ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Spotted: Totally New Ways to Wear Animal Print Inspired By Mindy Kaling's Recent Lewk

By Beth Ann Mayer
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=118sG0_0jp7b1BY00
Mindy Kaling Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

Things tend to get a bit wild and pointed on The View...politics, Taylor Swift, the Royals. The ladies aren't afraid to roar. It takes a brave person to step into the hot seat. But Mindy Kaling did so fearlessly, and she looked absolutely fabulous while doing it.

The famed producer slipped on a silky all-leopard print Rodarte dress, PVC pumps and a leather coat with a shearling collar for her appearance early this month.

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

The elegantly wild number is currently $966 (40% off from its usual $1,610 price tag) on Rodarte's website. But we spotted other stylish animal print options for people whose wallets are feeling a bit lighter during inflation and the holiday season.

10 Animal Print Styles For Savvy-But-Stylish Bargain Hunters

ZESICA Women's Open Front Leopard Print Knitted Sweater Coat, Originally $54, Now $45 on Amazon

Shackets are a hot cool-weather item. This super-popular one from ZESICA boasts large spots and a 17% marked-down price tag. It's loved by previous Amazon reviewers, and nearly 18K people have given it 4.5 stars out of 5, saying it's as comfy as it is stylish. ZESICA Women's Open Front Leopard Print Knitted Sweater Coat, $45 on Amazon

J.Crew recently added this on-trend, oversized cardigan to its sale. Take 20% off a sweater that feels like a warm blanket and can be layered over multiple pieces. Oversized Cardigan in Lepard Print, $134 at J.Crew

Sport animal print in an unexpected way with this effortless chic flared midi-skirt, currently marked down 42% at J.Crew. Drapey Cupro Flared Slip Skirt in Speckled Animal Print, $86 at J.Crew

A luxe sweater so soft, you'll be tempted to wear it even as the weather hits safari-style temps. The Nordstrom-brand piece is currently 33% off and ships free. Zebra Stripe Cashmere Sweater, $113 at Nordstrom

Dip your toes into the animal-print trend with this cashmere sweater shell, perfect for layering under cardigans and blazers. It's currently on sale for 41% off. Cashmere Crewneck Sweater Shell in Leopard Print, Originally $118, Now $70 at J.Crew

Hibernate in style with Nordstrom's jogger PJ set that's under $70. A loose fit makes it perfect for any upcoming long winter naps. Moonlight Eco Jogger Pants, $69 at Nordstrom

Trench coats with a twist are having a moment, and this number from J.Crew fits the bill. The brand's site-wide markdowns have it available for a tamer price...36% off. Collection Short Trench Coat in Leopard, Originally $378, Now $242 at J.Crew

This H&M blazer puts a polished spin on animal print. Bonus points for the relaxed fit that's in line with current trends. Tie-Belt Jacket, $50 at H&M

Swap your crisp white button-down for a chic silk-like one in an animal print. Big Dart Blouse for Women, $22 on Amazon

These bold pants are about 50% off and offer a whole lot of lewk for less. They're available in regular and petite. Allure Silk Cargo Pants, $150 at Banana Republic

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

GenZers & Lily Collins Are Booting Booties for White Sneakers

It wasn't long ago that everyone was talking about all the things Millennials were killing—American cheese, the housing market, parenthood, marriage—you name it, we nixed it. But Gen-Z has taken over. After nixing the skinny jean, they've decided to give the beloved bootie the boot. White sneakers have...
Parade

Jennifer Lopez Debuts Hair Transformation in Time for the Holidays

Jennifer Lopez embraced the "new year, new me" attitude a little early this year, debuting a new hairstyle right before the holidays. The thick caramel locks the singer rocked for years are long gone, as Lopez, 53, chopped the length off and styled her golden waves into a long bob or a 'lob' haircut, as per new photos on social media.
Parade

Brooke Shields Embraces Winter with Snowy Throwback Photos

Brooke Shields is celebrating the winter solstice with some cool throwback photos of herself from years past. Shields, 57, shared some snaps of her chilly adventures and winter outings on social media earlier today, Dec. 21, reminiscing, "#FirstDayOfWinter moods from many moons ago...," in the caption. The six images–which weren't...
Parade

John Mayer Reveals Inspiration for 'Your Body Is a Wonderland'

John Mayer is finally revealing the truth behind "Your Body Is a Wonderland." The 45-year-old musician dropped the popular song as a single off his debut studio album Room for Squares, and it went on to become a smash hit, charting on the Billboard Hot 100 for 29 weeks and even earning Mayer a Grammy Award in 2003.
Parade

Hilary Duff's Family Christmas Card Is the Definition of Holiday Chaos

If there were an award for the best holiday card, it would go to Hilary Duff and her family this year. The How I Met Your Father star, 35, shared a glimpse of her annual Christmas card with her Instagram followers on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and the hectic photo is the epitome of holiday family chaos.
Parade

Zendaya Shows Off Dramatic New Haircut in Playful Clip

It's been a big week for celebrity stylists as stars like JLo, Lisa Rinna, Khloé Kardashian, and now, Zendaya, have all debuted dramatic hairstyle changes. The 26-year-old actress traded in her famous long dark brown locks for short highlighted bob that every '90s girl can recall either making or breaking them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Parade

50 Quick Last-minute Christmas Gifts That Make Santa’s Sleigh Look Slow!

It's been a long week. You've been working nonstop trying to get everything finished before the holiday break. You still haven't finished your shopping, and you're stressed out to the max! Don't worry! Like Santa's crafty elves, we're here to help you deliver the very best Christmas to your friends and family.
Parade

Kelly Ripa Unwraps 19 Years Worth of Festive Family Photos on Instagram

Kelly Ripa is ringing in the holidays with a trip down memory lane. The talk show host, 52, put a holiday spin on her latest "Throwback Thursday" photos on Instagram, where she shared a slew of her family's Christmas cards over the past 9 years. "tbt holiday card edition," Ripa—who...
Parade

Are We Finally Getting 'The Holiday 2'?

At the end of 2006, moviegoers flocked to watch The Holiday. The romcom, starring Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, and Jack Black, became an instant hit. More than fifteen years later, it's become part of many's rotation during the holiday season. But recent rumors have prompted fans to question if a sequel may be coming any time in the future.
Parade

Lucy Hale Dazzles With Holiday Makeup Transformation Video

Lucy Hale is prepped and ready for all the holiday parties this year in glam makeup that she shared on Instagram. The actress posted a fun transformation video on her account, going from a casual at-home look to a winter going-out look. Hale added the caption, "happy holidays from me...
Parade

Kris Jenner Shares the Joy of Holidays Past With Family Throwback Photos

Christmas came early this year for fans of Kris Jenner and her kids. Jenner, 67, spread holiday joy by sharing a montage of throwback family photos from past Christmas celebrations on social media earlier today. The Dec. 22 Instagram post included baby pics of all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, and even...
Parade

40 Digital Gifts To Save Christmas, Even at the Last Minute!

Even if you've made your list and checked it twice, there's always that last-minute frenzied realization that you forgot to get someone a gift. It happens to the best of us. What do you do when everything is closed and there's no time to go out and buy a gift? We have the solution! WIth Christmas in a few days, we don't want you to feel like a Scrooge. Consider us the ghost of Christmas presents because we're going to help you find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.
Parade

Parade

69K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy