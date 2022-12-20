Read full article on original website
Uptick in mail theft, fraud has police in one local town asking people to not use blue mailboxes
WELLESLEY, Mass. — Mail theft has been on the rise this holiday season, and now one local town is seeing a big uptick in mail theft and check fraud. For those of you who still need to drop off those Christmas cards or even just pay the bills, instead of dropping it off in a blue mailbox, the Wellesley Police Department is advising people to take their mail directly to the post office.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman has big plans after hitting $10,000,000 on state scratch ticket
A Massachusetts woman already has some big plans after hitting it big on a State Lottery scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Helen Cicoria is the first $10 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Cash King” instant ticket game. Cicoria, who is...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts issue description of suspect after 87-year-old scammed out of $26,000
Police in Massachusetts are issuing a warning after an elderly resident fell victim to a scam that cost her $26,000. According to police, on Tuesday, the 87-year-old resident received a phone call from an unfamiliar phone number. The caller explained that her grandson had been in a car crash in Vermont and a pregnant woman was injured. The grandson had been arrested and she needed to call his lawyer to help arrange for his release on bail. The resident called the phone number the caller had given her and talked to the lawyer. The lawyer explained the bail was set at $26,000 cash. The lawyer told the woman the judge had placed a gag order on the case, so she was not allowed to talk about the incident with anyone.
Boston Police issue community alert after credit card skimmers found in stores throughout city
BOSTON — Boston Police issued a community alert on Tuesday after credit card skimming devices were found on point-of-sale card readers at 7-Eleven stores on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston and Cambridge Street in Allston. This particular overlay device, identified as Ingenico ISC Touch 250, can be readily identified due...
Tewksbury Law Breakers Score Big After Getting Pulled Over
Tewksbury drivers may have been glad to see flashing blue lights in their rear view mirrors after police handed out gift cards instead of driving citations to celebrate the holiday season. Thirty five Walmart gift cards were distributed to drivers who committed low-level driving infractions, l…
'One Of The Last Gay Bars' In Boston Closing, May Become Weed Dispensary
An eight-year-old gay sports bar and pub is shutting down, according to a post in the South End Community Board Facebook group page. The closing of Cathedral Station, located at 1222 Washington Street in Boston, was confirmed by Leslie Seaton Fine, President of the Eas…
An Open Letter to Market Basket’s Boss About Those Orange Stickers
I am issuing my second appeal to you, the CEO of Market Basket, to ditch the little round orange stickers that workers affix to everything too large or too heavy to fit in a brown Market Basket paper bag. I asked you nicely in an article dated November 5, 2021...
When It Comes to Grocery Shopping, This Has to Be a Top Tier Pet Peeve
Just once in my life, I'd love to just go grocery shopping without surrounding myself with the idiocracy of other shoppers. Whether you're working out at the gym, driving on the highway, or lounging on the beach, there should always be a common practice of etiquette behavior. This also applies to grocery stores.
nbcboston.com
‘The Anxiety Is Unreal' for Parents at Boston Intersection Where Kids Have to Dodge Cars
Parents of some Boston students are growing more and more concerned that kids have to dodge cars and trucks to cross the street. The issues start at Causeway Street and North Washington Street, where traffic merges from several lanes down to just one due to the ongoing construction tied to the replacement of the North Washington Bridge.
MassLive.com
Mass. State Lottery winner: $10M scratch ticket won at a Speedy Mart
There were several large lottery prizes sold or claimed across the commonwealth on Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The largest prize won in the state was from a $10 million scratch ticket sold in West Wareham from a Speedy Mart gas station. The winning ticket was from the game “$10,000,000 Cash King,” and was one of 33 total “$10,000,000 Cash King” tickets worth $600 or more sold or claimed in the commonwealth Wednesday.
South Shore resident loses $26,000 in ‘Grandparent Scam’, per police
HINGHAM, Mass. — Residents in a South Shore town are being warned after an elderly woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars on Tuesday. Hingham Police say the 87-year-old resident fell victim to the common “Grandparent Scam,” where the scammers pray on elderly victims, saying their grandchild is in danger.
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: Tewksbury Restaurant Facing Shutdown; Local Charity Receives $100K Donation From ‘100 People Who Care Tewksbury’
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
fallriverreporter.com
Leader of Massachusetts drug trafficking operation that reached across the Commonwealth sentenced to prison
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced this week in federal court in Boston for his role leading a wide-ranging drug trafficking conspiracy reaching from Boston to Brockton to Cape Cod. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 36-year-old Djuna Goncalves was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel...
wgbh.org
Former Eastie resident on losing Wood Island: 'How could you retaliate against a giant that's got all guns on?'
Marion Curtis was born and raised in East Boston in the 1920s. She grew up in a home on Shrimpton Street, close to Wood Island Park, 50 acres of green space designed by landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted. Today that park — and the home she grew up in —...
Drug Bakery: Braintree Police Find $100K Worth In THC Candy At Local Business
Authorities uncovered thousands of dollars in products after getting a tip about a suspected illegal THC candy operation at a South Shore business last week. The Braintree Police Narcotics Unit searched a commercial business on Mill Lane in Braintree where officers discovered an ille…
More Charges For Couple Who Ran $1M Organized Crime Ring Out Of Video Store: Worcester DA
A 68-year-old Lancaster man is accused of employing an army of drug addicts and professional shoplifters to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from stores across Worcester County and reselling the items out of a Leominster strip mall, authorities said. A 43-year-old Fitchbu…
Top 10 plumbers in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp
The last thing you want to do is spend time looking up available plumbers, 22News narrowed the list to the top 10 plumbers in western Massachusetts.
Police searching for CVS shoplifting suspect
Police are asking for the public's help finding a man believed to have stolen merchandise from several CVS pharmacies over the past few weeks.
nbcboston.com
Everett Parking Clerk Helps Families Escape Burning Home
Two families escaped as a fire ravaged through a house in Everett, Massachusetts, after a city worker alerted them to the flames. The fire broke out on Vine Street in Everett while the families, who have young kids, were sleeping. Brian Gianelli, a parking control officer for the city, was driving by early Thursday morning when he smelled smoke.
whdh.com
AG: Takedown of ‘major South Shore drug trafficking organization’ nets 11 arrests, seizure of fentanyl and other drugs
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A “drug trafficking organization” that allegedly peddled narcotics through Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties was the target of a major takedown operation, according to officials. The Office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced the arrest and arraignment of 11 people in connection with...
