bowl events in Phoenix

Arizona-grown rock band Jimmy Eat World and award-winning country music artist Lee Brice will perform at the free Super Bowl Experience at Margaret T. Hance Park, 67 W. Culver St., Phoenix.

Jimmy Eat World will perform the evening of Thursday, Feb. 9, followed by Brice on Friday, Feb. 10.

“We are thrilled to bring free concerts featuring world-class talent to locals and visitors at the opening of Super Bowl festivities,” Jay Parry, Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee president and chief executive officer, shsared in a statement.

Alternative rock band Jimmy Eat World, featuring born and raised Arizonans, shot to fame with their iconic single “The Middle.” Brice is a country music artist who has taken nine radio singles to number one on the Billboard country charts, including “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” a duet with Carly Pearce that won Single of the Year at the American Country Music Awards in 2021.

The Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s at Hance Park is a free outdoor festival for all ages open day to night. Viewing space for the concerts is based on availability on a first come, first served basis. Along with live entertainment and games, fans can enjoy local cuisine catering and local and domestic beer from Hensley Beverage Company.

The first-ever official Super Bowl Watch Party takes place Sunday, Feb. 12, at Hance Park. Gates open at 11 a.m. for the ultimate tailgate experience before the free watch party.