Ohio residents can receive assistance as state has $24 million in funds to aid their needs!
County officials in Ohio have approved working with the non-profit RIP Medical Loan to buy up to $240 million in medical debt from local residents. Residents must not make more than four times the federal poverty level and not owe more than 5% of their annual income in debt in order to be eligible.
West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power
OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
ecowatch.com
Local Opposition to Solar Project Leads to Cancellation in Ohio
A 400-megawatt solar array planned for the village of Williamsport, Ohio has been canceled following strong opposition from local residents and elected officials. The canceled project will mean a loss of renewable energy as well as $3.6 million per year of tax revenue that would have gone back into the local community.
Gov. DeWine, veto HB 507 and safeguard our state’s air and public lands
“The thief comes only to steal, kill and destroy; I came that they may have life and have it more abundantly.” -- (John 10:10). As a pro-life Christian, recent events at the Ohio Statehouse have me reflecting on these words of Jesus Christ. The Ohio legislature just passed House Bill 507 that calls natural gas “clean energy” and expands drilling on public lands. Sadly, this bill, as amended, was passed with little discussion.
wvxu.org
Ohio lawmakers approved $161M for rent assistance, but it may not help without a key change
Ohio lawmakers recently approved $161 million for rental assistance throughout the state. But the organizations that distribute such funding say it won’t help anyone unless Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes part of the state law its included in. House Bill 45 started as a tax amnesty bill, but on the...
WTRF
Ohio Governor DeWine signs opioid-related Executive Order
Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed an Executive Order on December 22. The newest order is to suspend the normal rulemaking process to allow the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy to classify all products containing an unregulated drug that produces opioid-like effects, tianeptine, as a Schedule I controlled substance.
WFMJ.com
Power outages reported as storm whips through Valley
Power outages are being reported in the Valley as the brutal winter storm pounds its way into the Valley. 21 News reached out First Energy Communicatons Director Lauren Sirburkis who said that the sustained, high winds are starting to cause power outages across our entire Ohio service area, especially in communities with a lot of trees and along the lakeshore. We currently have about 10,000 customers throughout all of northeast Ohio without power, including about 400 in the Mahoning Valley, and we expect that number will rise throughout the day. These winds are especially challenging because we cannot safely send our crews up in bucket trucks to make repairs until the winds are below 40 mph.
Ohio Department of Job and Family Services release updated unemployment data
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released updated data on unemployment claims filed in Ohio last week. These statistics were shared with the U.S Department of Labor, according to the spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS). The week of December 11th through December...
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. DeWine approves $25 million to support food assistance programs across Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio food banks are set to receive an additional $25 million in federal relief funds, thanks to a new spending bill. The money, which is part of the $6 billion allocated to organizations and projects in need across Ohio, will be used to provide essential items to those in need.
Ohio poised to get its first UNESCO World Heritage site as soon as next year, at Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For thousands of years these earthen structures have dotted the rolling landscape of southern Ohio – massive circles, squares, mounds and more – designed and built by a sophisticated ancient culture. That culture and its creations are expected to receive worldwide recognition as soon...
13abc.com
Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the current snow emergencies as of 10 p.m. Friday morning. Find an explanation of the levels below. Toledo Police tell 13abc the department is operating under a “phase 2” Friday morning, meaning officers won’t respond to crashes without injuries and involving vehicles that are still drivable. In those cases, you should go to the Scott Park station to report a crash.
WTRF
Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies
Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
mercerme.com
More than 25,000 New Trees (and counting) in the Sourlands!
The Sourland Conservancy(SC) is pleased to announce that its staff, community partners, and volunteers have planted another 10,000 trees in 2022. This brings the forest restoration project total to 25,200 planted in the last three years!. “We are tremendously grateful for the support of the entire community,” said Rob Aluck,...
By the numbers: 5 takeaways from Ohio’s 2022 general election
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2022 midterm cycle once again put Ohio, wistful for its bellwether banner, back in the national spotlight. There was a redistricting fight that was among the most contentious nationwide. The U.S. Senate race drew attention – and millions of dollars – from around the country. A couple of candidates during the Republican primary even looked like they might come to blows.
columbusunderground.com
Ohio Board of Education Passes Anti-LGBTQ+ Resolution
Over the past four months, hundreds of LGBTQ+ students, allies, educators, healthcare professionals and community leaders have stood before the Ohio State Board of Education. Each testified against a sweeping anti-transgender resolution that would officially reject Title IX language designed to protect LGBTQ+ students from discrimination in Ohio’s public schools.
3News Investigates: Speed camera tickets — to pay or not to pay?
CLEVELAND — In some neighborhoods, they're notoriously spotted; in others, you don't even see them. We're talking about speeding cameras. For years, Northeast Ohio cities have relied on speeding tickets, sent by mail, as a source of revenue — lots of it. Fines collected have to be reported to the Ohio Department of Taxation.
Ohio’s has its first openly gay minority leader
COLUMBUS, Ohio, (WCMH) — Leadership at the Ohio Statehouse is shaking up heading into the new year and Senator Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) is stepping up as the first openly gay minority leader after almost 12 years as a lawmaker. “It was a diverse group of people who sent me here and I am determined to […]
Pro-death-penalty Joe Deters, with no judicial experience, a terrible choice for Ohio justice
I am appalled that Gov. Mike DeWine appointed to the Ohio Supreme Court a person who vigorously supports the death penalty, whom the ACLU has accused of spreading dangerous lies about the impact of reducing reliance on cash bail, and who regularly whips up public fear, apparently believing we can punish our way out of crime (”DeWine picks ex-Treasurer Deters for high court,” Dec. 23). Joe Deters’ positions are patently wrong, as shown by study after study.
wyso.org
Major California defense firm announces Ohio expansion
Epsilon C5I, a subsidiary of Epsilon Systems Solutions, was selected to be the lead on a contract to provide technical support to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The $4.7 billion, 10 year NOVASTAR contract will be shared among five companies, which include Tyto-Athene,...
Level 3 snow emergency activated in several counties: Roads closed to all non-emergency vehicles
OHIO, USA — Be careful out there!. Dangerous travel conditions amid the winter storm have resulted in the activation of various snow emergencies throughout Northeast Ohio. It's possible that more will be issued in different counties across the region as the winter storm evolves, so be sure to check this story throughout the day to see what's changed.
