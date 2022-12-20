ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogdensburg, NY

Employee faces arson charge following Ogdensburg McDonald’s fire

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested in connection to a fire at the McDonald’s restaurant in Ogdensburg, according to a press release from the Ogdensburg Police Department Fire Investigation Unit. Authorities said the Ogdensburg Police Department was dispatched to the McDonald’s located at 1134 Paterson...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Blast form the Past: Tree shopping in 2003

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to 2003 to find the right Christmas tree!. Watch the story by then-reporter Julie Cupernall on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
WATERTOWN, NY
State sending help after Morristown highway garage fire

TOWN OF MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state is making sure Morristown has what it needs after a fire heavily damaged the town highway department garage. Meanwhile, officials are assessing the damage. “It’s major. Obviously, it’s major,” said Morristown Town Supervisor Frank Putman. The fire was...
MORRISTOWN, NY
Northern New York man dies in snowmobile accident

LOUISVILLE, N.Y. — New York State Police say 31-year-old Aaron Love was killed early Thursday morning when the snowmobile he was driving hit a downed tree. Police got the call around 3:12 a.m. for a report of a snowmobile crash with injuries on a snowmobile trail off Wallace Road in the town of Louisville. Their preliminary investigation determined Love, of Norfolk, was traveling west on the snowmobile trail off Wallace Road when he struck a fallen tree and was ejected from the snowmobile.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Watertown woman accused of violating order of protection

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown woman was arrested on Thursday after allegedly violating an active order of protection, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Katrina Schloop-Navarra was charged with second-degree criminal contempt on December 15 after allegedly sending messages and...
WATERTOWN, NY
Nicholas J. Gallo, 66, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Nicholas J. Gallo, age 66, passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer on December 13, 2022 at Massena Hospital. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. As per the family’s wishes, a Celebration of...
MASSENA, NY
Evelyn M. Comins, 101, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A Graveside services for Evelyn M. Comins, age 101 of the St. Regis Nursing Home will be held at the convenience of the family in Calvary Cemetery, Massena, in the spring. Arrangements are entrusted to the Phillips Memorial Funeral Home, Massena, NY. Mrs. Comins passed...
MASSENA, NY
NYS looks at next steps for closed prisons

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A pleasant surprise for local lawmakers: Recommendations from the state’s Prison Redevelopment Committee. Watertown Correctional Facility, closed since March of 2021, seems to be one of the state’s priorities. New York will be seeking requests for proposal, or RFP’s, as early as this...
WATERTOWN, NY
Watertown CitiBus services suspended until Tuesday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown CitiBus is suspending services through Monday, December 26th, 2022. They plan to resume service on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. CitiBus was previously scheduled not to run on Monday, December 26th in observance of the Christmas Holiday, but citing weather conditions and the travel ban throughout Jefferson County, they will be off the road out of caution.
WATERTOWN, NY
Soldiers donate food collected during Rucksack Run

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Late Tuesday afternoon, men and women from the U.S. Army Recruiting Station in Potsdam donated food to the Community and Church Program in Canton. This was all part of an annual Rucksack Run and donation to the food pantry in which the recruiting station has people donate food as early as November.
CANTON, NY
Samaritan services closing early due to weather

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Health clinics, family health centers, and other services are closing early Friday because of the impending winter storm. - Samaritan Lab and Imaging – Watertown Health and Wellness Plaza. - Samaritan Wound Care Center. - Samaritan Medical Practice – Ear, Nose and Throat...
WATERTOWN, NY
Early release order issued for Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Fort Drum Garrison Commander has issued an early release order for all personnel. Due to pending severe winter weather, all military and civilian personnel on duty will be released from work at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 23. Blizzard conditions are expected to...
FORT DRUM, NY
Mary Lou Frawley, 92, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary Lou Frawley passed away on Sunday, December 18th at Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident for several years. She was 92 years old. Born on July 17, 1930, in Adams, NY she was the daughter to the late Roy and Laura...
WATERTOWN, NY
Lewis County under a travel ban

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a travel ban for all of Lewis County. The ban starts at 6 PM, Friday, December 23rd. According to the sheriff’s office, travel has been limited to essential traffic only due to hazardous driving conditions. That...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Watertown Salvation Army gives turkeys, toys to needy families

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After weeks of getting ready, the Watertown Salvation Army held its big holiday distribution Wednesday. The group handed out toys and food, including frozen turkeys. More than 300 families benefit. “We get to see a lot of happy faces. We get to see a lot...
WATERTOWN, NY
Darrel S. Barnes “Scott”, 60, of Bombay

BOMBAY, New York (WWNY) - Darrel S. Barnes “Scott”, 60, of State Route 95, unexpectedly passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at UVHN-Alice Hyde Medical Center. Scott was born on December 4, 1962 in New Orleans, Louisiana, the son of Rose (Roadcap) Barnes and the late Darrel P. “Ducky” Barnes. After graduating from high school, he entered the United States Army, proudly serving his country for 8 years until his honorable discharge. A marriage to Judy Laughing ended in divorce.
BOMBAY, NY
Charles W. Ashley, 65, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Charles W. Ashley, 65, of Canton died on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, where he had been a patient for a short time. He was in the company of family. Charles was born September 20, 1957 in Canton, a son...
CANTON, NY

