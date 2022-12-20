With severe weather forecasted for Iowa, Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller has some tips for drivers. “Our advice to people, especially when they get ready to travel for holidays in inclement weather, kind of like what we have coming up or at least we have talked about it being forecasted, is to first of all plan ahead. Give yourself ample time to get to where you are going. Because chances are you’re not going to be going 55 miles an hour if that’s the speed limit, you’re not going to be going 65, if you are on a four-lane highway, or 70 if you are on the interstate.”

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO