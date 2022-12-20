ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groton, CT

Connecticut officials downplay need for waste-to-energy after Hartford plant closes

Connecticut officials are downplaying the need for waste-to-energy facilities following the closure of a major trash burning plant in Hartford this year. The Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority, or MIRA, waste-to-energy facility in Hartford closed in July. Now more 860,000 tons of Connecticut trash is shipped out-of-state. Shipping trash is...
HARTFORD, CT
Work to redevelop the State Pier in New London is on schedule to be almost complete by February. A cyber attack on Suffolk County had been months in the making. Lawmakers downplay Connecticut’s need for a new waste-to-energy facility. And an effort to keep Native American history alive in classrooms around the state.
NEW LONDON, CT
U.S. Marshals: wanted fugitive apprehended in East Hartford

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The U.S. Marshals have confirmed that a wanted man was arrested yesterday in East Hartford. Branden Holloway, of Hartford, was wanted by Hartford police since November 22nd of this year. The fugitive was located in the area of Columbus Circle East in Hartford. Police Holloway on...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Connecticut's new retail marijuana market off to shaky start after state cannabis chief resignation

Connecticut’s cannabis chief, Andrea Comer, is resigning days ahead of the state’s first legal recreational sales, highlighting a possible problem with the new market. Comer, deputy commissioner in the Department of Consumer Protection, has had a difficult job, said Fred McKinney of BJM Solutions, an expert in business set-asides for minorities. That’s because Comer also chairs the Social Equity Council that's responsible for including people from disadvantaged areas and backgrounds in the new market.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Re-siting nuclear

Officials look to relieve Waterford, Connecticut of locally stockpiled nuclear waste. A new report finds a fifth of Suffolk residents are living in poverty. Connecticut is the first state to stop charging for prisoner calls. And New York lawmakers are looking for a raise. Sabrina is host and producer of...
WATERFORD, CT
Shutdown averted

The House has passed a $1.7 trillion government spending bill, keeping funding going for many programs in our region. Last night’s storm left tens of thousands of Connecticut residents without power. Long Island experienced some of the worst flooding in a decade. And New York’s National Guard met its recruiting goals with the help of some musical ambassadors.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Tractor-trailer strikes overpass on Southern State

A tractor-trailer smashed into the Southern State Parkway overpass at Exit 18 last week — yet another reminder of the dangers of driving on the parkway. The truck, headed west and driven by Jose De La Rosa-Martinez, struck the overpass at Eagle Avenue in West Hempstead at 3:48 a.m. on Dec. 14, according to Nassau County police. The crash caused traffic delays throughout the day between exits 18 and 19. All lanes reopened by 5 p.m.
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
Mohegan Tribe to offer grants to teach Native American curriculum

The Mohegan Tribe will continue its tradition of a grant program that provides educational resources and funding to teach Native American history in classrooms around Connecticut. This year marks the 20th year of the Mohegan Challenge Grant program. The program provides educational resources and funding to teach Native American history...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NYS DMV Arrests Nassau County Man for Illegally Registering Stretched Limousines in New York

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles today announced that Jean Sadrack Cetoute, 60, of West Hempstead, NY was charged with two Class E Felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree. The charges were filed in connection with two stretched limousines belonging to Mr. Cetoute that were registered illegally as passenger vehicles and believed to be operating for hire throughout the state.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
While the U.S. looks for space for nuclear waste, how is Connecticut’s stored?

Assistant Energy Secretary Kathryn Huff visited Waterford, Connecticut, on Tuesday to discuss the federal plan for storing nuclear waste from Millstone Nuclear Power Station and other power stations across the U.S. Waterford First Selectman Rob Brule told Huff that although the storage of nuclear waste at the power station isn’t...
WATERFORD, CT

