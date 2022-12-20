ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Ex-Glendale district worker allegedly deleted, the reused paid time off

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A now-former Glendale Elementary School District employee changed her paid time off records for 13 months and was overpaid by more than $1,600, according to a new report. An Arizona Auditor General report says that payroll technician Anna Pacheco cleared 168 hours of her used PTO so she could reuse them a second time from August 2018 to November 2019, which was against district rules. She later reused 77 PTO hours, resulting in the district overpaying her $1,660, the report claims.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert family gives gifts to town’s waste collection workers

GILBERT, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - An East Valley family is making sure the meaning of this Christmas season isn’t lost in the hustle and bustle of the sometimes commercialized holiday. So each year, they make a different kind of advent calendar that’s focused on doing Something Good. Kimmi...
GILBERT, AZ
santansun.com

CUSD looking to rebuild, repurpose schools

Chandler Unified School District is looking to rebuild two of its older elementary schools instead of trying to renovate them. “We’ve got schools that were built in the ’50s and ’60s, and as we look at older schools we’ve got to look at … is the cost of the renovations greater than, or not a smart investment of dollars, when we could rebuild sites as they get older,” said Tom Dunn, the district’s executive director of support services.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa principal awarded $5,000 by Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cindy Jones became the principal at Legacy Traditional School in Mesa in the middle of the semester after the previous principal had to suddenly move across the country to take care of a sick relative. When the position opened, Cindy decided to apply for it and join the team with no time to prepare. At first, some of the staff weren’t sure if they would get along with the new hire. But Cindy quickly won them over with her upbeat personality and positive outlook.
MESA, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

LEGO Festival Is Coming To Arizona, Promising Fun For All Ages

If you can dream it, you can build it. The iconic LEGO building blocks have spanned across generations for 90 years. No matter your age, at some point in your life, chances are you were either given a set of LEGO blocks or you have constructed something using the small blocks.
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Downtown Mesa dentist puts cap on career

Dr. Deborah Klinkefus had once considered studying engineering, but decided to help people’s smiles instead. Since 1978, Klinkefus’ dental office has called the Telford Building at 30 W. First Ave. in downtown Mesa home. After 44 years and generations of patients, she is selling her practice and retiring.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

St. Vincent de Paul is helping feed the hungry this Christmas in Phoenix

Social Security benefits will increase in 2023 for many in Arizona. You can check AARP's website for a Social Security calculator to estimate your retirement benefits. You can also sign up for an account on the government's official Social Security website to keep track of your income and estimate your potential benefits.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Glendale couple who give Christmas gifts to others wins Pay It Forward award

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We Paid It Forward in Glendale to Crystal and Bill Francisco, who devote much of their time to helping others. “More people need to be like they are. It’s so hard for people, because people aren’t like that. My dad would always say there’s always nice people out there; you just need to find them,” said Pat Czech.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix father killed while seeing Christmas lights with family

Salvation Army volunteers are busy bagging up thousands of toys for Christmas, but more donations are still needed. Under state law, brain cancer is presumed to be occupational cancer for firefighters, but officials confirm Mark Fowl's claim has not been covered yet. App helps Arizona workers find side gigs during...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Social Security benefits will increase in 2023 for many in Arizona

Police looking for man caught setting fire to a porch door in a Surprise neighborhood. Police are looking for this man who was caught setting fire to a porch door in a Surprise neighborhood and then drove away in a light-colored 4-door sedan. He's described as having a medium build, standing 5'9" to 5'10", with red hair.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix area jerky store owner shares own battle with addiction

PHOENIX - An Arizona businessman is sharing his story of how he overcame his addiction. For Scott Reed, who owns Reed's Western Jerky, his past is riddled with darkness. "I've had a long, hard life. I've had my ups and downs with drugs and homelessness, and I tried to change my life," said Reed.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

True Crime Arizona Podcast: The Unsolved Holiday Homicides

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In December 2010, 27-year-old roommates and friends Nicole Glass and Melissa Mason were found strangled to death in their Phoenix home near 42nd St and Thomas Road. Shortly after, family and authorities discovered Melissa was newly pregnant at the time. The crime scene provided little-to-no answers as to who did this or how it happened, but technology may change that today. Twelve years later, these unsolved double murders have police increasing reward money for any answers that can lead to an arrest.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy