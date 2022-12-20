ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre is dreaming of a 'White Christmas'

By Staff Writer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0la7Mt_0jp7aNcu00

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre celebrates the holiday season with Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas,” playing through Dec. 30.

This heart-warming classic takes you back to 1954 where two ex-GI’s turned showbiz partners follow a couple of singing sisters to a Vermont inn. When they discover their former commanding officer, who owns the inn, is in jeopardy of losing the property, the foursome decides to put on a show.

The 1954 film starred Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera Ellen.

You’ll hear some of the greatest songs ever written such as “Happy Holidays,” “Sisters,” “Blue Skies” and the Academy Award-winning “White Christmas.”

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34

The broadway community is mourning the loss of a stage performer. Quentin Oliver Lee died on Dec. 1 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, his wife Angie Lee Graham shared on Dec. 2. The former Phantom of the Opera star was 34. "Quentin passed in the wee hours...
Looper

Why All But Two Original Puppets From Rankin/Bass' Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Melted

The Rankin/Bass Animated Entertainment classic, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," remains a holiday favorite for critics, according to Rotten Tomatoes, and also for a whole new generation of fans today. Burl Ives' narration, as Sam the Snowman, certainly lent the 1964's cartoon production some much-needed gravitas, but it was the stop-motion puppet animation that stole the show and helped make it the longest-running Christmas special in TV history. And the men behind the magic of those unforgettable puppets were Tadahito Mochinaga and Ichiro Komuro.
GEORGIA STATE
EW.com

Audra McDonald and Will Swenson talk about Neil Diamond impressions and being the 'queen of Broadway'

Audra McDonald and Will Swenson are theatrical powerhouses, with McDonald's record-holding six Tony awards to her name and Swenson's Tony-nominated stint in several of the buzziest productions of the 21st century. Now, the married couple (they celebrated ten years this October) are on Broadway at the same time. But! Not in the same show. Swenson is playing his own hero, Neil Diamond, in new musical A Beautiful Noise, which opened Dec. 4, while McDonald anchors Ohio State Murders, the Broadway debut of 91-year-old playwright Adrienne Kennedy, opening Dec. 8.
OHIO STATE
Herbie J Pilato

From "Frosty" to "Rudolph": TV's All-Time Favorite Animated Christmas Specials

"Frosty the Snowman" TV specialPhoto byRankin/Bass. Who doesn’t remember and cherish animated TV holiday specials like A Charlie Brown Christmas, Frosty the Snowman, or Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer? For generations, these colorful classics remain timepieces to revered days gone by. Viewers of all ages, some of who are now parents and grandparents, grew up watching these spirited, sentimental programs for decades, and now do so with their children and grandchildren. Millions of viewers continue to treasure moments like this:
TheDailyBeast

‘A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical’ Is a Broadway Concert for the Truly Devoted

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond MusicalIf you’re a Neil Diamond fan, you’ll be in clover. All around this critic, his devoted faithful waved, pointed to the sky, swayed, whooped, and sang. A Beautiful Noise is a jukebox musical (Broadhurst Theatre, booking to September 3, 2023) only for those who love Neil Diamond—or for people who want to hear “Sweet Caroline” played with theater roof-raising gusto. If you’re not a Neil Diamond fan, you’ll have to figure out how much you want to hear “Sweet Caroline” played with theater roof-raising gusto, and make your ticket-buying choice accordingly.A Beautiful Noise tries,...
VIRGINIA STATE
TODAY.com

As an immigrant kid, I learned about Christmas from TV — and it nearly broke my heart

On Christmas Day 1984, I tiptoed over to the front door of my house, anxious to see what Santa brought. The night before, I had made paper stockings from notebook paper based on images I’d seen on television. I wrote “Nancy” on one stocking and “Dad” on the other with a blue ballpoint pen, the way I saw American names embroidered on stockings hung on mantles, like on “Silver Spoons.” As an immigrant child, I was fascinated by sitcoms about rich white families — the embodiment of the American dream. I taped the stockings up on the wall next to my front door since we had no fireplace. I figured that if Santa Claus could fly in a magical sleigh pulled by reindeer, he’d find a way inside my house.
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy