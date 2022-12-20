Read full article on original website
1 injured in Dillon County shooting
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Thursday night in a shooting in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened along Lester Road near Pee Dee Church Road, Hamilton said. The sheriff’s office was called at about 6 p.m. A man was taken […]
WMBF
Coroner’s office identifies person killed in Florence shooting Friday morning
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a shooting in Florence early Friday, according to police. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of Gladstone Street at around 7:45 a.m. after reports of the shooting. The victim was found dead at the scene. Florence...
WMBF
Robeson County woman caught with child holding bag of fentanyl gets 25-year sentence
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Wednesday for conspiring to distribute hundreds of grams of fentanyl and possessing firearms after she was caught with a child holding a bag of the drugs. Jania Delicia Leggett, 28, pled guilty to...
WMBF
Man killed in shooting at Florence County motel, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at the Suburban Motel on West Lucas Street. Deputies were called to the scene at around 8 p.m., according to a release from the department.
wpde.com
Homicide investigation underway in Robeson Co., victim identified: Deputies
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a death in Robeson County early Thursday morning. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said they responded along with Homicide Investigators and Crime Scene Investigators to the 70 block of Corey Road in Maxton in reference to a person shot. Darrell D....
37-year-old killed in shooting at Florence County motel, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night at a Florence County motel, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called at about 8 p.m. to the Suburban Motel on West Lucas Street in the Florence area, according to the sheriff’s office. 37-year-old James Quashone Scott, […]
WECT
Road reopened after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -First responders are on the scene of a crash on Lincoln Road in Leland. the intersection of Lily Pond Court and Lincoln Road was closed early Friday evening but is now reopened. A Brunswick County Sheriff’s deputy on the scene told WECT the crash involved a...
wpde.com
Man arrested in $9M Florence Co. drug bust denied bond
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Magistrate Mona Lisa Andrews denied bond Wednesday for a man out on bond for murder that was speeding on I-95 and busted with $9 million in cocaine. Sheldon Junior Alexander asked the judge why his bond was denied. Andrews told him his...
50-year-old shot, killed in Maxton area, deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death in the Maxton area. Deputies and homicide investigators were called at 12:43 a.m. Thursday to the 70 block of Old Red Springs Road for reports of a person shot, according to the sheriff’s office. Darrell D. Locklear, 50, of Maxton, […]
wfxb.com
Six Injured In Crash On Highway 501
Six people were injured in a crash that occurred on Highway 501 in Horry County. The collision happened around 2p.m near Myrtle Ridge Drive. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and caused lanes on Highway 501 to close. Condition’s of the six people injured have not been publicly released...
WMBF
Deputies: Shooting near Florence Motel; Investigation underway
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting in Florence Wednesday evening. The shooting took place on W Lucas Street near the Suburban Studios. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Major Mike Nunn confirmed one person was injured and taken to the hospital. Details are limited at this time. Stay...
YAHOO!
Judgment aims to clean up crime hotspots in this Brunswick County community
Law enforcement officials say residents in the Quarters community in Longwood have been living in fear for years. But a recent court order could change that. Superior Court Judge R. Roupe signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action against several properties on Carlon Road in Longwood, an unincorporated area of Brunswick County.
wpde.com
3 women shot, one killed in three separate Maxton incidents
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — Police are investigating three shooting incidents Friday morning that occurred within 30 minutes apart in the Maxton community of Robeson County. The first two incidents happened on Wilmington Street. The third shooting took place on Brandie Road, according to Maxton Police Chief Darren Davis.
Myrtle Beach police investigate 2 armed robberies Wednesday night
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating two armed robberies Wednesday night, according to Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. One armed robbery was reported at about 7:30 p.m. and another was reported at about 11 p.m., according to Vest. One armed robbery was in the 1000 block of […]
foxwilmington.com
Family of man left beaten in ditch react to suspects’ house arrest
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) – As Demetreus Powell continues to recover from a brutal attack where he was left in a ditch for dead, two of his accused attackers will now spend Christmas on house arrest instead of behind bars. November 26 was a nightmare for Powell’s family after a...
6 injured in crash on Highway 501 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Six people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Highway 501 in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The three-vehicle crash happened just after 2 p.m. in the Conway area, officials said. The SCDOT traffic map shows the crash near Myrtle Ridge Drive. Drivers were asked to […]
WMBF
Horry County firefighters respond to three-alarm fire on North Kings Highway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a multi-unit structure fire on N. Kings Highway Friday night. Crews were dispatched at 9:31 p.m. to the reported fire at the Ocean Creek Garden Homes for a multi-unit residential building fire. HCFR said a second and third...
WMBF
FCSO: Traffic stop for speeding leads to discovery of $9M in cocaine along I-95
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A traffic stop along I-95 in Florence County led to a major cocaine bust, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies stopped the car on Monday after seeing the car speeding near the 157 mile marker. The sheriff’s office said deputies had...
WTAP
Update in Josh Wilson murder case
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last week we spoke with the widow of late Josh Wilson. Wilson was murdered while in Myrtle Beach vacationing with his family. Quentin Jean was arrested in connection to the murder on July 11th. Wtap spoke with Horry County officials working on Jean’s case. They...
33-year-old woman killed in Florence County crash, coroner says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others hurt Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Effingham in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road. According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, a front-seat passenger in a […]
