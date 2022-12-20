Isanti city council makes tax cut at Truth in Taxation meeting

The Isanti City Council was able to lower its final tax rate for 2023 during its Truth in Taxation meeting held Tuesday, Dec. 6.

But it was not easy, as the meeting lasted more than three hours and had its contentious moments.

Isanti City Finance Director Mike Betker set the table for the meeting, providing details on the process that led the city to propose a levy of $4,042,954 and a tax rate of 57.626%.

After Betker presented the basics on how the city’s budget and levy were created to a crowd that included roughly 20 residents, those residents spoke about their problems with the levy.

One refrain at the Truth in Taxation public forum that was unique to Isanti was concerns over the splash pad that is scheduled to be built in Bluebird Park in 2023, the amphitheater that was built in that park in 2021, the municipal liquor store that opened in 2021, and the Illuminate Isanti event that currently is open.

“I’ve seen on social media this was called ‘frivolous spending,’” Mayor Jeff Johnson said. “If getting amenities for this community is frivolous spending, then I guess I’m guilty.”

That did not mollify many in the audience.

“The fact that these improvements and amenities are being added are great, but in the long run they are costing everybody money,” said Luke Merrill, who was elected to City Council this past November. “Your decisions are costing everybody money.”

Council member Dan Collison noted that, before this meeting, no one in the city had publicly complained to council about its decisions.

“All the things we’ve added to the parks, and the street dances, I don’t recall one meeting where a resident stepped up and said, ‘Don’t do it,’” he said. “Not one. Anyone could have come up here and said we shouldn’t have street dances, but no one did.”

Betker was asked if he had any suggestions for spending cuts.

“In the budget we do have a position that is budgeted but not filled for a police officer,” he said. “That would save in the ballpark of $140,000 and could be cut from the levy.

“Another option is the contribution to the fund balance of $166,000. We have talked about why that contribution would be important for a ‘rainy-day’ fund. Would the council be on board with this decision for [its effect on] future budgets? If so, you could strip that away.”

Those choices did not appeal to Johnson.

“Mike, I hear you giving an example of cutting public safety and cutting our [rainy-day fund] cushion,” Johnson said.

Council member Jimmy Gordon, who will take over as mayor in January, also seemed opposed to those two options.

“I don’t think taking money away from that rainy-day fund is a good idea – you have to be ready for the future,” he said. “It seems to be easy pickings today, but if things go south, we’ll need to have that money to keep taxes in line in the future.

“And [Police Chief] Travis [Muyres] does as a great job with the police department – and that’s probably the most important thing we do in the city.”

Gordon instead suggested a second look at a “dynamic” sign – a commercial illuminated sign – for the city’s liquor store, and the splash pad project. After considerable discussion, Gordon moved to decrease the levy by tabling both the splash pad and liquor store sign, with the hopes of creating smaller projects for both cases.

Eventually council approved the decreased levy of $3,684,954 and tax rate of 52.551%. The approved numbers equate to a 12.28% increase in the levy but a 10.95% decrease in the tax rate.

Collins returns to Planning Commission

Council interviewed Alexander Collins for an opening on the Planning Commission – an opening that was caused when Collins was removed from the commission earlier this year after missing too many meetings.

“I have cleared my schedule,” Collins said. “I was in law school, and pastor of a church leading a $1.8 million project. I have law school under my belt now, and the project is nearly completed, so I should be OK.”

Johnson said he would not “beat around the bush” in discussing Collins’ application.

“You are great at what you are doing around the city – you were phenomenal,” Johnson said to Collins. “But the problem was you couldn’t show up [for meetings]. That’s where we had an issue. If you can assure us that you will attend meetings, there shouldn’t be a problem.”

Collins responded: “Last year I had a lot of travel outside the country, and I’m the pastor of a growing church. When we took on the building project, I was overwhelmed. I did not call, as I should have.

“But my heart is here, and I want to be able to contribute to the city.”

Collins was unanimously approved to return to the Planning Commission.