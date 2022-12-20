Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre is dreaming of a 'White Christmas'

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre celebrates the holiday season with Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas,” playing through Dec. 30.

This heart-warming classic takes you back to 1954 where two ex-GI’s turned showbiz partners follow a couple of singing sisters to a Vermont inn. When they discover their former commanding officer, who owns the inn, is in jeopardy of losing the property, the foursome decides to put on a show.

The 1954 film starred Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera Ellen.

You’ll hear some of the greatest songs ever written such as “Happy Holidays,” “Sisters,” “Blue Skies” and the Academy Award-winning “White Christmas.”