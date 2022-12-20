ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space.com

Watch Europe's Vega C rocket launch its 2nd mission tonight after delay

By Mike Wall
Space.com
Space.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43DXHj_0jp7b4pj00

Europe's Vega C rocket is scheduled to launch on its second-ever mission on Tuesday night (Dec. 20), and you can watch the action live.

The medium-lift Vega C is scheduled to lift off from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana on Tuesday at 9:47 p.m. EST (10:47 p.m. local time; 0247 GMT on Dec. 21). You can watch the launch live here at Space.com, courtesy of Arianespace, which operates the Vega C, or directly via the France-based company .

The 115-foot-tall (35 meters) Vega C rocket will carry to sun-synchronous orbit the satellites Pléiades Neo 5 and Pléiades Neo 6, which together weigh 4,359 pounds (1,977 kilograms).

Related: The history of rockets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FgAav_0jp7b4pj00

Europe's new Vega C rocket lifts off for its debut flight on July 13, 2022. (Image credit: ESA)

The two spacecraft will complete the Pléiades Neo Earth-imaging constellation, which is owned and operated by European aerospace giant Airbus.

"The constellation is made of four identical satellites, built using the latest Airbus innovations and technological developments, and allows to image any point of the globe, several times per day, at 30-centimeter [12 inches] resolution," Arianespace wrote in a description of the coming Vega C mission .

"Highly agile and reactive, they can be tasked up to 15 minutes before acquisition and send the images back to Earth within the following hour," Arianespace added. "Smaller, lighter, more agile, accurate and reactive than the competition, they are the first of their class whose capacity will be fully commercially available."

Tuesday's launch was originally scheduled for Nov. 24 but was delayed nearly a month to replace faulty equipment on the Vega C. This work required taking the rocket back to a processing facility at Kourou and opening its payload fairing, Arianespace representatives said via Twitter last month .

Related stories:

Europe's new Vega C rocket launches 7 satellites on debut mission

Vega rocket returns to flight with Europe's most advanced Earth observation satellite yet

European Space Agency: Facts and information

Vega C was developed by the European Space Agency (ESA) and is now operated by Arianespace. The new rocket is a more powerful variant of the original Vega, which made its debut in 2012.

Vega C's inaugural flight occurred this past July , when the rocket successfully launched a 650-pound (295 kg) Italian spacecraft and six tiny tagalong cubesats to orbit.

Arianespace currently has three operational rockets in its stable: the two Vegas and Ariane 5, a powerful heavy lifter. The company flew Russian-built Soyuz rockets for years as well but stopped doing so after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Arianespace will also fly the Ariane 6, the successor to the Ariane 5. ESA is still developing the new heavy lifter, which is expected to launch for the first time in late 2023 .

Mike Wall is the author of " Out There " (Grand Central Publishing, 2018; illustrated by Karl Tate), a book about the search for alien life. Follow him on Twitter @michaeldwall . Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or on Facebook .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

After 4 years on Mars, NASA's InSight lander sends one last selfie and then falls silent

It could be the end of the red dusty line for NASA's InSight lander, which has fallen silent after four years on Mars. The lander's power levels have been dwindling for months because of all the dust coating its solar panels. Ground controllers at California's Jet Propulsion Laboratory knew the end was near, but NASA reported that InSight unexpectedly didn't respond to communications from Earth on Sunday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
scitechdaily.com

NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans

NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
MARYLAND STATE
Ars Technica

SpaceX set to launch two spacecraft to the Moon tonight

It has been a busy second half of the year for the Moon. Since late June, three US rockets have launched payloads to the Moon, and one more is set for early Friday morning. Across these four launches—two on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, one on Rocket Lab's Electron, and one on NASA's Space Launch System—there have been a total of 15 spacecraft sent to fly by the Moon, enter orbit, or land there. The most notable of these, of course, is NASA's Orion spacecraft, which is due to return to Earth on December 11.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars

An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
Gizmodo

The Best Photos From Mars in 2022

The Red Planet is desolate, freezing, and has an atmosphere 1% as dense as our own. Its winds blow in great gusts that kick up global dust storms that make and break Mars missions that rely on solar energy for power. Thankfully, spacecraft on and above Mars keep us Earthlings...
Futurism

Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit

One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
natureworldnews.com

Mars Asteroid Strike: Ancient 'Planet Killer' Space Rock Causes Mega Tsunami on the Red Planet 3.4 Billion Years Ago

A Martian mega tsunami may have occurred billions of years ago when an ancient "planet killer" space rock hit the surface of Mars and left a crater, according to a new study led by scientists from the United States. The new discovery is in reference with previous research that an asteroid or comet impact in an ocean in the northern lowlands of Mars may have caused the super tsunami.
Ars Technica

After lunar flyby, NASA’s Orion spacecraft is set to splash down on Sunday

The Orion spacecraft swung by the Moon on Monday, flying to within 130 km of that world's surface as it set course for a return to Earth this weekend. In making this "powered flyby burn" to move away from the Moon, Orion's service module performed its longest main engine firing to date, lasting 3 minutes and 27 seconds. After successfully completing the maneuver, NASA's mission management team gave the "go" to send recovery teams out into the Pacific Ocean, where Orion is due to splashdown on Sunday, during the middle of the day.
Space.com

Space.com

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy