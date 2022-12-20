As 2022 draws to a close, few would look back on our nascent industry and say it has lived up to its potential. Crypto began as a revolution in every sense of the word: a way to democratize access to finance and a revolution against the current financial system and its attendant exploitations and issues. Fast forward to today, though, and what we’re seeing is an ecosystem that failed to focus on its core promises and instead remains largely separate from the real world and is relearning many of the lessons traditional finance learned years ago.

