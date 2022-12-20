Read full article on original website
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
Popular Local Mexican Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FGlendale, AZ
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas stationEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
A Group In Scottsdale Will Make the Largest Private Rainwater Harvesting Site in the U.S. in its New Luxury CondosMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Massage therapist in Scottsdale agrees to surrender license after allegations of inappropriate touchingEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
Mesa principal awarded $5,000 by Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cindy Jones became the principal at Legacy Traditional School in Mesa in the middle of the semester after the previous principal had to suddenly move across the country to take care of a sick relative. When the position opened, Cindy decided to apply for it and join the team with no time to prepare. At first, some of the staff weren’t sure if they would get along with the new hire. But Cindy quickly won them over with her upbeat personality and positive outlook.
Gilbert mom makes tremendous progress after being severely burned at August wedding
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Nearly four months ago, a Gilbert mother of four was horrifically burned at a wedding, unsure how livable life would be after the accident. Now, just before Christmas, she opened up for the first time about what happened and showed Arizona’s Family her progress, strides many thought she’d never be able to make.
City of Phoenix taking down some bus shelters following spike in crime
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Phoenix continues to move forward with expanding and improving public transportation by allocating more than $30 billion to do it over the next couple of decades. Part of that plan involves creating more bus stops and shelters and shielding riders from the elements. Arizona’s Family Investigates has learned several bus shelters have been taken down, costing taxpayers thousands of dollars.
St. Vincent de Paul is helping feed the hungry this Christmas in Phoenix
Social Security benefits will increase in 2023 for many in Arizona. You can check AARP's website for a Social Security calculator to estimate your retirement benefits. You can also sign up for an account on the government's official Social Security website to keep track of your income and estimate your potential benefits.
Warmer holiday weekend ahead in the Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another cool morning with Valley temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We’ll warm to 67 degrees today under sunny skies. Light winds are also expected. A weak storm system brushing through Northern Arizona is bringing some light showers and snow flurries to the far northern part of our state. The rest of Arizona is expected to stay dry today.
Social Security benefits will increase in 2023 for many in Arizona
Police looking for man caught setting fire to a porch door in a Surprise neighborhood. Police are looking for this man who was caught setting fire to a porch door in a Surprise neighborhood and then drove away in a light-colored 4-door sedan. He's described as having a medium build, standing 5'9" to 5'10", with red hair.
Family asks for help after belongings destroyed in Mesa storage fire
Cider Corps forced to close Gilbert taproom, plans move back to Mesa
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A popular taproom and brewery is closing its Gilbert location by the end of the year, moving production back to its original Mesa facility. Cider Corpss co-owner Jason Duren wrote on the company’s website that there’s a confluence of reasons for the move, which includes converting the property’s classification from “retail to assembly.”
Police looking for man caught setting fire to a porch door in a Surprise neighborhood
True Crime Arizona Podcast: The Unsolved Holiday Homicides
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In December 2010, 27-year-old roommates and friends Nicole Glass and Melissa Mason were found strangled to death in their Phoenix home near 42nd St and Thomas Road. Shortly after, family and authorities discovered Melissa was newly pregnant at the time. The crime scene provided little-to-no answers as to who did this or how it happened, but technology may change that today. Twelve years later, these unsolved double murders have police increasing reward money for any answers that can lead to an arrest.
Two dead in reported murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station
Glendale family warns other vacationers not to take their guns to Mexico
2 killed after driver crossed into oncoming traffic in San Tan Valley
Police chase near Sacaton ends in rollover crash near MP 172
‘Everything we had in storage is gone’: Mesa family devastated after fire destroys belongings
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa family who was once living in their car is starting over again after a fire at a storage facility earlier this month. Their unit was one of many that were burnt to a crisp. Kids’ clothes, toys and Christmas gifts were destroyed. April...
Police searching for suspect who set front porch on fire in Surprise
Flights affected at Phoenix Sky Harbor as ‘bomb cyclone’ sweeps across US
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- Winter weather continues to disrupt holiday travel across the United States on Friday, leaving travelers facing delays and cancellations during one of the busiest times of the year. More than 3,200 Friday flights have already been canceled as of 8 a.m. ET, after nearly 2,700 cancellations...
Glendale couple who give Christmas gifts to others wins Pay It Forward award
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We Paid It Forward in Glendale to Crystal and Bill Francisco, who devote much of their time to helping others. “More people need to be like they are. It’s so hard for people, because people aren’t like that. My dad would always say there’s always nice people out there; you just need to find them,” said Pat Czech.
Truck driver from Surprise killed in rollover crash near Las Vegas
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/FOX 5) — A West Valley man was killed earlier this week in a rollover crash southeast of Nevada. The crash happened Tuesday night on Interstate 11. In a social media post, state police said a tractor-trailer overturned on the Boulder City Parkway offramp of I-11. The driver was killed. He’s since been identified as Harry R. Sawyer, 55, from Surprise.
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in southwest Phoenix
