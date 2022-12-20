ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns RB Nick Chubb Among Players not Practicing Ahead of Week 16 Game With Saints

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is among the players sitting out of Tuesday's practice. Chubb is dealing with a foot injury ahead of the week 16 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is among the players sitting out of Tuesday's practice. Chubb is dealing with a foot injury ahead of the week 16 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Additionally, Jadeveon Clowney is in the concussion protocol form the one he suffered against the Baltimore Ravens. Myles Garrett is out Tuesday with an illness, while John Johnson III is out with a thigh injury.

Rookie wideout David Bell returned to practice for the Browns, after missing practice last week with a hand injury.

The status of Chubb and Clowney will be the ones to watch throughout the week. If Clowney can clear protocol, he will be a go against the Saints. Cleveland has shown to be careful with concussions this season.

