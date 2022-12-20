ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little River, SC

WBTW News13

1 injured in Dillon County shooting

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Thursday night in a shooting in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened along Lester Road near Pee Dee Church Road, Hamilton said. The sheriff’s office was called at about 6 p.m. A man was taken […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Man killed in shooting at Florence County motel, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at the Suburban Motel on West Lucas Street. Deputies were called to the scene at around 8 p.m., according to a release from the department.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Man arrested in $9M Florence Co. drug bust denied bond

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Magistrate Mona Lisa Andrews denied bond Wednesday for a man out on bond for murder that was speeding on I-95 and busted with $9 million in cocaine. Sheldon Junior Alexander asked the judge why his bond was denied. Andrews told him his...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

50-year-old shot, killed in Maxton area, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death in the Maxton area. Deputies and homicide investigators were called at 12:43 a.m. Thursday to the 70 block of Old Red Springs Road for reports of a person shot, according to the sheriff’s office. Darrell D. Locklear, 50, of Maxton, […]
MAXTON, NC
wfxb.com

Six Injured In Crash On Highway 501

Six people were injured in a crash that occurred on Highway 501 in Horry County. The collision happened around 2p.m near Myrtle Ridge Drive. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and caused lanes on Highway 501 to close. Condition’s of the six people injured have not been publicly released...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Deputies: Shooting near Florence Motel; Investigation underway

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting in Florence Wednesday evening. The shooting took place on W Lucas Street near the Suburban Studios. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Major Mike Nunn confirmed one person was injured and taken to the hospital. Details are limited at this time. Stay...
FLORENCE, SC
YAHOO!

Judgment aims to clean up crime hotspots in this Brunswick County community

Law enforcement officials say residents in the Quarters community in Longwood have been living in fear for years. But a recent court order could change that. Superior Court Judge R. Roupe signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action against several properties on Carlon Road in Longwood, an unincorporated area of Brunswick County.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

3 women shot, one killed in three separate Maxton incidents

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — Police are investigating three shooting incidents Friday morning that occurred within 30 minutes apart in the Maxton community of Robeson County. The first two incidents happened on Wilmington Street. The third shooting took place on Brandie Road, according to Maxton Police Chief Darren Davis.
MAXTON, NC
WBTW News13

6 injured in crash on Highway 501 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Six people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Highway 501 in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The three-vehicle crash happened just after 2 p.m. in the Conway area, officials said. The SCDOT traffic map shows the crash near Myrtle Ridge Drive. Drivers were asked to […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Horry County firefighters respond to three-alarm fire on North Kings Highway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a multi-unit structure fire on N. Kings Highway Friday night. Crews were dispatched at 9:31 p.m. to the reported fire at the Ocean Creek Garden Homes for a multi-unit residential building fire. HCFR said a second and third...
WTAP

Update in Josh Wilson murder case

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last week we spoke with the widow of late Josh Wilson. Wilson was murdered while in Myrtle Beach vacationing with his family. Quentin Jean was arrested in connection to the murder on July 11th. Wtap spoke with Horry County officials working on Jean’s case. They...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

33-year-old woman killed in Florence County crash, coroner says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others hurt Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Effingham in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road. According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, a front-seat passenger in a […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

