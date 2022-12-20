ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Uptick in mail theft, fraud has police in one local town asking people to not use blue mailboxes

WELLESLEY, Mass. — Mail theft has been on the rise this holiday season, and now one local town is seeing a big uptick in mail theft and check fraud. For those of you who still need to drop off those Christmas cards or even just pay the bills, instead of dropping it off in a blue mailbox, the Wellesley Police Department is advising people to take their mail directly to the post office.
WELLESLEY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts issue description of suspect after 87-year-old scammed out of $26,000

Police in Massachusetts are issuing a warning after an elderly resident fell victim to a scam that cost her $26,000. According to police, on Tuesday, the 87-year-old resident received a phone call from an unfamiliar phone number. The caller explained that her grandson had been in a car crash in Vermont and a pregnant woman was injured. The grandson had been arrested and she needed to call his lawyer to help arrange for his release on bail. The resident called the phone number the caller had given her and talked to the lawyer. The lawyer explained the bail was set at $26,000 cash. The lawyer told the woman the judge had placed a gag order on the case, so she was not allowed to talk about the incident with anyone.
HINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $10M scratch ticket won at a Speedy Mart

There were several large lottery prizes sold or claimed across the commonwealth on Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The largest prize won in the state was from a $10 million scratch ticket sold in West Wareham from a Speedy Mart gas station. The winning ticket was from the game “$10,000,000 Cash King,” and was one of 33 total “$10,000,000 Cash King” tickets worth $600 or more sold or claimed in the commonwealth Wednesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Wilmington Apple

NEIGHBOR NEWS: Tewksbury Restaurant Facing Shutdown; Local Charity Receives $100K Donation From ‘100 People Who Care Tewksbury’

TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
TEWKSBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

Everett Parking Clerk Helps Families Escape Burning Home

Two families escaped as a fire ravaged through a house in Everett, Massachusetts, after a city worker alerted them to the flames. The fire broke out on Vine Street in Everett while the families, who have young kids, were sleeping. Brian Gianelli, a parking control officer for the city, was driving by early Thursday morning when he smelled smoke.
EVERETT, MA
whdh.com

AG: Takedown of ‘major South Shore drug trafficking organization’ nets 11 arrests, seizure of fentanyl and other drugs

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A “drug trafficking organization” that allegedly peddled narcotics through Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties was the target of a major takedown operation, according to officials. The Office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced the arrest and arraignment of 11 people in connection with...
BROCKTON, MA

