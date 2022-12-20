This Rare V12 GMC Crackerbox Truck Is Sitting in a Florida Warehouse Waiting to Be Finished

Bruce Wilson via YouTube

The GMC Crackerbox might be the biggest nostalgia hit for fans of old-school heavy trucks. Everyone who grew up around big rigs seems to have some memory of their dad, grandpa, or uncle driving one, so it’s a callback to America’s childhood. In turn, clean examples are sought after in a big way, and they’re relatively rare to spot in the wild. That’s what makes this 1967 with a custom sleeper and twin-turbo Detroit Diesel 12V92 such a showstopper.

It’s a mighty project for sure, and it’s sitting in a warehouse in Dade City, Florida, just waiting to be finished. Bruce Wilson featured the truck on his YouTube channel, giving us a close-up look at the Crackerbox that boasts a 1,104-cubic-inch two-stroke diesel . It didn’t come this way from the factory, and it’s not currently running, but it’s relatively close to completion.

Peeking inside the sleeper. Bruce Wilson via YouTube Yup, that’s the engine all the way back there. Bruce Wilson via YouTube The sleeper even has a hydraulic tilt system. Bruce Wilson via YouTube

The current owners acquired this tractor from the original builder, who constructed the sleeper. GMCs like these are notoriously narrow; the cab measures just 48 inches from front to back. This reportedly allowed for wheelbase options as short as 108 inches, which was an advantage back in the day when truck and trailer combos were limited to 55 feet. The length wasn’t a concern when building this truck as it touts tandem rear axles and a frame long enough to house the mighty power plant.

Detroit Diesel’s naming convention made it easy to know the specs of each engine. With this being a 12V92, we know it has 12 cylinders that measure 92 cubic inches apiece, all arranged in a “V” configuration. These famously made as much as 700 horsepower, and you’ll spot a plaque underneath the passenger door with that number in plain writing. Historical records claim this engine alone measures 68 inches long, which isn’t unbelievable considering it’s effectively two huge V6s stacked together.

The interior is painted in GM’s famous shade of green. It apparently had a two-stroke Detroit and a hydraulic clutch from the factory.

The turbos are located behind the cab, where you’ll also find a pair of tall twin stacks. Some of the piping runs into the sleeper, which doesn’t have a floor yet. It’ll certainly be more comfortable when it’s finished than the factory option, which reportedly measured only 24 inches.

There are odds and ends to tie up such as wiring, but even some of the smallest details like clamps and brackets have already been sorted. There’s no sense in putting a timeline on the truck’s completion, but just know it’s in the caring hands of someone who wants to see it finished. Even the tiniest jobs feel big with a restoration like this, but I can’t wait to see it on the road for the first time, whenever that is.

