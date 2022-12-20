Read full article on original website
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Tax Season Preview
Brett Nikkel with Van Maanen, Siestra, Meyer, and Nikkel previews the 2022 tax filing season. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley
Our guests today on Let’s Talk Knoxville are Cassi Pearson, Knoxville School Superintendent and Craig Mobley, Knoxville School Business Manager. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Seniors Commit on Signing Day
A trio of Indianola High School seniors made their choices for which college they will be competing for at the next level earlier this week. Emily Naughton signed to run track and field for Northwest Missouri State, Liam Kelso chose Loras College in Dubuque to also compete in track and field, while Kailey Peters will be playing volleyball for the Hillsborough Hawks in Florida.
kniakrls.com
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – Pella Christian Alumni Jase Amelse – December 21st, 2022
Pella Christian alumni Jase Amelse was a part of the NAIA National Championship winning Northwestern College Raiders football team. Amelse joins Tyler Crabb on the Radio Sports Page to talk about the experience of the National Championship game in Durham, North Carolina.
kniakrls.com
IN DEPTH: Christmas Story Part 1; KNIA and KRLS
Christmas is drawing near, and its time to reflect on the Christmas story, perhaps in a way you never have before. In the first part of a two part program… Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Pastors Sophie and Steve Mathonnet-Vanderwell, with Second Reformed Church in Pella.
kniakrls.com
Simpson College Bookstore Moving Online
Simpson College has announced a partnership with Akademos, and will now have an online bookstore to provide textbooks and course materials from the on-campus store to online. The online bookstore will offer significant savings to students, increased access to compare pricing for required course materials and allows students to resell their used books through the marketplace. The current bookstore on the Simpson College campus will now be the Simpson College Spirit Shop, and will have spirit wear, home goods, and essentials.
kniakrls.com
Diers Providing Spark for Pella Girls Basketball Program
While the varsity basketball team has had its fair share of fun moments through the first eight games of the 2022-23 season, the Pella Girls Basketball team is receiving an even bigger boost as JV contests end. Lucy Diers has been breaking barriers ever since she was adopted by Doug...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Parks and Rec Hosting eSports Leagues
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting eSports leagues for kids over the next several months, including Madden, Mario Kart, Fortnite, Rocket League, and Super Smash Bros. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News all the leagues are open for registration, with age limits set for each game, and each game having their own schedule and competitions.
kniakrls.com
Central’s Klein Nominated for Cliff Harris Award
Central College football linebacker Brody Klein (senior, Rainier, Wash.) was announced Tuesday as a nominee for the 2022 Cliff Harris Award. The Cliff Harris Award is presented to the nation’s top small college defensive player from an NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III or NAIA school. Klein is one of 72 nominees from Division III and one of 162 nominees overall.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Wrestling Defeats Creston in 2022 Finale
The Indianola wrestling team said goodbye to 2022 with a win over Creston Tuesday evening, in a rescheduled non-conference dual from Thursday. The Indians picked up wins by fall from Jensen Dyer at 113lbs and Isaac Seger at 126lbs, while earning points from Bowen Downey at 120lbs, Malachi Thomsen at 132lbs, Cael Meacham at 138lbs, AJ Pontier at 160lbs, Isaiah Kellow at 182lbs, and Jaxson Boyd at 285lbs.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Alumni Reflects on NAIA Championship Game Experience
This past weekend, Pella Christian graduate Jase Amelse and the Northwestern College football team defeated Keiser University from Florida in the NAIA Championship in Durham, North Carolina. Leading up to the championship game, Amelse and the Raiders spent just shy of a week in North Carolina practicing, bonding, and sightseeing....
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Boys Basketball Looking At A List Of Area To Improve On During The Break
At 5-1, the Knoxville Boys Basketball Squad has already equaled last season’s win total. The Panthers are currently on a five game winning streak heading into the break with a ton of confidence. That said, Knoxville knows it can be better as the Panthers hit January in a couple of weeks coming back on January 3rd in one of their biggest games in recent memory. Coach Troy Pearson tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he is happy with the 5-1 start, but knows the potential of his team.
kniakrls.com
Warrior squads take two-week competition pause
The Norwalk winter sports teams will take a two-week pause from competition during the holiday break, with no games or meets scheduled until Tuesday, January 3. Following Tuesday’s win at Des Moines Lincoln, the Norwalk boys basketball team is 4-2 overall and remains 1-2 in the Little Hawkeye Conference. The Warrior girls also won at Lincoln to finish December at 2-5 overall and 1-2 in conference play. Both teams return to action on January 3, hosting Dallas Center-Grimes.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Dr. Stephanie Deneke
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Dr. Stephanie Deneke, at the Knoxville Veterinary Clinic, as we talk about caring for pets in the severe cold weather. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Melcher-Dallas Girls Hoping To Cut Down On Turnovers
The Melcher-Dallas Girls basketball Squad is currently on a three game winning streak going into the break. The Saints have made strides in the three games and Coach Kelsey Goff has noticed fewer turnovers and more players willing to score. She tells KNIA Sports that has to continue especially cutting down on turnovers knowing they are not a great shooting team.
kniakrls.com
More Players Are Stepping Up In Crucial Times For Knoxville Girls Basketball
Three players score on average 40 of the Knoxville Girls basketball squad’s 49 points per game. It has been established that the Big Three are Emma and Hannah Dunkin and Brittany Bacorn. However, more players are stepping up in key moments of the game to get points. Natalie Collins has had two games where she has drained important three point shots, Anna Buttell had a big night with eight points in the 4th quarter on Friday. Coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports that is a good thing because opposing teams now have to guard those players.
kniakrls.com
Griffin Coy Turner
Funeral services for Griffin Coy Turner, 17, of rural Pella, will be held on Tuesday, December 27th, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Gateway Church of the Nazarene in Oskaloosa. A luncheon will follow the funeral service at the church. Family Committal Service will follow at the Black Oak Cemetery, Pella, Mahaska County, Iowa. Visitation will be Monday from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at Gateway Church of the Nazarene. Memorial contributions may be given to the Griffin C. Turner Memorial Fund to be designated for the Southern Iowa Fair Grounds, Oskaloosa, Iowa or the Leighton, Iowa Ball Park.
kniakrls.com
Pella Rides Several Second Half Surges to Knock Off Knoxville
Several second half bursts of scoring that came off of defensive plays allowed the Pella girls basketball team to claim a solid win to end the 2022 portion of the season Tuesday, as the Dutch defeated Knoxville 56-39, heard live on 92.1 KRLS and 95.3 KNIA. Knoxville took a 2-0...
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Football Alum Huisman Named First Team All American
For the third time in his college football career at Dordt University, Pella Christian graduate Alex Huisman was selected as a First Team All-American by the Associated Press. Huisman was previously chosen as an AP First Team All-American in 2020 and 2021. Additionally, the senior offensive tackle was a Second Team All-American selection this season by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA). The AFCA honor was also a third for Huisman, who was a First Team Selection in 2020 and 2021. The former Eagle adds the All-American honors to a list of accolades that includes being a three-time Great Plains Athletic Conference First Team selection, two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American, and four-time NAIA-Daktronics Scholar-Athlete selection.
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars Splits At Lamoni
The Twin Cedars Basketball Squads split in Lamoni on Tuesday night with the girls beating the Demons for the first time since 2012, snapping an 11 game losing streak. Kisha Reed, who has been looking to break out offensively, scored another double double with 15 points and 14 rebounds and Cheyanne Bruns scored 12 points. The boys lost 60-48. Holden Roberts scored 20 points to lead the Sabers. Coach Mateo Varese told KNIA/KRLS Sports they made too many mistakes and turned the ball over. The Sabers are off until January 5th when they play at Tri-County.
