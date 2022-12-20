Missing 16-year-old mom, baby found safe, Hartsville police say

Editor’s note: All identifying information and photos have been removed because the individuals have been located.

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old mom and her 12-week-old baby have been found safe, Hartsville police said.

They had been missing since Monday evening, according to police, who said no foul play was involved.

