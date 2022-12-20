Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Baraga, Iron, Southern Houghton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 04:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Baraga; Iron; Southern Houghton WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches, but only 1 to 3 inches around Crystal Falls. Northwest winds gusting to as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Baraga, Iron and Southern Houghton Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause sporadic power outages. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dickinson, Menominee by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 04:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Dickinson; Menominee WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulations less than 1 inch, but up to 3 inches well to the north of Iron Mountain. Northwest winds gusting to as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Dickinson and Menominee Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could cause sporadic power outages.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Delta by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 04:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Delta WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow to the north and east of Rapid River where snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are expected. Snow accumulations less than 1 inch to the west and south of Rapid River. Northwest winds gusting to as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Delta County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could cause sporadic power outages.
