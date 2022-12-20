ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isanti, MN

Isanti city council makes tax cut at Truth in Taxation meeting

By John Wagner
County News Review
County News Review
 3 days ago

The Isanti City Council was able to lower its final tax rate for 2023 during its Truth in Taxation meeting held Tuesday, Dec. 6.

But it was not easy, as the meeting lasted more than three hours and had its contentious moments.

Isanti City Finance Director Mike Betker set the table for the meeting, providing details on the process that led the city to propose a levy of $4,042,954 and a tax rate of 57.626%.

After Betker presented the basics on how the city’s budget and levy were created to a crowd that included roughly 20 residents, those residents spoke about their problems with the levy.

One refrain at the Truth in Taxation public forum that was unique to Isanti was concerns over the splash pad that is scheduled to be built in Bluebird Park in 2023, the amphitheater that was built in that park in 2021, the municipal liquor store that opened in 2021, and the Illuminate Isanti event that currently is open.

“I’ve seen on social media this was called ‘frivolous spending,’” Mayor Jeff Johnson said. “If getting amenities for this community is frivolous spending, then I guess I’m guilty.”

That did not mollify many in the audience.

“The fact that these improvements and amenities are being added are great, but in the long run they are costing everybody money,” said Luke Merrill, who was elected to City Council this past November. “Your decisions are costing everybody money.”

Council member Dan Collison noted that, before this meeting, no one in the city had publicly complained to council about its decisions.

“All the things we’ve added to the parks, and the street dances, I don’t recall one meeting where a resident stepped up and said, ‘Don’t do it,’” he said. “Not one. Anyone could have come up here and said we shouldn’t have street dances, but no one did.”

Betker was asked if he had any suggestions for spending cuts.

“In the budget we do have a position that is budgeted but not filled for a police officer,” he said. “That would save in the ballpark of $140,000 and could be cut from the levy.

“Another option is the contribution to the fund balance of $166,000. We have talked about why that contribution would be important for a ‘rainy-day’ fund. Would the council be on board with this decision for [its effect on] future budgets? If so, you could strip that away.”

Those choices did not appeal to Johnson.

“Mike, I hear you giving an example of cutting public safety and cutting our [rainy-day fund] cushion,” Johnson said.

Council member Jimmy Gordon, who will take over as mayor in January, also seemed opposed to those two options.

“I don’t think taking money away from that rainy-day fund is a good idea – you have to be ready for the future,” he said. “It seems to be easy pickings today, but if things go south, we’ll need to have that money to keep taxes in line in the future.

“And [Police Chief] Travis [Muyres] does as a great job with the police department – and that’s probably the most important thing we do in the city.”

Gordon instead suggested a second look at a “dynamic” sign – a commercial illuminated sign – for the city’s liquor store, and the splash pad project. After considerable discussion, Gordon moved to decrease the levy by tabling both the splash pad and liquor store sign, with the hopes of creating smaller projects for both cases.

Eventually council approved the decreased levy of $3,684,954 and tax rate of 52.551%. The approved numbers equate to a 12.28% increase in the levy but a 10.95% decrease in the tax rate.

Collins returns to Planning Commission

Council interviewed Alexander Collins for an opening on the Planning Commission – an opening that was caused when Collins was removed from the commission earlier this year after missing too many meetings.

“I have cleared my schedule,” Collins said. “I was in law school, and pastor of a church leading a $1.8 million project. I have law school under my belt now, and the project is nearly completed, so I should be OK.”

Johnson said he would not “beat around the bush” in discussing Collins’ application.

“You are great at what you are doing around the city – you were phenomenal,” Johnson said to Collins. “But the problem was you couldn’t show up [for meetings]. That’s where we had an issue. If you can assure us that you will attend meetings, there shouldn’t be a problem.”

Collins responded: “Last year I had a lot of travel outside the country, and I’m the pastor of a growing church. When we took on the building project, I was overwhelmed. I did not call, as I should have.

“But my heart is here, and I want to be able to contribute to the city.”

Collins was unanimously approved to return to the Planning Commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Mille Lacs Messenger

Mille Lacs County holds TNT hearing

alycia.vanrheenen@apgecm.com Mille Lacs County held its Truth in Taxation hearing Thursday, Dec. 8. While the chamber began full of homeowners, only three people addressed the Board of Commissioners during the public hearing. Before the meeting commenced, homeowners talked amongst themselves and with the county commissioners and officials. From those conversations, many people expressed concerns of the valuation of their homes. One individual said the valuations could cause people to be...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Reformer

The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian

The decision by the University Board of Regents last week to approve President Joan Gabel’s $130,000 annual moonlighting arrangement as a member of the Board of Directors of Securian Financial couldn’t be more tone deaf. Tuition is rising, faculty and staff salaries are being squeezed, and the institution is about to ask the Legislature for […] The post The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
boreal.org

So Minnesota: Department 56

Department 56, a Christmas tradition found in homes around the world started right here in Minnesota. Back in the 1970’s a talented floral designer worked for Bachman’s named Ed Bazinet. During a holiday dinner with friends in Stillwater, Bazinet admired the decorations in the river town. Bazinet began...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Rush City Woman Charged with Mail Fraud, Money Laundering

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Rush City woman has been indicted for mail fraud and money laundering after participating in multiple schemes that defrauded people throughout the United States. According to court documents, from 2016 through April 2022, 69-year-old Gayle Ferngren and others participated in a scheme to launder...
RUSH CITY, MN
KARE 11

Waconia school buses overturn in rural Carver County

NEW GERMANY, Minn. — A Waconia Public Schools bus driver and an undetermined number of students were rescued from an overturned bus in rural Carver County Wednesday afternoon, as travel conditions deteriorated statewide during a winter storm. According to KARE 11 reporters at the scene, the crash happened near...
CARVER COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top

8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Retiring Hennepin County attorney says Minneapolis police lied about Jaleel Stallings case

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says he erred in prosecuting Jaleel Stallings, a St. Paul man who fired back after a Minneapolis SWAT in an unmarked van hit him with a plastic bullet in the days after George Floyd’s police murder.  The post Retiring Hennepin County attorney says Minneapolis police lied about Jaleel Stallings case appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Man found dead near interstate ramp in Elko New Market

SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- Officials are investigating after a man was found dead near an exit ramp in Elko New Market on Friday morning.Scott County Sheriff's Office says they found the man near the northbound exit ramp from County Road 2 onto Interstate 35. An investigation is underway, and anyone with information can contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 952-445-1411.
ELKO NEW MARKET, MN
County News Review

County News Review

Isanti County, MN
709
Followers
712
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

County News Review serves Isanti & Chisago counties. Dating back to 1874, ECM Post-Review merged with Isanti County News in 2019 to form the County News Review. Publishing on Thursdays with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.countynewsreview.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/

Comments / 0

Community Policy