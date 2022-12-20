Read full article on original website
redlakenationnews.com
Mary Marlyn (Moret) Fineday
Mary Marlyn Fineday, 74, of Bemidji, MN, formerly of Cass Lake, MN, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, due to complications caused by a stroke on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Sanford Hospital in Bemidji, MN. Mary was born in St Paul, MN to Edward...
redlakenationnews.com
Richard "Pugsly" Duane Budreau
February 12, 1978 ~ December 14, 2022 (age 44) Richard "Pugsly" Duane Budreau, age 44, Mish-kwaa-nikwad meaning "Red Cloud" of the Bear Clan and Cass Lake, MN started his spiritual journey on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from Cass Lake Indian Health Services. Richard was born February 12,1978 in Bemidji, MN to Rita "Smitty" Buck and Roger "Denny Bugg" Budreau, Sr.
redlakenationnews.com
Sheriff Beitel's Retirement Party
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office extends an invitation to the public to honor the 38 years of law enforcement service as Sheriff Ernie Beitel retires. Sheriff Beitel served as Beltrami County Sheriff for the last four years. A retirement party will be held in the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) located in the Law Enforcement Center (LEC) on December 30, 2022 from 2:00-4:00PM. The EOC is located in the NW corner of the LEC. Cake and coffee will be provided.
lptv.org
Bemidji’s Village of Hope Asks for Community Support After Severe Water Damage
For over 30 years, Bemidji’s Village of Hope has served as a shelter for families in need, but now the shelter is dealing with a crisis of its own and is seeking help in its time of need. “We had a flood,” explained Village of Hope Executive Director Michelle...
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories
With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
