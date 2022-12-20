Renovated Ballston Spa ALDI reopens

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The ALDI at 2008 Doubleday Avenue in Ballston Spa has reopened after being closed for renovations since October 3 . The store was originally supposed to reopen on November 17, but that date was pushed back .

The remodeled store includes additional refrigeration space, open ceilings, and natural lighting. The store is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. An official grand reopening is set for January 5 at 9 a.m.

“We have invested in remodeling our stores to ensure they are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier,” said Aaron Sumida, Tully Regional Vice President for ALDI. “With the updated Ballston Spa store, shoppers will notice a new look with more fresh and convenient items at the reliably low prices ALDI fans rave about.”

This location opened in 1997 and has been a part of the Ballston Spa community for 25 years. It had a minor remodel in 2006 and had new shelving installed in 2017.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.