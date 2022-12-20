Spotted: Totally New Ways to Wear Animal Print Inspired By Mindy Kaling's Recent Lewk

Mindy Kaling Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

Things tend to get a bit wild and pointed on The View...politics, Taylor Swift, the Royals. The ladies aren't afraid to roar. It takes a brave person to step into the hot seat. But Mindy Kaling did so fearlessly, and she looked absolutely fabulous while doing it.

The famed producer slipped on a silky all-leopard print Rodarte dress, PVC pumps and a leather coat with a shearling collar for her appearance early this month.

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

The elegantly wild number is currently $966 (40% off from its usual $1,610 price tag) on Rodarte's website. But we spotted other stylish animal print options for people whose wallets are feeling a bit lighter during inflation and the holiday season.

10 Animal Print Styles For Savvy-But-Stylish Bargain Hunters

ZESICA Women's Open Front Leopard Print Knitted Sweater Coat, Originally $54, Now $45 on Amazon

Shackets are a hot cool-weather item. This super-popular one from ZESICA boasts large spots and a 17% marked-down price tag. It's loved by previous Amazon reviewers, and nearly 18K people have given it 4.5 stars out of 5, saying it's as comfy as it is stylish. ZESICA Women's Open Front Leopard Print Knitted Sweater Coat, $45 on Amazon

J.Crew recently added this on-trend, oversized cardigan to its sale. Take 20% off a sweater that feels like a warm blanket and can be layered over multiple pieces. Oversized Cardigan in Lepard Print, $134 at J.Crew

Sport animal print in an unexpected way with this effortless chic flared midi-skirt, currently marked down 42% at J.Crew. Drapey Cupro Flared Slip Skirt in Speckled Animal Print, $86 at J.Crew

A luxe sweater so soft, you'll be tempted to wear it even as the weather hits safari-style temps. The Nordstrom-brand piece is currently 33% off and ships free. Zebra Stripe Cashmere Sweater, $113 at Nordstrom

Dip your toes into the animal-print trend with this cashmere sweater shell, perfect for layering under cardigans and blazers. It's currently on sale for 41% off. Cashmere Crewneck Sweater Shell in Leopard Print, Originally $118, Now $70 at J.Crew

Hibernate in style with Nordstrom's jogger PJ set that's under $70. A loose fit makes it perfect for any upcoming long winter naps. Moonlight Eco Jogger Pants, $69 at Nordstrom

Trench coats with a twist are having a moment, and this number from J.Crew fits the bill. The brand's site-wide markdowns have it available for a tamer price...36% off. Collection Short Trench Coat in Leopard, Originally $378, Now $242 at J.Crew

This H&M blazer puts a polished spin on animal print. Bonus points for the relaxed fit that's in line with current trends. Tie-Belt Jacket, $50 at H&M

Swap your crisp white button-down for a chic silk-like one in an animal print. Big Dart Blouse for Women, $22 on Amazon

These bold pants are about 50% off and offer a whole lot of lewk for less. They're available in regular and petite. Allure Silk Cargo Pants, $150 at Banana Republic