Crypto Market May See Renewed Volatility as Whales Begin to Accumulate Bitcoin
The crypto market has recently held steady, with bitcoin locked in the narrow range of $16,000 to $18,000 amid lingering macroeconomic uncertainty and FTX contagion fears. The perplexing tranquility may soon fade because bitcoin's historical volatility hits levels last seen before the late 2020 bull run and investors with ample capital supply begin to accumulate coins.
2023 Will Be the Death of Bitcoin Energy FUD
Bitcoin saw plenty of ups and downs in 2022, but one particular win was the growing acknowledgement that Bitcoin is good for humanity’s relationship with energy and the environment. Is it possible 2023 is the year energy FUD around Bitcoin finally dies?. Kent Halliburton is the president and chief...
How Crypto Exchanges Can Be Free of Risk
We have recently been reminded that markets, as heavily as we rely on them, are far from ideal in practice. For one thing, settlement risk of major equities markets is increasingly capable of taking down the global economy. This is because of the growing number of traders occasionally using social media to in effect collude, such as with GameStop.
Crypto Markets Analysis: Prices Trade Quietly Despite Surrounding Noise
Crypto price movement was relatively mild this week. Despite the soap opera surrounding Sam Bankman-Fried’s arrest, extradition and incredible shrinking $250 million bond, crypto assets appear to be ignoring the noise and trading on the basis of fundamentals, sentiment and basic supply and demand. This is welcome news for...
First Mover Americas: FTT Token at Center of New US Charges in FTX Case
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has called FTX’s FTT exchange token a security. FTT was sold as an investment...
Tron’s Justin Sun Was Secret Top Client of Crypto Asset Manager Valkyrie
Tron founder Justin Sun is one of the richest figures in crypto, and a good chunk of his bitcoin (BTC) is stored in one place: U.S.-based Valkyrie Investments. The altcoin kingpin had more than $580 million of BTC stashed with the crypto asset manager at one point in August, according to a private financial document that CoinDesk reviewed. That amounted to over 90% of money at Valkyrie’s largest division, Valkyrie Digital Assets LLC, the document shows.
Crypto Markets Today: Popsicle Heats Up as Bitcoin Stays Cold
The native token of Popsicle Finance, a decentralized finance (DeFi) market-making and yield-earning protocol, is surging as the controversial yet prolific blockchain developer Daniele Sestagalli said he was returning to the project. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto...
Crypto Markets Analysis: Strong Economic Data Is Bad News for Bitcoin Bulls
Good news is bad news again: Just as traders in cryptocurrencies and traditional finance were looking forward to saying goodbye to 2022, a dose of better-than-expected economic data may have damped the mood for asset prices yet again. At the risk of sounding absurdly obvious, inflation remains an albatross around...
First Mover Americas: One of the Largest Bitcoin Miners Goes Bankrupt
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Core Scientific, one of the largest bitcoin miners by computing power, has filed for bankruptcy protection. The company filed for Chapter...
Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Ends Penultimate Week of (Awful) 2022 on Quiet Note
The year 2022 is likely to go down as one of the worst ever in the blockchain industry’s volatile history. But for scammers trolling digital-asset markets for suckers or even easy pickings from savvy crypto traders, it’s been a banner year. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets...
DeFi Project Popsicle’s ICE Token Triples as Controversial Wonderland Founder Returns
The native token of Popsicle Finance, a decentralized finance (DeFi) market-making and yield-earning protocol, is surging as the controversial yet prolific blockchain developer Daniele Sestagalli said he was returning to the project. Popsicle’s ICE token’s price jumped some 220% in the last 24 hours, according to cryptocurrency price tracker CoinGecko....
Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin and Ether’s Flat Trajectory to Continue, Technical Indicators Suggest
Bitcoin and ether continue to trade flat, as volatility for the two assets wanes. Bitcoin (BTC) prices stabilized following the FTX fallout, now off a mere 2% from Nov. 11. The ether price (ETH) is down a more pronounced 6% from the same date. The most recent six months of...
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin, Ether Hold as US Stocks Fall
Prices: Bitcoin avoids losses in U.S. stocks as strong economic data makes investors reconsider expectations that the Federal Reserve will pivot anytime soon to a more dovish monetary policy. Insights: Central Bank of Indonesia white paper on the development of the country’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) envisions a world...
Bitcoin Protocol Development Steadily Progressing Despite Only 40-60 Monthly Active Developers: NYDIG
In a world where giants of the conventional financial system including Visa, Mastercard and PayPal employ tens of thousands of employees, Bitcoin continues to be run by a tight ship of just a few dozen active developers. New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG), a Bitcoin-focused investment firm, published a report...
First Mover Americas: SEC Scrutnizes Crypto Audits; SBF Gets Bail
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has been released on bail after appearing in U.S. federal court in New York on Thursday....
Over $30B of NFT Trading Volume on Ethereum Is Wash Trading, Research Suggests
It's no secret that wash trading – a form of market manipulation where the buyer and seller in a transaction are the same or collude together – continues to plague the non-fungible token (NFT) market. But a recent report compiled on blockchain data site Dune Analytics has revealed just how bad the problem has become.
DeFi Derivatives Trading Has Untapped Potential
As cults of personality and centralized platforms lose their sheen, we must return to the fundamentals that drove the crypto industry at its inception: decentralization, self-custody and economic empowerment for all. In a phrase: decentralized finance (DeFi). DeFi brings a lot of diversity to our economy, but one specific sector...
Bitcoin Trades Sideways as Stocks Get Pre-Holiday Bounce
Bitcoin looked remarkably stable Wednesday, trading around $16,780 as traders wrestled with the uncertain market outlook for next year. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has been moving sideways at the range between $16,700 and $16,900 in the past 24 hours. “Bitcoin isn't getting much of a boost from the...
How Regenerative Finance Is Bringing Sustainability to Crypto
As 2022 draws to a close, few would look back on our nascent industry and say it has lived up to its potential. Crypto began as a revolution in every sense of the word: a way to democratize access to finance and a revolution against the current financial system and its attendant exploitations and issues. Fast forward to today, though, and what we’re seeing is an ecosystem that failed to focus on its core promises and instead remains largely separate from the real world and is relearning many of the lessons traditional finance learned years ago.
Australian Crypto Exchange Swyftx, Share Trading Platform Superhero Abandon Merger Plan
Australian crypto exchange Swyftx and share trading and superannuation platform Superhero canceled their planned merger, saying the decision was reached after the government turned up the regulatory heat on the crypto industry. The plan was announced in June, and was touted as a "historic merger" that would create a A$1.5...
