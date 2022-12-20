Read full article on original website
Chinese Students Invent Coat That Makes People Invisible to AI Security Cameras
To the naked eye, it looks like any other camouflage pattern coat. But to artificial intelligence security cameras, it’s an invisibility cloak that effectively conceals the person wearing it. By day, the coat’s customized camouflage prints, designed through an algorithm, escape detection from visible light cameras. By night, when...
Business Insider
How to clear your Google Maps cache to keep the app running efficiently
You can clear your Google Maps app cache to recover storage space and improve performance. On Android, you can use the Settings app to clear the cache, in the Apps section. To clear the cache on an iPhone, open the Google Maps app and go to the About page in Settings.
studyfinds.org
New navigation system accurate to within 4 INCHES could make GPS obsolete
DELFT, Netherlands — A new hybrid optical wireless network is more accurate than GPS and can track vehicles in crowded cities to within four inches!. Self-driving cars may soon dominate the roadways of the future, which could be a scary prospect using today’s currently unreliable and unsynchronized global navigation satellite systems. Dutch researchers at Delft University of Technology and Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam say American GPS and European Galileo navigation networks rely on satellite systems which often have their signals blocked or reflected through a phenomenon known as multipath propagation.
Gizmodo
Researchers Managed to Transfer Twice the Global Internet Traffic in a Single Second
Six months after researchers from Japan’s National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) set a new data transfer record of 1.02 petabits per second, a team of researchers from the Technical University of Denmark and Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden has shattered that record, hitting 1.84 Pbit/s with a new chip that uses just a single laser. That’s the equivalent of moving “twice the total global Internet traffic,” all in one second.
Tech experts warn against handing over photos to popular AI app
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lensa AI has the internet in a chokehold.Pretty much overnight, it's become No. 1 on Apple's charts for photo and video apps. The app lets users do things like re-touch their skin and increase their eye size.But it's the magic avatars that have people racing to pay $7.99 a month or $29.99 a year for the app, which can transform simple selfies into anime, painting, or drawing versions of oneself using AI technology.The filters are modeled after the styles of popular artists, leaving some to question the integrity and ethics of the filters."Artists saying, hey, you're taking...
The Verge
Your home security system may now be a little smarter
Millions of smart home security systems are getting a bit smarter this week. A new feature called Smart Arming brings a little flexibility to Alarm.com systems’ arm and disarm settings, making you less likely to trip the alarm by mistake and more likely to actually use it. Smart Arming...
makeuseof.com
The 7 Best Android Apps to Remove the Background From Any Image
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Removing backgrounds from your photos used to be a hectic task that required a PC and some serious Photoshop skills. However, you no longer need such special arrangements because you can easily do it on your Android phone.
Engadget
The Lastpass hack was worse than the company first reported
After being hacked for the second time in as many years this August, password manager app Lastpass announced on Thursday the most recent intrusion was much more damaging than initially reported with the attackers having made off with users' password vaults in some cases. That means the thieves have people's entire collections of encrypted personal data, if not the immediate method to unlock them.
Engadget
Okta had another security incident, this time involving stolen source code
Okta is responding to a major security incident for the second time this year. As first reported by BleepingComputer, Okta began notifying customers earlier today via email of an event that saw an unnamed party steal the company’s source code. In early December, Okta was notified by GitHub of possible suspicious access to its online code repositories. Following an investigation, Okta determined someone had used that access to copy over its source code but that they had subsequently not gained unauthorized access to its identity and access management systems.
Ultrasound Sensor Specialist Novosound Inks Deal With Nasdaq-listed PAVmed Inc. to Advance Intravascular Imaging Technology
GLASGOW, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022-- Ultrasound sensor specialist Novosound has signed a commercial partnership agreement with PAVmed Inc., the Nasdaq-listed diversified medical technology company, to develop technology aimed at advancing intravascular imaging. The PAVmed agreement furthers Novosound’s move into healthcare, and its regional expansion into North America. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005243/en/ Left to right are Dave Hughes (Novosound) and Lishan Aklog (PAVmed) (Photo: Business Wire)
