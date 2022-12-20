Effective: 2022-12-24 04:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Baraga; Iron; Southern Houghton WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches, but only 1 to 3 inches around Crystal Falls. Northwest winds gusting to as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Baraga, Iron and Southern Houghton Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause sporadic power outages. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

BARAGA COUNTY, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO