informnny.com
Employee faces arson charge following Ogdensburg McDonald’s fire
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested in connection to a fire at the McDonald’s restaurant in Ogdensburg, according to a press release from the Ogdensburg Police Department Fire Investigation Unit. Authorities said the Ogdensburg Police Department was dispatched to the McDonald’s located at 1134 Paterson...
informnny.com
Sheriff: Ontario man ticketed following crash that left him trapped under snowmobile in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ontario, NY man was issued multiple tickets following a crash that, officials say, left him trapped underneath his snowmobile, according to Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened late Tuesday night on Kubinski Road in the Town of Harrisburg....
wwnytv.com
Blast form the Past: Tree shopping in 2003
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to 2003 to find the right Christmas tree!. Watch the story by then-reporter Julie Cupernall on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
informnny.com
Malone man faces menacing, weapon charges following alleged violation of protection order
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Malone man was arrested following an incident in the parking lot of the Gateway Motel in Malone on Sunday, according to a press release from New York State Police. NYSP received a report of an order of protection violation on the afternoon of December...
wwnytv.com
State sending help after Morristown highway garage fire
TOWN OF MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state is making sure Morristown has what it needs after a fire heavily damaged the town highway department garage. Meanwhile, officials are assessing the damage. “It’s major. Obviously, it’s major,” said Morristown Town Supervisor Frank Putman. The fire was...
mynbc5.com
Northern New York man dies in snowmobile accident
LOUISVILLE, N.Y. — New York State Police say 31-year-old Aaron Love was killed early Thursday morning when the snowmobile he was driving hit a downed tree. Police got the call around 3:12 a.m. for a report of a snowmobile crash with injuries on a snowmobile trail off Wallace Road in the town of Louisville. Their preliminary investigation determined Love, of Norfolk, was traveling west on the snowmobile trail off Wallace Road when he struck a fallen tree and was ejected from the snowmobile.
informnny.com
Watertown woman accused of violating order of protection
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown woman was arrested on Thursday after allegedly violating an active order of protection, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Katrina Schloop-Navarra was charged with second-degree criminal contempt on December 15 after allegedly sending messages and...
wwnytv.com
Nicholas J. Gallo, 66, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Nicholas J. Gallo, age 66, passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer on December 13, 2022 at Massena Hospital. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. As per the family’s wishes, a Celebration of...
wwnytv.com
Evelyn M. Comins, 101, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A Graveside services for Evelyn M. Comins, age 101 of the St. Regis Nursing Home will be held at the convenience of the family in Calvary Cemetery, Massena, in the spring. Arrangements are entrusted to the Phillips Memorial Funeral Home, Massena, NY. Mrs. Comins passed...
wwnytv.com
NYS looks at next steps for closed prisons
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A pleasant surprise for local lawmakers: Recommendations from the state’s Prison Redevelopment Committee. Watertown Correctional Facility, closed since March of 2021, seems to be one of the state’s priorities. New York will be seeking requests for proposal, or RFP’s, as early as this...
wwnytv.com
Watertown CitiBus services suspended until Tuesday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown CitiBus is suspending services through Monday, December 26th, 2022. They plan to resume service on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. CitiBus was previously scheduled not to run on Monday, December 26th in observance of the Christmas Holiday, but citing weather conditions and the travel ban throughout Jefferson County, they will be off the road out of caution.
wwnytv.com
Soldiers donate food collected during Rucksack Run
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Late Tuesday afternoon, men and women from the U.S. Army Recruiting Station in Potsdam donated food to the Community and Church Program in Canton. This was all part of an annual Rucksack Run and donation to the food pantry in which the recruiting station has people donate food as early as November.
wwnytv.com
Samaritan services closing early due to weather
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Health clinics, family health centers, and other services are closing early Friday because of the impending winter storm. - Samaritan Lab and Imaging – Watertown Health and Wellness Plaza. - Samaritan Wound Care Center. - Samaritan Medical Practice – Ear, Nose and Throat...
informnny.com
Early release order issued for Fort Drum
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Fort Drum Garrison Commander has issued an early release order for all personnel. Due to pending severe winter weather, all military and civilian personnel on duty will be released from work at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 23. Blizzard conditions are expected to...
wwnytv.com
Mary Lou Frawley, 92, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary Lou Frawley passed away on Sunday, December 18th at Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident for several years. She was 92 years old. Born on July 17, 1930, in Adams, NY she was the daughter to the late Roy and Laura...
flackbroadcasting.com
Local man who drove into snowbank accused of intoxicated driving, deputies say
LYONSDALE- The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a snowbank late Monday in Lewis County is accused of intoxicated driving, authorities say. Brian A. Nagy, 32, of Port Leyden, NY is officially charged with DWI and other unspecified traffic infractions, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called...
wwnytv.com
Lewis County under a travel ban
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a travel ban for all of Lewis County. The ban starts at 6 PM, Friday, December 23rd. According to the sheriff’s office, travel has been limited to essential traffic only due to hazardous driving conditions. That...
wwnytv.com
Watertown Salvation Army gives turkeys, toys to needy families
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After weeks of getting ready, the Watertown Salvation Army held its big holiday distribution Wednesday. The group handed out toys and food, including frozen turkeys. More than 300 families benefit. “We get to see a lot of happy faces. We get to see a lot...
wwnytv.com
Darrel S. Barnes “Scott”, 60, of Bombay
BOMBAY, New York (WWNY) - Darrel S. Barnes “Scott”, 60, of State Route 95, unexpectedly passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at UVHN-Alice Hyde Medical Center. Scott was born on December 4, 1962 in New Orleans, Louisiana, the son of Rose (Roadcap) Barnes and the late Darrel P. “Ducky” Barnes. After graduating from high school, he entered the United States Army, proudly serving his country for 8 years until his honorable discharge. A marriage to Judy Laughing ended in divorce.
wwnytv.com
Charles W. Ashley, 65, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Charles W. Ashley, 65, of Canton died on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, where he had been a patient for a short time. He was in the company of family. Charles was born September 20, 1957 in Canton, a son...
