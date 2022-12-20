ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa principal awarded $5,000 by Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cindy Jones became the principal at Legacy Traditional School in Mesa in the middle of the semester after the previous principal had to suddenly move across the country to take care of a sick relative. When the position opened, Cindy decided to apply for it and join the team with no time to prepare. At first, some of the staff weren’t sure if they would get along with the new hire. But Cindy quickly won them over with her upbeat personality and positive outlook.
AZFamily

City of Phoenix taking down some bus shelters following spike in crime

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Phoenix continues to move forward with expanding and improving public transportation by allocating more than $30 billion to do it over the next couple of decades. Part of that plan involves creating more bus stops and shelters and shielding riders from the elements. Arizona’s Family Investigates has learned several bus shelters have been taken down, costing taxpayers thousands of dollars.
AZFamily

St. Vincent de Paul is helping feed the hungry this Christmas in Phoenix

Social Security benefits will increase in 2023 for many in Arizona. You can check AARP's website for a Social Security calculator to estimate your retirement benefits. You can also sign up for an account on the government's official Social Security website to keep track of your income and estimate your potential benefits.
AZFamily

Warmer holiday weekend ahead in the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another cool morning with Valley temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We’ll warm to 67 degrees today under sunny skies. Light winds are also expected. A weak storm system brushing through Northern Arizona is bringing some light showers and snow flurries to the far northern part of our state. The rest of Arizona is expected to stay dry today.
AZFamily

Social Security benefits will increase in 2023 for many in Arizona

AZFamily

Family asks for help after belongings destroyed in Mesa storage fire

AZFamily

Cider Corps forced to close Gilbert taproom, plans move back to Mesa

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A popular taproom and brewery is closing its Gilbert location by the end of the year, moving production back to its original Mesa facility. Cider Corpss co-owner Jason Duren wrote on the company’s website that there’s a confluence of reasons for the move, which includes converting the property’s classification from “retail to assembly.”
AZFamily

True Crime Arizona Podcast: The Unsolved Holiday Homicides

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In December 2010, 27-year-old roommates and friends Nicole Glass and Melissa Mason were found strangled to death in their Phoenix home near 42nd St and Thomas Road. Shortly after, family and authorities discovered Melissa was newly pregnant at the time. The crime scene provided little-to-no answers as to who did this or how it happened, but technology may change that today. Twelve years later, these unsolved double murders have police increasing reward money for any answers that can lead to an arrest.
AZFamily

Two dead in reported murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station

AZFamily

Glendale family warns other vacationers not to take their guns to Mexico

AZFamily

2 killed after driver crossed into oncoming traffic in San Tan Valley

AZFamily

Police chase near Sacaton ends in rollover crash near MP 172

AZFamily

Police searching for suspect who set front porch on fire in Surprise

AZFamily

Glendale couple who give Christmas gifts to others wins Pay It Forward award

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We Paid It Forward in Glendale to Crystal and Bill Francisco, who devote much of their time to helping others. “More people need to be like they are. It’s so hard for people, because people aren’t like that. My dad would always say there’s always nice people out there; you just need to find them,” said Pat Czech.
AZFamily

Truck driver from Surprise killed in rollover crash near Las Vegas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/FOX 5) — A West Valley man was killed earlier this week in a rollover crash southeast of Nevada. The crash happened Tuesday night on Interstate 11. In a social media post, state police said a tractor-trailer overturned on the Boulder City Parkway offramp of I-11. The driver was killed. He’s since been identified as Harry R. Sawyer, 55, from Surprise.
AZFamily

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in southwest Phoenix

