AZFamily
Ex-Glendale district worker allegedly deleted, the reused paid time off
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A now-former Glendale Elementary School District employee changed her paid time off records for 13 months and was overpaid by more than $1,600, according to a new report. An Arizona Auditor General report says that payroll technician Anna Pacheco cleared 168 hours of her used PTO so she could reuse them a second time from August 2018 to November 2019, which was against district rules. She later reused 77 PTO hours, resulting in the district overpaying her $1,660, the report claims.
AZFamily
Gilbert family gives gifts to town’s waste collection workers
GILBERT, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - An East Valley family is making sure the meaning of this Christmas season isn’t lost in the hustle and bustle of the sometimes commercialized holiday. So each year, they make a different kind of advent calendar that’s focused on doing Something Good. Kimmi...
AZFamily
Gilbert mom makes tremendous progress after being severely burned at August wedding
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Nearly four months ago, a Gilbert mother of four was horrifically burned at a wedding, unsure how livable life would be after the accident. Now, just before Christmas, she opened up for the first time about what happened and showed Arizona’s Family her progress, strides many thought she’d never be able to make.
santansun.com
CUSD looking to rebuild, repurpose schools
Chandler Unified School District is looking to rebuild two of its older elementary schools instead of trying to renovate them. “We’ve got schools that were built in the ’50s and ’60s, and as we look at older schools we’ve got to look at … is the cost of the renovations greater than, or not a smart investment of dollars, when we could rebuild sites as they get older,” said Tom Dunn, the district’s executive director of support services.
AZFamily
Mesa principal awarded $5,000 by Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cindy Jones became the principal at Legacy Traditional School in Mesa in the middle of the semester after the previous principal had to suddenly move across the country to take care of a sick relative. When the position opened, Cindy decided to apply for it and join the team with no time to prepare. At first, some of the staff weren’t sure if they would get along with the new hire. But Cindy quickly won them over with her upbeat personality and positive outlook.
allaboutarizonanews.com
LEGO Festival Is Coming To Arizona, Promising Fun For All Ages
If you can dream it, you can build it. The iconic LEGO building blocks have spanned across generations for 90 years. No matter your age, at some point in your life, chances are you were either given a set of LEGO blocks or you have constructed something using the small blocks.
East Valley Tribune
Downtown Mesa dentist puts cap on career
Dr. Deborah Klinkefus had once considered studying engineering, but decided to help people’s smiles instead. Since 1978, Klinkefus’ dental office has called the Telford Building at 30 W. First Ave. in downtown Mesa home. After 44 years and generations of patients, she is selling her practice and retiring.
AZFamily
St. Vincent de Paul is helping feed the hungry this Christmas in Phoenix
Social Security benefits will increase in 2023 for many in Arizona. You can check AARP's website for a Social Security calculator to estimate your retirement benefits. You can also sign up for an account on the government's official Social Security website to keep track of your income and estimate your potential benefits.
AZFamily
Surprise Squad pays for gas to save people money for Christmas gifts at a Phoenix Fry's Fuel Center
Carina and Adriana are raising money for Ukrainian refugees--more than $8,000 so far!. Ms. Michaela Puffer at Midtown Primary School in central Phoenix is the latest Silver Apple Award winner. Surprise Squad recipient marks milestone after being declared cancer free. Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:39 AM MST. |. Brayden,...
AZFamily
Family, loved ones mourn life of murdered Army veteran during vigil in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dozens of people with broken hearts gathered around the growing memorial for Army veteran David Navidad-Parra near the corner of 45th Avenue and Coronado Road on Wednesday evening. Their pain was comforted with hugs and prayer. All of them remembered Navidad-Parra for the man he was....
AZFamily
Glendale couple who give Christmas gifts to others wins Pay It Forward award
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We Paid It Forward in Glendale to Crystal and Bill Francisco, who devote much of their time to helping others. “More people need to be like they are. It’s so hard for people, because people aren’t like that. My dad would always say there’s always nice people out there; you just need to find them,” said Pat Czech.
AZFamily
85-year-old Chandler man gets a Christmas miracle after life-changing surgery
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Family traditions can make the holidays more special, especially for Ray Dillman, who has struggled to participate in his family’s traditions over the years due to hearing loss. Ray lost his hearing over 30 years ago, and regular hearing aids weren’t working anymore. Simply...
AZFamily
Phoenix father killed while seeing Christmas lights with family
Salvation Army volunteers are busy bagging up thousands of toys for Christmas, but more donations are still needed. Under state law, brain cancer is presumed to be occupational cancer for firefighters, but officials confirm Mark Fowl's claim has not been covered yet. App helps Arizona workers find side gigs during...
AZFamily
Social Security benefits will increase in 2023 for many in Arizona
Police looking for man caught setting fire to a porch door in a Surprise neighborhood. Police are looking for this man who was caught setting fire to a porch door in a Surprise neighborhood and then drove away in a light-colored 4-door sedan. He's described as having a medium build, standing 5'9" to 5'10", with red hair.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix area jerky store owner shares own battle with addiction
PHOENIX - An Arizona businessman is sharing his story of how he overcame his addiction. For Scott Reed, who owns Reed's Western Jerky, his past is riddled with darkness. "I've had a long, hard life. I've had my ups and downs with drugs and homelessness, and I tried to change my life," said Reed.
The Best City To Live In If You Love Sunny Days
If you dread snow-covered streets and cloudy days the majority of the week, consider moving to a city that has nothing short of sunny days all year round.
fox10phoenix.com
Holiday vandalism leaves north Phoenix neighborhood feeling deflated
Video taken by a home surveillance camera shows two suspects jumping out of a van and destroying inflatable holiday decorations by slashing them. Dozens of inflatables were damaged as a result. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
AZFamily
True Crime Arizona Podcast: The Unsolved Holiday Homicides
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In December 2010, 27-year-old roommates and friends Nicole Glass and Melissa Mason were found strangled to death in their Phoenix home near 42nd St and Thomas Road. Shortly after, family and authorities discovered Melissa was newly pregnant at the time. The crime scene provided little-to-no answers as to who did this or how it happened, but technology may change that today. Twelve years later, these unsolved double murders have police increasing reward money for any answers that can lead to an arrest.
In One Arizona County, Child Protective Services Will Eventually Investigate Two-Thirds of Black Children
In Maricopa County, Arizona, 63 percent of black children are investigated by the Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) by the time they turn 18, according to a joint report published this month by ProPublica and NBC News. For white children, the number is only 33 percent. One black mother...
AZFamily
Glendale to reverse firefighter’s brain cancer claim decision after AZ Family report
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One day after Arizona’s Family reported the city of Glendale denied firefighter Mark Fowl’s brain cancer claim, officials confirmed on Wednesday the city will approve the claim no matter what. His family will receive line-of-duty death benefits as they should by state law.
