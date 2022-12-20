ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Skin Woes? LED Light Therapy Face Masks Are Under $160 on Amazon Today

By Beth Ann Mayer
 3 days ago
Holiday stress causing you to break out and develop wrinkles? Take a breather before the big day arrives and—hopefully—the rest of the week.

An LED mask gives your face all the TLC you deserve, and it's currently marked down on Amazon, giving your wallet some relief. The best part? If you order by 1 p.m. ET, it'll get to you today. Seriously.

The NEWKEY LED Face Mask Light Therapy is usually $189.89, but it's currently on sale for 21% off and $150.89—a $39 discount.

The LED mask gives your skin professional-style treatment in the comfort of your own bed. It may look straight out of a Jason Vorhees flick while it's on, but just wait until you take it off. While you looked just a little bit silly, the mask was busy using light therapy to boost blood flow and collagen production. Nix dark spots and redness, firm up skin and even tone. Consider it a pre-holiday tune-up and self-care.

The mask has a 4.3-star rating out of 5 on Amazon, with users applauding its ease of use and value.

"I can finally go out with some confidence," said one recent 5-star reviewer.

"I'm addicted to it. I love this product. I mainly use the red light, but it is very easy to set up and use it!" touted another.

"This product is comfortable and easy to use. I find it very relaxing to use for the 20 minutes. I prefer to lie down and be comfortable," said someone else.

"I’m so happy I finally decided to treat myself to one of these for my birthday... after reading the reviews, I decided on this model because it was the best value for features. I've been using it for over a month, and I have seen a significant change in my 40-year-old aging face," gushed a 5-star fan. NEWKEY LED Face Mask Light Therapy, $150.89 on Amazon

Life is no fun when a long winter's nap leaves more than a few kinks in your back. If that's you or a person on your wishlist—Merry Christmas, happy holidays.
Target has issued a recall on select weighted blankets following the fatalities of two children in North Carolina. According to the official statement shared by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), using the blankets poses the risk of death by asphyxiation as a young child can become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket.
Back in the day, cold weather called for snow boots...end of story. But adulting calls for more style. Uggs are having a moment, but let's be real: They're still rather polarizing. And some fashionistas refuse to try to make "Uggs" happen, especially when out and about, let alone at happy hour.
Even if you've made your list and checked it twice, there's always that last-minute frenzied realization that you forgot to get someone a gift. It happens to the best of us. What do you do when everything is closed and there's no time to go out and buy a gift? We have the solution! WIth Christmas in a few days, we don't want you to feel like a Scrooge. Consider us the ghost of Christmas presents because we're going to help you find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.
It wasn't long ago that everyone was talking about all the things Millennials were killing—American cheese, the housing market, parenthood, marriage—you name it, we nixed it. But Gen-Z has taken over. After nixing the skinny jean, they've decided to give the beloved bootie the boot. White sneakers have...
'Tis the season to embrace the sweeter side of life. Papa Johns is adding a little something sweet to the menu through its latest partnership with OREO. The warm and ooey-gooey OREO Cookie Papa Bites are the most recent addition in a full lineup of shareable sides that pair perfectly with the cheesy pizza.
Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

