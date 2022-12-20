ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Schenectady felon jailed for possessing loaded firearm

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Schenectady man was sentenced to over three years in prison today for possessing a loaded pistol as a previously convicted felon. Thomas Hendricks Jr. 41, pleaded guilty to charges before sentencing.

As part of his guilty plea, law enforcement says Hendricks admitted that on June 20, 2021, he brandished a 9mm semi-automatic pistol while he was live-streaming on Facebook. He further admitted that on June 28, 2021, he possessed the same loaded pistol at his residence, when the Schenectady Police Department ran a search warrant there.

Hendricks had two prior felony convictions for criminal possession of a weapon and aggravated cruelty to animals, which prevented him from legally owning a firearm. He is also ordered to serve a three year term of suspended release when he gets out of prison.

NEWS10 ABC

