Effective: 2022-12-24 04:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Target Area: Gogebic; Houghton; Keweenaw; Ontonagon BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches. Northwest winds gusting to 35 to 50 mph inland and 50 to 65 mph across the Keweenaw and near the Lake Superior shore. * WHERE...Keweenaw, Ontonagon, Northern Houghton and Gogebic Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility, frequently to near zero. Strong winds could cause tree damage and power outages. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO