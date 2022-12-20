Three players score on average 40 of the Knoxville Girls basketball squad’s 49 points per game. It has been established that the Big Three are Emma and Hannah Dunkin and Brittany Bacorn. However, more players are stepping up in key moments of the game to get points. Natalie Collins has had two games where she has drained important three point shots, Anna Buttell had a big night with eight points in the 4th quarter on Friday. Coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports that is a good thing because opposing teams now have to guard those players.

