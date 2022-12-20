Read full article on original website
Related
What Christmas was like the year you were born
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — On Christmas Day in 1914, British and German troops emerged from the trenches of World War I as weeks of bad weather cleared and called a truce. It was spontaneous and not approved by any higher-ups, but many soldiers on both sides ended up taking part. Soccer games were played between the […]
Today is: Christmas Eve
Christmas Eve is celebrated in anticipation of Christmas Day, and takes place the entire day, or evening prior to it. It is a Christian holiday that also is celebrated secularly by many who are not Christians. It is not an official federal holiday, so many businesses are open and many people have to work, but in many states people get a partial or full day off, as most places close early. Most schools are also closed on the day.
Chick-fil-A on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: Open or Closed?
It's the holidays, and that means it's time to relax and spend some much needed quality time with loved ones. Being the time of year for celebrations, we perhaps imagine enjoying an egg nog, cooking and baking, watching sports on television and wrapping and opening gifts amid laughter and merriment.
A Merry VHS Christmas
"Sunday Morning" correspondent Conor Knighton harks back to his childhood, and the ghosts of Christmases past, with the magic of the holidays preserved in home movies that captured Christmas presents, carols, and family traditions, still shining beneath the static and snow of old videocassettes.
247Sports
#PMARSHONAU: A treasured Christmas tradition
Following is an updated version of a previous Christmas Day column. The Christmas ornament is showing its age. The little blue Santa is fragile now, its color faded. Teresa makes sure it is protected from one year to the next in a small box of its own, and it occupies an annual place of honor on the Marshall family Christmas tree.
TODAY.com
I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition
When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
readingismysuperpower.org
It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (Reads) GIVEAWAY: Keeping Christmas, Volume 2 (+ guest post)
Welcome back to our annual blog series spotlighting (over 60 again this year) new and recently-released Christmas reads!. Christmas is only 16 days away, according to Google, but of course it’s never too early for Christmas stories, and ’tis the season when I really start craving them (even more than I do the rest of the year lol), so now is the perfect time to jump right into these posts!
40 Christmas Traditions To Make Your Family’s Holiday Season Merry and Bright
More than ever in a climate of what seems like constant uncertainty, traditions are making a big comeback—especially Christmas traditions. They're a source of comfort and nostalgia for when the world felt safer, cozier and, if we're being honest, just happier. Embracing Christmas traditions is one way to make the holiday season merrier and brighter, and creating your own can make your loved ones feel even closer than they did before.
Beyond Santa Claus: Exploring Christmas traditions from around the world
While December 25th is the big day here in the States, the billions of people celebrating around the world hold many different traditions and rituals.
Winters at the Wanamaker exhibit peeks into Philly's Christmases past
The Germantown exhibit features some of John Winter’s, a painter, photographer and art teacher, drawings that were once displayed yearly at the Wanamaker building on Market Street.
Track Santa's Sleigh This Christmas Eve | Nightly News: Kids Edition
Santa Claus is coming to town! We share how you can track his sleigh on Christmas Eve. Plus, we take a look at how people around the world are celebrating the holidays! And we travel to the northern-most place on earth. How do our zoo friends stay warm in the winter? Our pal Dr. John Torres shares more. Inspiring Kids: Lily’s Toy Box is giving presents to children in need.Dec. 23, 2022.
The 7 biggest differences between Christmas in the UK and America
As has been proven time and time again there are a number of differences between America and Britain.This is no more evident than at Christmas.In America, Christmas is a huge event which everyone seems to be fully invested in.Meanwhile, in the UK some people prefer to go down the Ebenezer Scrooge route of 'bah humbug!'To demonstrate how vast these differences are here are a few examples.1. Town Christmas treesLet's start with this Christmas tree in Grimsby. \u201cGood to see Grimsby getting into the Christmas spirit.\u201d — No Context Brits (@No Context Brits) ...
Christmas Eve marks National Eggnog Day
If you've got a thirst for eggnog, there's a reason to raise a glass of the drink right now!
Sunday School Tune or Drinking Song?—The Meaning Behind the Christmas Classic ‘Jingle Bells’
“Jingle Bells” is one of the most enduring Christmas classics. Armed with a bright jangle of sleigh bells keeping in time to the racing lyrics, it is a fun and infectious holiday sing-a-long. “Jingle Bells” depicts a snow day’s excitement, the 1800s equivalent of a hot date, and ends...
Christmas celebrations: Five cultures with unique holiday traditions
Christmastime has come around again, and many cultures and countries celebrate one of the most beloved holidays with their own set of traditions.
5 Underrated Christmas Songs You Should Be Listening to This Holiday Season
We all have our favorite Christmas songs. Often they tend to be one of the staples—the likes of “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” “Silent Night” and “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.” They are the songs that seem omnipresent for months on end while the 25th nears. While they are classics for a reason, it never hurts to have a little revamp in our holiday playlists. Today, we’re going through just a few songs that will help you mix it up this holiday season. Find five underrated Christmas songs that you may not be familiar with, below.
Android Authority
Here are the best Netflix Christmas movies to stream this holiday season
From old classics to new original films, there are plenty of Christmas movies to binge-watch. Netflix Christmas movies are becoming more and more of a tradition for people who love to binge-watch holiday films. Indeed, the streaming service has a ton of original and exclusive Christmas movies to stream, and more are being added for the 2022 season. But which of the Netflix Christmas movies are the best? We will pick our favorites to watch, which also include some non-Netflix exclusive classic films as well. You can sign up for the service at the link below:
4 best (worst) Christmas movies for your Jersey Christmas weekend
It's Christmas! I love this time of year, don't you?. Whether you celebrate as a Christian or just as an American enjoying the festive nature of the season regardless of which religion you subscribe to, Merry Christmas!. As you've been hearing, there's some nasty weather moving in and it's gonna...
Getting to the heart of Christmas
Let’s review the basics. Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ. The word “Christmas” is 1,000 years old, and it means “Christ’s Mass.”
This year's Hanukkah movies, ranked
Ah, Christmas Hanukkah. So many different ways to celebrate spell the holiday. Sleigh bells Dreidels ringing spinning. A candle menorah glowing in the window. Elf Mensch on a shelf bench. A plate of cookies kugel and a glass of milk Lactaid left out for Santa Zayde. While the Festival of...
Comments / 0