Power outages are being reported in the Valley as the brutal winter storm pounds its way into the Valley. 21 News reached out First Energy Communicatons Director Lauren Sirburkis who said that the sustained, high winds are starting to cause power outages across our entire Ohio service area, especially in communities with a lot of trees and along the lakeshore. We currently have about 10,000 customers throughout all of northeast Ohio without power, including about 400 in the Mahoning Valley, and we expect that number will rise throughout the day. These winds are especially challenging because we cannot safely send our crews up in bucket trucks to make repairs until the winds are below 40 mph.

OHIO STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO