ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton City, WA

These rules could improve views of an Eastern WA wind, solar project. What are your thoughts?

By Annette Cary
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mmSyq_0jp7dkq800

A state council is proposing ways to minimize the view of hundreds of soaring towers and spinning turbine blades from a massive wind and solar energy farm planned south of the Tri-Cities.

Scout Clean Energy wants to build up to 244 wind turbines with blades possibly extending as high as the Seattle Space Needle. They would stretch along the Horse Heaven Hills from south of Finley to south of Benton City.

Tri-Cities area residents have been sharply divided on the project, ranging from concerns for wildlife and views to the interest in adding more jobs and expanding clean energy options.

This week, the Washington state Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council released a voluminous draft environmental study for the project.

The public has until Feb. 1 to submit comments on the environmental impact statement.

Tri-Cities area residents have been sharply divided on the project.

Scout Clean Energy is proposing up to 244 wind turbines that would stretch along the Horse Heaven Hills from south of Finley to south of Benton City.

The project site would be 112 square miles, although the developed area of the project would cover only about 10 square miles.

The project also would include solar facilities and battery storage, for a maximum output of up to 1,150 megawatts, depending on the weather.

The project would provide close to 1,000 construction jobs, and a union agreement signed in June ensures that the jobs would be filled by local workers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07qaUe_0jp7dkq800
The boundary of the proposed Horse Heaven Clean Energy Center south of the Tri-Cities is shown. Solar arrays could be in the yellow areas of the map. Environmental Facility Site Evaluation Council

“The Tri-Cities union trades stand in strong support of the Horse Heaven Clean Energy Center,” said Francisco Elguezabel, business manager of Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 348, as the draft study was released Monday.

The project also would contribute $250 million in local tax revenue over it 35-year operating lifespan, says the developer.

“The Horse Heaven Clean Energy Center will revolutionize the energy landscape in Eastern Washington, supporting the statewide transition to clean energy,” said Dave Kobus, senior project manager at Scout Clean Energy.

But other Tri-Cities residents are concerned about the loss of agricultural land and the impact to skyline views.

Depending on how many turbines are included in the final design, some could reach 671 feet high.

Benton County has argued the project would eliminate more than 1% of its prime ag land from actual or potential agriculture production.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CmEJM_0jp7dkq800
Scout Clean Energy plans a wind farm on Benton County farm land south of the Tri-Cities along the Horse Heaven Hills ridgeline south of Badger Road.

About 80% of public speakers at a county town hall in the Tri-Cities in March 2021 opposed the project. They said it would be an “atrocity,” an “eyesore” and “grotesque.”

U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., has weighed in, saying that the scale of the project would have a “colossal impact” on skyline views, which are valued not only by area residents but by tourists drawn to the Tri-Cities world-class wine industry.

Wind turbine view mitigation

The draft environmental study proposes multiple steps to reduce the visual impact of the project, including shadow flicker cast by moving blades on nearby homes.

  • Turbines should be more than a half mile from residents whose land is not part of the project.
  • Advertising and cell phone messages, which the study said would be out of place in the ag landscape, would not be allowed on turbines.
  • Solar collectors would need to be a color that minimizes contrast with the landscape, and solid fencing would be required to screen views of solar arrays that are adjacent to viewpoints or homes.
  • The battery energy storage system should mimic ag structures in the area in both scale and appearance.
  • Structures should be as far as possible from roads.
  • Flickering shadows from turning blades should be avoided if possible at nearby homes. The flicker also could be addressed by planting trees or shading windows. As a last resort, the turbine blades could be programmed to stop turning during brief periods when shadow flicker would occur.
  • Scout Energy would be required to set up a complaint resolution procedure that would include a 24-hour hotline for shadow flicker issues.

The draft environmental study also covers other impacts of the proposed wind and solar project, including to wildlife and to the tribes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJY43_0jp7dkq800
Under one proposed configuration of the Horse Heaven Hills Wind Farm south of the Tri-Cities, more than 200 turbines could be seen from areas shown in the darkest purple. Courtesy Scout Clean Energy

Wildlife and Horse Heaven project

In 2021 the ferruginous hawk that nests in the Tri-Cities area was declared an endangered species in Washington state , and the ridge line of the Horse Heaven Hills is an important foraging area for raptors, according to the Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

No structures would be allowed within two miles of ferruginous hawk nests, according to the draft study.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vUlwT_0jp7dkq800
A ferruginous hawk flies low over sagebrush. Wallace Keck/National Park Service via Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife

Fencing would be limited where feasible to limit barriers to the movement of pronghorn antelope.

Mitigation steps would also be required for other species, including burrowing owls and eagles.

The Yakama Nation says that the project likely would impact traditional cultural properties, including spiritual sites, and a documented archaeological site.

Coordination with the tribe is continuing, according to the study.

The wind, solar and battery storage project is proposed by Scout, of Boulder, Colo., which is a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, a private equity firm.

Quinbrook is selling Scout to Brookfield Renewable, a publicly traded company, Quinbrook announced in September.

The state Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council will decide whether to recommend the project to Gov. Jay Inslee, who will make the final decision.

Comment on draft study

The draft study is posted at efsec.wa.gov under the Horse Heaven Wind Project section. It also is available at libraries in Benton County and Pasco.

The comment period has been extended through Feb. 1, because the study was released during the holiday season. Public meeting times and locations are not yet announced.

Comments may be submitted online at comments.efsec.wa.gov or mailed to Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council, 621 Woodland Square Loop SE, Lacey, WA 98504-3172.

The state also plans separate adjudication proceedings for the proposed wind and solar project, with a virtual public hearing to address Benton County’s criteria for issuance of a conditional use permit for the project.

Anyone wishing to speak at the adjudication hearing, which also is not yet scheduled, must file a written comment raising at least one specific issue by Jan. 31.

Written comments may be sent to adjudication@efsec.wa.gov or to Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council; Attn: Horse Heaven Adjudication; 621 Woodland Square Loop SE; PO Box 43172; Olympia, WA 98504-3172.

Comments / 14

shannon James
3d ago

It doesn’t matter what our thoughts are the insane governor of this state are going to do what they want regardless of what citizens think or want.

Reply(2)
8
Ric Berven
3d ago

or people like me that bought land and a home specifically for the view.... the view that will soon be ruined by these ugly spinning sticks. another nuclear plant would be much better than these. 1 plant would get rid of 350 of these wind mills.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUOW

The sunken and watery treasures around the Northwest: Today So Far

There are treasures sunken below the surface of Northwest waters. These two old friends have a mission to find them. Oregon and Washington are aiming to become a "hydrogen hub." Washington's AG has fined another gun store for selling banned high-capacity magazines. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Weather delays and closures for December 23

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Non-Essential Hanford employees north of the Wye Barricade and south of the Wye Barricade: Swing and graveyard shifts cancelled for Friday, December 23. All workers who do not telework should not report to work. Essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations should follow their normal work schedule.
KENNEWICK, WA
tillamookcountypioneer.net

OREGON DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION: I-84 remains closed during widespread storm, Friday, Dec. 23

EDITOR’S NOTE: Travel remains challenging in many part of Oregon and Washington. With the holidays and many people wanting to get to family and friends, in and around Tillamook County and the central and southern coast have thawed, but Clatsop County, the Coast Range, the valley and of course the Gorge remain below freezing. Use extreme caution when heading east or north – snow tires, studded tires and chains are required in some areas at this time.
OREGON STATE
KIMA TV

Thousands without power as ice storm hits western Washington

SEATTLE — A weather system brought bitter cold and freezing rain to western Washington. The frigid temperatures created dangerous road conditions as many areas already blanketed in ice got a dose of freezing rain. The storm also caused power outages for thousands across the Puget Sound region. Puget Sound...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Inslee Proposes Funding For Central Washington Rail Project

Rail service in central Washington could improve thanks to a budget proposal in Olympia. Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently released 2023-25 Budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. That price tag includes $10 million in funding already appropriated by the Legislature in 2015, plus an additional $5 million in the upcoming biennium for an actual total of $14.5 million that would be available. If approved by lawmakers, the $14.5 million would fully complete this important infrastructure project.
WASHINGTON STATE
nwpb.org

Department of Energy funds new EV battery plant in Moses Lake

Moses Lake is quickly becoming a hub for green jobs in Washington. An electric vehicle battery factory is the newest upcoming project. The next-generation lithium-ion batteries the factory produces could help electric vehicles (EVs) drive farther on a single charge. The site of the former REC Silicon plant in Moses...
MOSES LAKE, WA
allpointbulletin.com

Truck crossing to expand

AECOM Technical Services, Inc., was selected to lead construction on the Pacific Highway land port of entry expansion project, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced December 19 in a press release. The project will modernize the port from its current configuration to better meet the needs of both nations,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

This job is the fastest-declining occupation in WA and the US, according to report

You might have heard a statement along those lines over the years, especially as computers, automated machinery, personal handheld devices and movie special effects have transformed industries and how people consume media. A new analysis suggests that statement isn’t far off. Real-estate platform and online service tool CommercialCafe reports...
WASHINGTON STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Washington State

Have you ever wondered what the coldest place in Washington state is? Known for its beautiful Pacific northwest coasts, national forests, and rainy cities, Washington is a state founded on nature. This includes different temperatures and climates!. If you’re interested in learning more about the coldest areas in Washington, keep...
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

6 People Rescued from Washington State Blizzard Conditions

Parts of Washington State are getting hit hard with snow catching some travelers off guard and leaving 6 people stranded in deep snow drifts. There is a weather system over Washington State causing large amounts of snow to fall, especially near the mountains. That snowfall in combination with strong winds has made for blizzard conditions catching some travelers by surprise. 6 people were stranded in their cars near Mansfield on State Route 172 when they experienced deep drifts. A video by Trooper Cumaravel I shared at the bottom of this article shows just how bad conditions were at the time of the rescues.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

What We Don’t See in Yakima Is Good For Our Safety

It's called critical infrastructure and it's likely you won't find map to show you where the infrastructure in located in Yakima County. Security is the number one reason why important sites and systems aren't located on maps or online. The move to protect sensitive areas started after 9/11. The term...
YAKIMA, WA
Big Country News

Ferguson Files Antitrust Case Against Pesticide Makers for Scheme to Inflate Prices for Farmers

SEATTLE - Attorney General Bob Ferguson partnered with the Federal Trade Commission and a bipartisan coalition of 12 attorneys general in a federal antitrust lawsuit against two of the largest pesticide manufacturers in the world over a conspiracy to shut out generic versions of their products. This scheme drives up costs for Washington farmers, and ultimately, food prices.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

The Oregon Republican Caucus responds to DEQ’s ban on gas-powered vehicles by 2035

Following California’s lead, on Monday, the Environmental Quality Commission adopted an Advanced Clean Cars II Rule, effectively banning the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035 and requiring manufacturers to follow suit. Senator Fred Girod (R-Stayton) and Senator Lynn Findley (R-Vale) released the following statement: “This action was taken covertly behind closed doors by administrative rule using the Governor’s executive order, usurping authority from the Legislature. It appears to be...
OREGON STATE
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
6K+
Followers
97
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy