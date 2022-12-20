Read full article on original website
Wiz Khalifa Says He Wants a Verzuz Against Lil Wayne
Wiz Khalifa would like to take on Lil Wayne in a Verzuz battle. On Thursday (Dec. 22), DJ Superstar Jay aired his sit-down with Wiz Khalifa where they discuss his latest album Multiverse. Later on in the discussion, the topic of Verzuz came up and the Pittsburgh rapper said his ideal opponent would be Lil Wayne.
Isaiah McKenzie Gets Bills Teammates Best Christmas Gifts Ever
The Buffalo Bills will be working on Christmas Eve this year, as they play at a stadium they have not played at since the 2014 season opener. The Bills will play at the Chicago Bears on Saturday at 1 pm. The game will be the coldest game in Solider Field history, as much of the Midwest and Great Lakes will be dealing with Winter Storm Elliott, which will cause rain, freezing, heavy snow, high winds and dangerously low wind chills for many.
Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Called Out For These Boots [PHOTO]
Josh Allen’s girlfriend was looking very fashionable at the game on Saturday, and while everyone can agree she is a beautiful woman, many people were focused on her shoes. The outfit is a whole vibe, okay? And I love it, but the shoes are what caught everyone’s attention.
Josh Allen Will Do This For The First Time In His NFL Career This Weekend
Josh Allen came to the NFL in 2018. With all that he's been able to do with the Buffalo Bills, it's hard to believe he hasn't done THIS yet... He's broken records that have stood in Buffalo for years. He's got a list of players that he's hurdled over. He was able to take the Bills to the playoffs and win their first playoff game in years. He's led his team to back-to-back AFC East Championships (and working on his third).
Candace Owens Defends Megan Thee Stallion Amid Tory Lanez Trial
Conservative speaker Candace Owens is coming to Megan Thee Stallion's defense in the midst of Tory Lanez's trial for allegedly shooting the Houston rapper back in the summer of 2020. On Wednesday (Dec. 21), Candace Owens weighed in on the situation in a segment of her podcast, which she shared...
Joe Budden Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Joking About Her Mental Health
Joe Budden has issued an apology to Megan Thee Stallion following his claim that he has seen the Houston rhymer do some horrible things to great people. On Wednesday (Dec. 21), The Shade Room shared a snippet of Joe Budden on his eponymous podcast apologizing to Megan Thee Stallion for joking about her mental health. According to the rapper-turned-podcaster, he received a few phone calls from women he respects and realized the error of his ways.
Video Shows Inside Birdman’s Abandoned New Orleans Mansion
Video footage has surfaced that offers a walkthrough of Birdman's abandoned New Orleans mansion. This past Wednesday (Dec. 14), a paranormal investigator, who goes by New Orleans Ghost Hunter, hit up Instagram with his findings as he explored the desolate hallways of a massive estate that was once occupied by Baby and his family but has since been completely abandoned. In the video clip below, the ghost hunter takes viewers through the once-stunning abode as it stands today.
Superman or Super Josh? New Road Sign Up In Buffalo, New York
We already knew Buffalo was great, but now it’s looking super!. A familiar intersection in Buffalo, New York recently got a bit of a makeover, and we love it. As you drive through Buffalo’s East Side, you may have passed the intersection of Clark St. and Kent St., which sounds a lot like a superhero we know when you say it together. (*ahem* Clark Kent a.k.a. Superman).
This Proves That Josh Allen Owns the Miami Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills (11-3) have clinched a postseason berth for a fourth consecutive season and have a 99 percent chance at winning the AFC East. The Bills defeated the rival Miami Dolphins 32-29 on Saturday night and while it did appear the Dolphins were going to win the game in the third quarter, the Bills came roaring back in the fourth quarter; tying the game with a two-point conversion and then a game-winning field goal by kicker Tyler Bass with no time remaining.
Here Are the Best Hip-Hop Producers of 2022
2022 was a healthy year for music. Big dogs like Drake and Kendrick Lamar reminded folks of their artistic dominion. Lyricists like JID, Smino and Saba came through in the name of substance. New Atlanta popped out with new efforts from Gunna, Lil Baby and a storied string of boss moves from 21 Savage. And new blood from GloRilla to Yeat claimed their territory in hip-hop as well. There was truly something for everybody. So, now that the curtains are closing on this year, it’s time to salute the established producers who helped push the sounds and songs of these rappers forward, making their music all possible.
Hip-Hop Artists We Lost in 2022
Death, though inevitable, is never an easy pill to swallow. This year, we sadly lost several hip-hop artists who touched the culture in one way or another. Bad news came early in the year when Memphis rapper Snootie Wild was shot and killed in Houston. The Tennessee native broke into the rap scene in the early 2010s and had a breakout hit with the 2014 song "Yayo" under Yo Gotti's CMG label. In December, a man was arrested and charged with Snootie's murder.
Lil Gotit Calls Out 6ix9ine After Tekashi Disrespected Lil Keed Over Gunna’s Snitching Allegations
Lil Gotit is going after 6ix9ine after Tekashi disrespected the late Lil Keed. Yesterday (Dec. 19), Lil Gotit posted an Instagram Story calling out the infamous rainbow-haired rapper after 6ix9ine had disrespected Keed while going after Gunna for allegedly snitching. Keed died at 24 in May of this year. "Aye,...
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Buffalo Bills Will Be Missing a Key Offensive Starter on Saturday
The Buffalo Bills are looking to officially clinch the AFC East division this Saturday, when they play at the Chicago Bears at Solider Field. The Bills will leave for Chicago at 7 pm tonight, which was was a change in plans due to Winter Storm Elliott, which will cause blizzard conditions in Buffalo on Friday and Chicago from Thursday into Friday.
Couple Gets Engaged At Dolphins Bills Game In Buffalo
Just when you thought that watching the Buffalo Bills squish the Miami Dolphins 32 - 29 in Buffalo on Saturday, December 17, 2022, one couple decided to up the ante during the game at Highmark Stadium. The rematch between Miami and Buffalo was an absolute nail-biter with both teams going...
