Heading to the Miami or Broward airport for a holiday trip? How to track your flight

Air travel during the holidays can be stressful, with long lines, delays and staffing shortages.

This holiday season, South Florida airports expect to see about four million passengers. And flying may be further complicated by record crowds and weather delays as heavy snow hits the U.S.

Here’s what to know about flying ahead of Christmas and New Year’s:

Miami International Airport

MIA anticipates a record-breaking 2.5 million passengers will pass through the terminals from Dec. 21 through Jan. 6, marking a 1.5% increase from holiday travel last year. About 157,000 travelers will pass through the Miami airport on the busiest travel days this season: Dec. 21, Dec. 22, Dec. 30, Jan. 5 and Jan. 6.

Airport officials advise passengers arrive at the airport at least three hours before a domestic flight and 3 1/2 hours before an international flight.

READ MORE: Need a COVID or flu test before your South Florida flight? What to know for the holidays

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

FLL expects to see close to 1.6 million passengers from Dec. 21 through Jan. 3, marking a 13% increase from 2021.

The busiest travel days are projected to be Dec. 22, Dec. 23, Dec. 29, Dec. 30 and Jan. 2. The airport anticipates 112,750 travelers a day.

A flight arrivals and departures board at Miami International Airport. Daniel A. Varela/dvarela@miamiherald.com/file

How can I check a flight’s status?

Miami International Airport has two online trackers you can use.

One of the flight trackers shows a list of all expected arrivals and departures with options to use a drop-down menu to narrow results. It displays the carrier, flight number and where the plane is going to or coming from. It also gives real-time updates on the flight’s arrival or departure status, which concourse the terminal is in and the location of baggage claim.

The other online tool lets you track by flight or route . If you know the carrier, the date and the flight number, this tool might be easier to use because it will only show information for your flight.

FLL’s flight tracker works by flight or route. You’ll need to know the date, along with the airline carrier and flight number or the departure and arrival airport. The tool also gives people the option to see a list of all expected arrivals and departures and details on the flight’s terminal and baggage claim, too.

You can also check your flight status with the airline directly, which might be easier to do through the airline’s app. But you can also check via the airline’s website.

Most airlines also have flight-tracker apps to help you figure out delays. Associated Press

Check flight status with airline directly

Another way to check your flight status is with the airline directly. For some, this might be easier to do, especially if you’ve downloaded the airline’s app. You can also use the airline’s website. Here’s where to go for some of the popular airlines in South Florida:

▪ American Airlines or download the app from the App store for Apple users or the Google Play store for Android users.

▪ Delta or download the app from the App store for Apple users or the Google Play store for Android users.

▪ United Airlines or download the app from the App store for Apple users or the Google Play store for Android users.

▪ Southwest Airlines or download the app from the App store for Apple users or the Google Play store for Android users.

▪ JetBlue or download the app from the App store for Apple users or the Google Play store for Android users.

▪ Frontier Airlines or download the app from the App store for Apple users or the Google Play store for Android users.

▪ Spirit Airlines or download the app from the App store for Apple users or the Google Play store for Android users.