wshu.org
Connecticut officials downplay need for waste-to-energy after Hartford plant closes
Connecticut officials are downplaying the need for waste-to-energy facilities following the closure of a major trash burning plant in Hartford this year. The Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority, or MIRA, waste-to-energy facility in Hartford closed in July. Now more 860,000 tons of Connecticut trash is shipped out-of-state. Shipping trash is...
How one lawsuit could change housing opportunity in Connecticut towns
Aleena Thomas is living in her three-bedroom home in Derby with one foot already out the door. Her landlord has asked her to leave. And she has every intention of doing so, but first she has to find the ideal home as a single mother of five children. Her hopes...
wshu.org
Almost complete
Work to redevelop the State Pier in New London is on schedule to be almost complete by February. A cyber attack on Suffolk County had been months in the making. Lawmakers downplay Connecticut’s need for a new waste-to-energy facility. And an effort to keep Native American history alive in classrooms around the state.
Freeport mayor gives update on flooding conditions
Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy speaks to News 12 about flooding concerns in the village.
WMUR.com
Dartmouth Coach bus struck by bullet while on highway in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating after a Dartmouth Coach bus was hit by a bullet on a highway. Investigators said it happened last Friday on Interstate 91 in Connecticut while the bus was traveling to New York City. The vice president of Concord Coach Lines said there was...
Some Suffolk homeowners deal with flooded streets from pre-holiday storm
News 12 Long Island's Jen Seelig was in Amityville and Lindenhurst, where flooding was a major issue. Drivers were urged to stay off the roads.
wshu.org
State Pier should be ready for wind turbine deliveries in February
Work to redevelop the State Pier in New London to be a hub for the offshore wind industry is on schedule to be almost complete by February. Delivery of wind turbine parts for the South Fork Wind project should start arriving soon after. The total cost of the project is...
Eyewitness News
U.S. Marshals: wanted fugitive apprehended in East Hartford
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The U.S. Marshals have confirmed that a wanted man was arrested yesterday in East Hartford. Branden Holloway, of Hartford, was wanted by Hartford police since November 22nd of this year. The fugitive was located in the area of Columbus Circle East in Hartford. Police Holloway on...
wshu.org
Connecticut's new retail marijuana market off to shaky start after state cannabis chief resignation
Connecticut’s cannabis chief, Andrea Comer, is resigning days ahead of the state’s first legal recreational sales, highlighting a possible problem with the new market. Comer, deputy commissioner in the Department of Consumer Protection, has had a difficult job, said Fred McKinney of BJM Solutions, an expert in business set-asides for minorities. That’s because Comer also chairs the Social Equity Council that's responsible for including people from disadvantaged areas and backgrounds in the new market.
wshu.org
Re-siting nuclear
Officials look to relieve Waterford, Connecticut of locally stockpiled nuclear waste. A new report finds a fifth of Suffolk residents are living in poverty. Connecticut is the first state to stop charging for prisoner calls. And New York lawmakers are looking for a raise. Sabrina is host and producer of...
Hochul urges you to stay home
Governor Kathy Hochul is urging New Yorkers to stay off the roads as this holiday blizzard continues. Driving bans are in effect for several counties.
Gov. Hochul issues statewide State of Emergency
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a State of Emergency across all of New York State on Thursday, as a blizzard heads toward Western New York. Read more here:
wshu.org
Connecticut had among the fewest number of police-involved killings in the nation, report finds
A national database report shows that Connecticut had among the lowest number of police-involved fatal shootings in the country this year. Mapping Police Violence Inc. has been publishing comprehensive and up-to-date data on police violence in the U.S. annually since 2013 in an effort to support transformative change. According to...
wshu.org
Fix approved for 'unintended consequence' that locked some CT residents into service with Eversource
State regulators issued a decision Wednesday intended to address problems with a trial electric program to help people avoid shutoffs. The decision approves a plan from Eversource to allow people who were automatically signed up for the shut-off protection program to switch their electric provider. Previously, the trial shutoff protection...
wshu.org
Shutdown averted
The House has passed a $1.7 trillion government spending bill, keeping funding going for many programs in our region. Last night’s storm left tens of thousands of Connecticut residents without power. Long Island experienced some of the worst flooding in a decade. And New York’s National Guard met its recruiting goals with the help of some musical ambassadors.
Herald Community Newspapers
Tractor-trailer strikes overpass on Southern State
A tractor-trailer smashed into the Southern State Parkway overpass at Exit 18 last week — yet another reminder of the dangers of driving on the parkway. The truck, headed west and driven by Jose De La Rosa-Martinez, struck the overpass at Eagle Avenue in West Hempstead at 3:48 a.m. on Dec. 14, according to Nassau County police. The crash caused traffic delays throughout the day between exits 18 and 19. All lanes reopened by 5 p.m.
wshu.org
Mohegan Tribe to offer grants to teach Native American curriculum
The Mohegan Tribe will continue its tradition of a grant program that provides educational resources and funding to teach Native American history in classrooms around Connecticut. This year marks the 20th year of the Mohegan Challenge Grant program. The program provides educational resources and funding to teach Native American history...
longisland.com
NYS DMV Arrests Nassau County Man for Illegally Registering Stretched Limousines in New York
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles today announced that Jean Sadrack Cetoute, 60, of West Hempstead, NY was charged with two Class E Felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree. The charges were filed in connection with two stretched limousines belonging to Mr. Cetoute that were registered illegally as passenger vehicles and believed to be operating for hire throughout the state.
College Director From Westport Embezzled $3.5M To Fund Her Lavish Lifestyle, DA Says
A former director at New York University is being accused of embezzling millions in state funding and using much of the money to fund a lavish lifestyle at her home in Connecticut home, according to authorities. The six-year fraud by Fairfield County resident Cindy Tappe, age 57, of Westport, related...
wshu.org
While the U.S. looks for space for nuclear waste, how is Connecticut’s stored?
Assistant Energy Secretary Kathryn Huff visited Waterford, Connecticut, on Tuesday to discuss the federal plan for storing nuclear waste from Millstone Nuclear Power Station and other power stations across the U.S. Waterford First Selectman Rob Brule told Huff that although the storage of nuclear waste at the power station isn’t...
