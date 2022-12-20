ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballston Spa, NY

Renovated Ballston Spa ALDI reopens

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34gbJl_0jp7bkcs00

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The ALDI at 2008 Doubleday Avenue in Ballston Spa has reopened after being closed for renovations since October 3 . The store was originally supposed to reopen on November 17, but that date was pushed back .

The remodeled store includes additional refrigeration space, open ceilings, and natural lighting. The store is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. An official grand reopening is set for January 5 at 9 a.m.

“We have invested in remodeling our stores to ensure they are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier,” said Aaron Sumida, Tully Regional Vice President for ALDI. “With the updated Ballston Spa store, shoppers will notice a new look with more fresh and convenient items at the reliably low prices ALDI fans rave about.”

First Night of Funny returning to the Capital Region

This location opened in 1997 and has been a part of the Ballston Spa community for 25 years. It had a minor remodel in 2006 and had new shelving installed in 2017.

