Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was the lone Democrat in Congress to oppose the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill
The legislation would avert a shutdown and fund the government through most of 2023. It easily passed the House and is now awaiting Biden's signature.
GOP scores win in $1.7T budget deal by cutting IRS funding — but the agency still cashes in
Senate Republicans forced Democrats to cut over $275 million from the IRS in talks over the $1.7 trillion budget, but the IRS gets more funds from other sources.
Rick Scott urges McConnell to respect House incoming GOP majority and tank yearlong budget deal
Sen. Rick Scott is urging Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans to respect the incoming House GOP majority and block a yearlong budget deal.
Five eye-popping spending items in the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill
Federal lawmakers made public a massive $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill on Tuesday morning. Here are five eye-popping spending items inside it.
Ocasio-Cortez only Democrat to vote ‘no’ on spending package
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) was the only House Democrat to vote against a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package on Friday, voting “no” on the measure because of increased funding for defense and federal agencies that oversee immigration. The House passed the sprawling measure in a 225-201-1 vote, sending the bill to President Biden’s desk. The […]
DACA deal for 'Dreamers' fizzling as Texas Republicans prioritize border security
The House passed the American Dream and Promise Act in March 2021, which would allow DACA recipients, or “Dreamers,” to apply for permanent residency and end the legal limbo that has repeatedly jeopardized their ability to stay in the United States.
The House of Representatives passed a $1.7 trillion omnibus bill that will fund the government for the rest of the fiscal year.
Five highlights from the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill Congress just passed
U.S. Congress passes $1.66 trillion funding bill, Biden to sign
WISH-TV
Biden signs vital $858 billion defense bill into law, nixing military’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate
(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Friday signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law, a massive defense spending bill with provisions that will give service members a pay raise, fund support for Ukraine and Taiwan and rescind the US military’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate. In a statement following...
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion funding package Thursday that carries emergency aid for natural disaster recovery and the Ukrainian war effort, pushing past disputes over immigration policy and barely meeting a Friday deadline when current funding runs out. The bill, supported by both Democrats and Republicans, now goes to the U.S. House, […] The post Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Senate reaches deal on $1.7trn package to fund government a day before deadline
The Senate appeared back on track Thursday to pass a $1.7 trillion bill to finance federal agencies through September and provide roughly $45bn in military and economic assistance to Ukraine after lawmakers reached agreement on a final series of votes.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that the Senate had an agreement to consider some 15 amendments before voting on final passage of the package. Most of the amendments will be subject to a 60-vote threshold to pass, generally dooming them to failure in the evenly divided 100-member Senate.“It's taken a while, but it is worth it," Mr Schumer...
After a delay related to immigration policy, the Senate passed a $1.7 trillion spending bill and sent it to the House just one day before a partial government shutdown.
defensenews.com
Congress would approve A-10 retirements, more F-35s in defense bill
WASHINGTON — The compromise National Defense Authorization Act released by lawmakers Tuesday would grant the Air Force’s long-awaited wish to start retiring the A-10 Warthog. The $858 billion plan would also add more F-35s, EC-37B Compass Call aircraft and HH-60W Jolly Green II combat rescue helicopters, and provide...
AOL Corp
WASHINGTON – The House approved a $1.7 trillion spending package Friday, a day after the Senate adopted the sweeping bill despite a last-minute tussle between Republicans and Democrats over southern border policies. The House vote, which provides funding of domestic and foreign programs through Sept. 30, took place only...
MilitaryTimes
Pentagon lacks big picture for fighter jet procurement, watchdog says
A federal watchdog wants to make sure the U.S. military is getting the best bang for its buck when buying new aircraft. The Pentagon plans to spend about $100 billion in the next five years to modernize its tactical aviation fleets — that is, fighter jets, attack planes and electronic warfare platforms. But the military should look at those plans holistically to avoid wasting money and duplicating effort, the Government Accountability Office argued in a report published Tuesday.
fox56news.com
Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Sen. Mike Lee’s (R-Utah) proposed amendment would keep Title 42 in place. We regret the error. The Senate on Thursday struck a deal to advance to final passage the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package that will fund the government through the end of fiscal 2023.
northernnewsnow.com
Defense spending bill passes U.S. Senate, includes funding for second Duluth icebreaker
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A second icebreaker could be on the way to the Port of Duluth after the U.S. Senate passed the defense spending bill Thursday night. After approval from the U.S. House last week, the $858 billion package now heads to to President Joe Biden to sign.
MilitaryTimes
Marine brigs must address guard shortage, government watchdog says
Marine brigs are understaffed, creating security risks for guards and prisoners alike, a government watchdog report warned Monday. The Marine Corps is the only branch whose brig security officers work 24-hour shifts, according to the Government Accountability Office report. Corps officials told GAO auditors that the long shifts pose “a safety risk for commanders, the corrections staff, the general public, and the incarcerated person population.”
MilitaryTimes
Congress mandates more oversight on Pentagon plans for defending Guam
WASHINGTON — Lawmakers will require the defense secretary to create a federally funded research and development center that can independently assess the Pentagon’s plans to build an integrated air-and-missile defense architecture to defend Guam, according to the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. And Congress is also...
