Let’s Talk Knoxville: Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley
Our guests today on Let's Talk Knoxville are Cassi Pearson, Knoxville School Superintendent and Craig Mobley, Knoxville School Business Manager.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Dr. Stephanie Deneke
Our guest today on Let's Talk Knoxville is Dr. Stephanie Deneke, at the Knoxville Veterinary Clinic, as we talk about caring for pets in the severe cold weather.
Let’s Talk Pella – Tax Season Preview
Brett Nikkel with Van Maanen, Siestra, Meyer, and Nikkel previews the 2022 tax filing season.
Paula R. Boehlje
A celebration of life for Paula R. Boehlje, age 81 of Pella will be held at a later date. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home of Pella is in charge of the arrangements.
Rosalinda Erwin
Memorial services for Rosalinda Erwin, 74, of Knoxville will be held at a later date. Williams Funeral Home in Knoxville is in charge of arrangements.
Flag Donation to Knoxville Middle School
Carole Rowland, a member of the Knoxville American Legion Post 168 in Knoxville presented the Knoxville Middle School with an American Flag and the Iowa State Flag for the gymnasium. The presentation took place Tuesday afternoon, as Rowland presented the flags to Knoxville Middle School Principal Brian McNeill and assistant...
Griffin Coy Turner
Funeral services for Griffin Coy Turner, 17, of rural Pella, will be held on Tuesday, December 27th, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Gateway Church of the Nazarene in Oskaloosa. A luncheon will follow the funeral service at the church. Family Committal Service will follow at the Black Oak Cemetery, Pella, Mahaska County, Iowa. Visitation will be Monday from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at Gateway Church of the Nazarene. Memorial contributions may be given to the Griffin C. Turner Memorial Fund to be designated for the Southern Iowa Fair Grounds, Oskaloosa, Iowa or the Leighton, Iowa Ball Park.
Marching Dutch Depart for California Next Week
In just under one week, the Pella Marching Dutch depart for a once in a generation trip to Pasadena, California, for the prestigious Rose Parade. The 200+ member band, directors, and fans will depart December 28th and 29th for the special experience that includes one final performance of the Marching Dutch field show “Kiss from a Rose” and marches at Disneyland and the Rose Parade itself on January 2nd.
Judy Ann Smith
A Celebration of Life Service for Judy Ann Smith, 76, of Indianola, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 31st, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. The family will greet friends prior to services from 10 to 11 a.m. Inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Ankeny family named winner of 'Brandon's Battle of the Bulbs' contest
ANKENY, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. It's finally here: the winner of "Brandon's Battle of the Bulbs" is the Buxton family from Ankeny. "We've got a display of Christmas...
Reinforcements Hoping to Arrive Soon for Pella Boys Wrestlers
While there has been plenty of success to go around for the Pella boys wrestling team thus far in the 2022-23 season, it’s happened with many key contributors on the sidelines. Senior Peyton Ritzert (16-1 record at 145 pounds) knows that there are a lot of talented wrestlers who...
Indianola Girls Basketball Tested in 2022 Portion of Schedule
The Indianola girls basketball team is 5-2 on the season, and is currently ranked 9th in the latest rankings from the IGHSAU. On the way to the 5-2 record, the Indians have faced multiple top teams so far, including Southeast Polk and Ankeny which are both highly ranked in class 5A, and have taken down Norwalk and 8th ranked Carlisle.
From Evil to Elegant: 2022 in Iowa Hip-Hop
The underground came into the fore in 2022: a year dominated by Des Moines’ Teller Bank$, who dropped six (6!) total projects and brought with him offbeat, independent voices from the fringes like AshyMeat, Vin and producer Ponderosa Moe…even dusting off rapper Rent Money for a proper reintroduction. 2022 was also the year of declarative personal projects including, but not limited to, Juliano Dock’s Alias, TheZeffsterr’s 222: Read in-Between the Lines, FlyLife’s A Different View, B.Well's Elegance and That Honorroll KID’s PEACE GOD. Some brief, some long. It feels like a lot of elbowing in a crowded space. In other words, an exciting time to be in the game.
Knoxville Wrestling Falls To Ballard In Dual
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad fell to Ballard on Tuesday to close out the pre-Christmas part of the schedule 39-33. The Panthers fell behind 21-0 and never fully recovered as the Panthers were pinned in the first three weight classes starting with 182, finally getting on the board with a forfeit win at 106 pounds. The Panthers did make a charge in later matches getting to within three at 36-33 but Ballard clinched the match with a 6-0 win at 170 pounds. Getting wins for Knoxville were Tre DeRaad, Dane Gullion, Marco Alejo, Luke Spaur, Daniel Gorskikh, and Chaz Graves all posted wins. Knoxville finishes the first part of the season 6-1 in dual meets and will be off until Thursday January 5th at a South Central Conference Quad in Albia.
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – Pella Christian Alumni Jase Amelse – December 21st, 2022
Pella Christian alumni Jase Amelse was a part of the NAIA National Championship winning Northwestern College Raiders football team. Amelse joins Tyler Crabb on the Radio Sports Page to talk about the experience of the National Championship game in Durham, North Carolina.
Knoxville Police Chief Weather Tips
With severe weather forecasted for Iowa, Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller has some tips for drivers. “Our advice to people, especially when they get ready to travel for holidays in inclement weather, kind of like what we have coming up or at least we have talked about it being forecasted, is to first of all plan ahead. Give yourself ample time to get to where you are going. Because chances are you’re not going to be going 55 miles an hour if that’s the speed limit, you’re not going to be going 65, if you are on a four-lane highway, or 70 if you are on the interstate.”
Iowa snow totals in Des Moines, Ames, Centerville and more
DES MOINES, Iowa — Wednesday evening and Thursday morning brought several inches of snow to central Iowa. Most of the snow was over by Thursday morning, although additional accumulation continued in southern and south-central Iowa. Overall, most areas received between 2-4" of snow in total, with some pockets seeing...
Indianola Wrestling Defeats Creston in 2022 Finale
The Indianola wrestling team said goodbye to 2022 with a win over Creston Tuesday evening, in a rescheduled non-conference dual from Thursday. The Indians picked up wins by fall from Jensen Dyer at 113lbs and Isaac Seger at 126lbs, while earning points from Bowen Downey at 120lbs, Malachi Thomsen at 132lbs, Cael Meacham at 138lbs, AJ Pontier at 160lbs, Isaiah Kellow at 182lbs, and Jaxson Boyd at 285lbs.
Pella Rides Several Second Half Surges to Knock Off Knoxville
Several second half bursts of scoring that came off of defensive plays allowed the Pella girls basketball team to claim a solid win to end the 2022 portion of the season Tuesday, as the Dutch defeated Knoxville 56-39, heard live on 92.1 KRLS and 95.3 KNIA. Knoxville took a 2-0...
Pella Ambulance Service Discussed Extensively Tuesday
Following regular business Tuesday, the Pella City Council discussed how to address service outside of the city limits for Pella Community Ambulance. The challenge presented included how to have residents living in townships and communities outside of Pella ultimately help offset the cost of serving those areas, according to City Administrator Mike Nardini. In fiscal year 2022, out of 1,966 total calls, 265 were made to the townships adjacent to Pella and to the City of Leighton, and 162 were non-billable and another 61 were for Medicare/Medicaid patients, which have much lower rates of reimbursement than those with private insurance.
